Here’s A New Photo Of The Undertaker To Get You Depressed About WrestleMania

Since having his undefeated streak conquered by Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 30, the future of The Undertaker has been in question. He became an adorable Instagram dad who organizes family fun runs, and Fred Durst thinks he’s going to die.
At the same time, WrestleMania 31 plans are leaking and Taker’s featured prominently in the Mania promotional art on WWE’s production trucks. So, what’s going on? Is Taker fine? Is he not? Is he coming back for WrestleMania? Is he not?
Allow this photo taken at an airport over the weekend answer your questions:
Ohhh no. Was Fred Durst right?
Of course, hey, we’ve still got four months until WrestleMania, and nobody looks good waiting for a flight. Brock Lesnar probably looks like an emaciated hobo if his flight’s delayed and all he’s got to eat is airport food. All Taker needs is a few weekends in the gym and some Just For Men and he’s set. Right? Maybe Undertaker’s like Tinkerbell, and we have to clap our hands to show we believe.
Or, uh, maybe we should just induct him into the Hall of Fame and let him be a happy old man.
Did Taker drink from the wrong Holy Grail or something?
Here lies Rod Stewart. Killed dead by MSol.
I LEGIT just had a laughing fit at me desk at work. My coworkers are looking at me like I’m crazy.
How do I report that WORK AT .HOME guy?
If they ever do a remake of Suburban Commando, he could play Christopher Lloyd’s part.
then who would play the bounty hunter taker played in that movie?
Cajunhawk:
[youtu.be]
Oh god he looks so terrible. Can we please not have Taker at Wrestlemania? Like… please?
Considering that most wrestlers his age have been dead for 15 years (Seriously they tend to go young) he looks pretty good.
I almost wonder if Taker’s been lying about his age all these years and now it’s finally caught up with him. Kane is only supposedly two years younger and he looks incredible for his age. Especially compared to Undertaker.
Either that or he’s so committed to his character that the dark energies have actually been sucking away his life force like the Emperor in Return of the Jedi.
He’s just under 50, right? He honestly looks about 70 here. He looks like he’s aged 20 years in the past 2. This was only 20 months ago. [img.bleacherreport.net]
I think he has slimmed down significantly since then (even at Mania XXX he looked like he was about 30 pounds lighter than this from the previous year), and the white hair makes him look SO OLD.
Sad to see Taker like this, but let’s be fair – on screen he’s usually covered in makeup and has had months of practice. His matches have been declining in quality as he has aged but that’s understandable and he could still quite easily outmatch most of us in terms of fitness or capability in the squared circle.
I thought this was a photo of modern day Jimmy Valiant at first, but the Boogie Man is always happy in his pictures.
Depresstlemania.
I laughed at this comment. Then I got really sad.
The Streak was his phylactery, apparently.
The rumors are true. He’ll still work a program with Bray Wyatt at Mania. He’s going to put on a wig, get an old wooden rocking chair, and become Sister Abigail.
I think they just need to pull the trigger and get Sting/Undertaker done at WM 31, and have it be both guy’s retirement match. I mean it would make sense, they’ve pretty much faced nearly everyone who was anyone in their careers except for each other. It would be more of an “end of an era” match than HHH/Taker was.
Except at this point it wouldn’t be any good. It would be better to have HUH vacation Sting.
So….. for some reason, that neck tattoo doesnt look right?
Eh, could just be a grainy low-quality picture in a bad light.
I’m not ready to pronounce him dead, just yet.
This is a pretty great moment in wrestling being a multimedia thing. We don’t even need to get our hot takes like the dirt sheets and wrestling hacks, were outsourcing them from music hacks like Fred durst now.
Let him come back with full pomp and circumstance and chokeslam somebody. He doesn’t need to take any bumps anymore.
and do what? just chokeslam someone?
with what, pomp and circumstance?
and what, take no bumps?
no thats crazy, what are you guys talking about
“Let him come back with full pomp and circumstance”
Why would he come out to Randy Savage’s theme?
Savage probably looks better at this point.
I mean… what would that do? what reason would they have for that? It makes no sense…. shit… this is WWE….
most-overrated wrestler of all-time?
STAAAAHP UR OBVIOUS TROLOLOLOLOING.
I…don’t get it. He look like a dude in his casual wear, in shitty airport lighting, waiting for a plane. Slap a pair of leggings and few pounds of eyeliner and you’re good to go.
Cool Grandpa.
Dude’s probably tired from banging his hot fitness bikini model from the night before.
I don’t want to see him wrestle, but, the people who do probably don’t care what he looks like because Nostalgia.
To be fair he’s been running and working out in a different manner than trying to look puffed up. He’s probably in better shape than he has ever been, able to run miles without even feeling it. Certainly in better shape than the losers here.
shut the fuck up dude. You’re probably the fattest neckbeard out of the lot of us. Go be Captain Sensitive somewhere else.
@the sidewinder I’ve actually been getting in shape lately trying to make sure I don’t feel guilty after Christmas. Not that you’ve ever noticed! You never noticed me and you never appreciate me on any level. I’ll just say it, I’ve been cheating on you with Jeans for months now!
@Yogi you always entertain me around these parts. thanks, buddy.
Look how old he looks…has be been wrestling Ryback?!?
CM PUNK approves of the shots you just fired.
Just unnecessary.
No idea why but for a split second when I saw his backpack out of the corner of my eye I thought it was Attack on Titan. Taker’s a fanboy!
Makeup artist, he’s good to go.
I don’t think I want to see Taker in any more matches. Just have him walk down the aisle, chokeslam John Cena and Vince McMahon to Hell, then disappear into the Darkness. Or retirement.
He’s looked like this for years people. He dies his facial hair before an appearance. It’s sad that people age, but it’s reality.
He is supposed to wrestle/fight/battle Sting at WM 31. I would like to see that VERY MUCH, better than the other match they have him rumored to be in ‘Taker VS Bray Wyatt (Yawn Fest – wake me up when that’s over!) Undertaker VS Sting would be good for a number of reasons: 1. both Sting and ‘Taker want that match to happen, 2. both men are in their 50s – it would be a good and slow match – nothing to risky or fast, 3. both men are professed Christians (don’t know how that will help the match but oh well – maybe they could pray together before the match – something like: Oh, God don’t let either of us break or strain anything like a hip or something!), 4. two icons of their respected companies (WWE & WCW/TNA) (I know Sting is called the Icon, he’s also called the franchise – I know, so is Shane Douglas but Sting came first)
we cant have nice things bc of stuff like this
It’s not going to happen. Sting v Triple H is more likely.
Mike Ehrmantraut – is that you?
Wow I don’t even want to see what Michelle McCool looks like
Why does everyone think he’s ill? He has gray hair and has wrestled some of the roughest matches in history. He’s 49 and used his body to its limits. I think he should walk out for WM31 with this look and destroy bray wyatt
I concur! That be pretty epic
Looks like after losing to that balrog at WrestleMania, he’s come back as Undertaker the White.
Taker vs Sting. Cage match. “Age in a cage”
Didn’t Piper and Hogan do that already?