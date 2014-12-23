Here’s A Rare Clip Of The Undertaker Breaking Kayfabe To Say He Loves Mick Foley And Hates Fun

People have been worried about that picture of The Undertaker that makes him look like a doddering old man and what it means for WrestleMania, but spoiler alert: Taker’s been an old man for years.

If you need confirmation, check out this rare clip of goth, 90s Undertaker breaking character during a biography of Mick Foley. It’s mostly about how Mick’s a great guy who can take a ton of punishment, but the clues are all there: Undertaker calling him a “cat,” huffing about people cheering for Mr. Socko and speaking frankly about how he hates Dude Love. It’s great, and we should all watch it and realize the difference between 1998 Undertaker and 2015 Undertaker is a box of Just For Men.

h/t to Reddit