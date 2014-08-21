Here’s An Adorable Child Identifying WWE Entrance Themes Faster Than You Could

#Pro Wrestling #WWE
Pro Wrestling Editor
08.21.14 29 Comments

Meet Beckett Sage. He’s a 2-year old with an NXT name. He loves WWE and can identify most of its signature entrance themes before you realize music’s playing. It’s not a 2-year old impersonating “I am not a goat face” era Daniel Bryan, but it’ll do.

Critical analysis: He’s two, though, so sometimes the dad will play a song and he’ll go BLEEHHHHH and the dad’ll be all THAT’S RIGHT IT’S CHRIS JERICHO. Also, he’s looking at the screen PLAYING those WWE themes, so unless the dad labeled them MYSTERYSONG.MP3 or whatever there’s probably a little square picture of Kane to go along with the music.

Uncritical analysis: hahaha every 2-year old should have their life affirmed by Bo Dallas.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Pro Wrestling#WWE
TAGSBO DALLASENTRANCE MUSICPRO WRESTLINGWWE

Listen To This

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 22 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 23 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 2 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 2 days ago 5 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP