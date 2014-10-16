Here’s A Couple Of Extremely Lucky Kids Touring The WWE Performance Center

Hey, want to be jealous of a couple of kids?
WWE just uploaded a video of Superstars For Kids auction winners claiming their prize of a guided, VIP tour of the WWE Performance Center, NXT and Full Sail University personally led by Triple H. I put “lucky” in the headline, but maybe “rich” is the better word? Regardless, it was an awesome prize won via a donation to a great cause, so enjoy watching these kids hang out with Dusty Rhodes, do Adrian Neville’s ring entrance on the NXT set and get a bunch of high quality merch.
I thought the highlight would be them having an adorable interaction with Bayley, but Triple H wins the day.
“Who’s your favorites?”
“Me, I’m a John Cena guy.”
“You?”
“Yeah.”
“Eh, that’s all right, you’ll get over it.”
And, to give them the full WWE Superstar treatment, they were both future endeavoured.
+1
They were also given WWE titles, then they left.
Bayley only gave them a handshake. HEEL TURN!! SHE’S SISTER ABIGAIL!!
OMG please. I never even thought of that possibility.
Unless maybe it’s Emma? “Repenting” from her past transgressions, looking to just be badass- the Muta Lock is a great heel finisher, and the “Emma Sandwich” is pretty similar to Bray’s running sidebody. . .
Don’t be a John Cena guy, kid. You’ll watch him awkwardly make out with your crush while a fire demon pushes you off a ramp as you sit in a wheelchair.
AKA the scene that got me back into wrestling (facepalm)
At first glance this kid resembled a young Bubbles…but as we all know…Bubbles is already a wrestling superstar…Green Bastard…parts unknown.
+1
Adorbs.
I love when Neville wears his glasses.
It feels soooo good to see the kids living their dreams meeting wrestlers, getting to pose in the ring etc.
them kids are damn near Neville’s height
Lucky little bastards!
So money can buy happiness? Interesting…
Triple H is actually a cool guy when he’s not being an asshole.