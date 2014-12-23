Here’s A Rare Clip Of The Undertaker Breaking Kayfabe To Say He Loves Mick Foley And Hates Fun

People have been worried about that picture of The Undertaker that makes him look like a doddering old man and what it means for WrestleMania, but spoiler alert: Taker’s been an old man for years.
If you need confirmation, check out this rare clip of goth, 90s Undertaker breaking character during a biography of Mick Foley. It’s mostly about how Mick’s a great guy who can take a ton of punishment, but the clues are all there: Undertaker calling him a “cat,” huffing about people cheering for Mr. Socko and speaking frankly about how he hates Dude Love. It’s great, and we should all watch it and realize the difference between 1998 Undertaker and 2015 Undertaker is a box of Just For Men.
“I must stop Christmas from coming” – The Undertaker, apparantly
I’ve always wanted to know his feelings about that infamous Hell in a Cell match. Was he worried about throwing Foley off the cage? Did they talk at all about the possible ramifications of doing that? He’s the one who is always missing from all the coverage that match has gotten.
I saw Foley doing his one man, stand up / talk about rasslin show recently, and he talked about that match. Apparently, after mankind unexpectedly went through the top of the cage, undertaker dropped down to the ring on a broken ankle, turned to terry funk and quietly said “see if he’s alive.” when funk came back to let undertaker know mick was “okay,” the undertaker, without warning, choke slammed funk right out of his shoes to buy mick some time to get himself together.
They say hell in a cell changes a man, but I’ve never been in one, so I can’t speak to that. All I know is after that match, Mick Foley wore sweatpants for the rest of his life.
In Foley’s book, (the first one), he mentions animatedly talking to Undertaker about the spots in the match, and Taker “very quietly” asked him why he was hellbent on killing himself.
Foley mentions it in his first two books and his stand-up routine.
He has kind eyes.
Man, nobody took clean full-on, no-arms-up-to-defend-yourself chair shots to the head like Mick Foley.
Thank god it just gave him a weird obsession with Christmas, and not the other thing.
Undertaker narrated that whole A&E piece they did on Foley.
Ah, late-1999 post-Ministry Undertaker. This is probably when he was teaming up with Big Show in their Unholy Alliance (who had a badass theme. Badass enough to be re-used for Sting). I remember seeing this interview clip back in college and haven’t been able to find it since then. Pretty great find!
This is a 1999 Undertaker not 1998