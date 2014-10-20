Here’s A Scottish Soccer Player Celebrating A Goal With An RKO. FROM OUTTA NOWHERE!

The meme is real.
Well, the meme was a real thing before it was a meme, but now it’s DOUBLE REAL. Scottish soccer players are celebrating goals with RKOs, because Randy Orton’s finisher showing up where it shouldn’t is the most important thing on the Internet. More important than ebola, more important than Taylor Swift, more important than Becky from Glee’s leaked nudes. The world is currently FROM OUTTA NOWHERE.
Scottish soccer player Gary Harkins celebrates his goal against Motherwell with this epic RKO Outta Nowhere move, as made famous by WWE superstar ‘The Viper’ Randy Orton. The craze has gone viral recently with people making their own version of the famous finishing move, and a spoof video of Orton taking down Arturo Vidal against Real Madrid has been sweeping the web! What do you think of this effort?
What I think is that “RKO Outta Nowhere” should be the name’s official move. Check it out:
Japanese teams should celebrate by throwing Rainmakers.
Botched it. Looks more like a Party Foul.
Well, Adam Rose’s them is Soccer appropriate.
*theme
@BENTA Agreed. It definitely looked more like a Party Foul than a RKO.
dude totally no sold it
The guy who hit the RKO sold it longer.
They’ve both been future endeavoured, no worries.
all right man
Next it will be Steenalizers into the goalposts and Burning Hammers. Although it would be awesome to see Messi celebrate with a shining wizard
Man, who knew The Miz was such a dick about “proper” sports terms.
Bless, he’s too scared to take a back bump.
You don’t speak for us all, friend. Soccer is a perfectly acceptable term for our beautiful game of Association Football. We call them American Football and Football, and that’s fine. Americans refer to the sports as Football and Soccer, and that’s fine too.
I always find it super hilarious when a Brit gets pissy about the term soccer, considering Brits INVENTED the term.
There are three kinds of football: Rugby Football, Association Football, and American Football.
Rugby Football came first, and when Association Football came along, they needed a way to differentiate the two, and shorten “Association Football”, because it’s a mouthful. Rugby Football was shortened to just “Rugby”, and Association Football was shortened to “Soccer” by taking the -soc from Association, and adding an “Oxford -Er”, as is common with many English nicknames. In the same vein, Rugby is sometimes referred to as “Rugger”. Many years later, American Football came along (named such for its similarities to Rugby, the ORIGINAL Football). Since we’re in America, we just call it Football, and take up the other, shortened, also acceptable name for Association Football.
What I’m saying is, it’s perfectly acceptable to call it soccer, and people getting pretentious about it is really dumb, because it’s not even the original football.
/The More You Know .gif
Yeah, it’s like have you ever noticed how we call rubbers rubbers, whereas rubbers in America are condoms? Like what’s up with that? Amirite fellas. What I’m trying to say here is… The Miz you are not Adrian Neville, stop being Adrian Neville, he’s the Northerner English Lad, you’re Damien Sandow’s Sock Puppet. Anyways my point is yeah Americans call Soccer Soccer but so what Americans don’t understand how English works, and seeing as this is an American site they’ll use American terminology, won’t they? So the Bloody Yanks understand and follow what’s going on, if they said Football, they’d all tag out for their bros and then nothing will happen because that’s what happens in American Football (Like I’ve tried to watch the matches but all I’m seeing is the Rugby equivalent of a tag team match where everyone’s doing rest holds.). What I’m trying to say here is that nobody cares what English people think here in ‘MURICA.
If this isn’t included in FIFA ’16 I’m gonna be pissed. I wanna make Malvind Benning hit Alan Smith with a Heart Punch.
“shit would go down”
Take a fucking chill pill. Or 10.
@Space Monkey Mafia
The problem with the word “soccer” in England is that football was always a working class game, and “soccer” was the word rich upper class fellows from Eton and the like would use to look down on the commoner’s game.
“I always find it super hilarious when a Brit gets pissy about the term soccer, considering Brits INVENTED the term.”
There are a lot of words Americans invented that they don’t like people using too. Because Americans, much like “Brits”, are not one amorphous blob of humanity, but a culture made up of many different cultures.
What’s pretentious is deriding a culture for their long-standing beefs, quoting the “Oxford -Er” no less, without understanding the reasons behind them.
@Lester
Fair point. I shouldn’t have singled out Brits, because there are a LOT of people who argue the “IT’S FOOTBALL, NOT SOCCER” point, and as Museli pointed out, not everyone in England has any kind of problem with it. In fact, there are plenty of Americans who go out of their way to throw a fit about calling it soccer. I shouldn’t have stated that as if it was ONLY British people who do that, because I don’t like it when people talk about “stupid Americans” or whatever, and the way I put it is kind of akin to that, so…my bad.
My point is, though, that when that statement is made, it’s generally thrown out at an American, as if to say “You are dumb for calling it this”, when Americans aren’t even the ones who STARTED calling it that. It’s also generally followed with something like “Your football isn’t THE real football, you don’t even use your feet”, which ignores that fact that American Football was named that way for Rugby, which it DOES resemble. Also, I find it kind of ironic that “soccer” was used to look down on a commoner’s game (a fact I didn’t know, so thanks for that), and now when anyone uses it, there’s about a thousand dudes who jump out to talk down about American football, as if THAT’S a commoner’s game.
I don’t think there’s a reasonable person on Earth that would argue that soccer SHOULDN’T be called football. But I think arguing that it SHOULDN’T be called soccer is kind of silly, especially when the intent is to talk down about another game, which is apparently WHY people have a problem with calling it soccer.
Also, I quoted the “Oxford -Er” because that’s where it came from. I’m not sure why that was a point of contention.