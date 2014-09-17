Here’s A Luchador Diving Off A Balcony And Eating Nothing But Floor

#Mexico
Pro Wrestling Editor
09.17.14 32 Comments

This is Skyman. He’s a luchador from Mexico City. They call him “Skyman” because he’s great in the sky. Things get a little iffy when leaves the sky.

Please enjoy this terrifying clip of Skyman performing a spectacular swanton off a balcony in San Juan, missing all of his intended targets and landing ass-first on the arena floor. To my knowledge Skyman is neither dead nor paralyzed, so side-eye it as much as you’d like. He should have to change his name to Groundman. Dude’s gonna be pooping from his navel for the next six months.

TAGSBOTCHEDLUCHA LIBREMexicoOUCH MY ASSSKYMAN

