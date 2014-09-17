Here’s A Luchador Diving Off A Balcony And Eating Nothing But Floor

This is Skyman. He’s a luchador from Mexico City. They call him “Skyman” because he’s great in the sky. Things get a little iffy when leaves the sky.

Please enjoy this terrifying clip of Skyman performing a spectacular swanton off a balcony in San Juan, missing all of his intended targets and landing ass-first on the arena floor. To my knowledge Skyman is neither dead nor paralyzed, so side-eye it as much as you’d like. He should have to change his name to Groundman. Dude’s gonna be pooping from his navel for the next six months.