Here’s An Adorable Child Identifying WWE Entrance Themes Faster Than You Could

Meet Beckett Sage. He’s a 2-year old with an NXT name. He loves WWE and can identify most of its signature entrance themes before you realize music’s playing. It’s not a 2-year old impersonating “I am not a goat face” era Daniel Bryan, but it’ll do.
Critical analysis: He’s two, though, so sometimes the dad will play a song and he’ll go BLEEHHHHH and the dad’ll be all THAT’S RIGHT IT’S CHRIS JERICHO. Also, he’s looking at the screen PLAYING those WWE themes, so unless the dad labeled them MYSTERYSONG.MP3 or whatever there’s probably a little square picture of Kane to go along with the music.
Uncritical analysis: hahaha every 2-year old should have their life affirmed by Bo Dallas.
Put him in an NXT S3 theme song-identifying challenge against AJ Lee!
(Paige skips in to distract AJ, 2-year-old gets the victory via roll-up.)
So we’ve got Shawn Cena, John Cena and now Don Cena. But yeah that was good. He’s gonna be real popular with… Lobster Mobster when he grows up. (I’m only saying her because Lance Hoyt will kill you and Burnsy will probably leave in the next 14-16 years. So Lobster Mobster would then take over as Head Of With Spandex.)
shhh, don’t reveal my master plan!
/clacks claws menacingly
Sorry ma’am. *Escapes into the shadows*
I think we should kick start a wwe support group for this kid. A kid this into wrestling is going to be in dis-bo-lief by the time he’s 14 about how terrible the product has become.
Before everyone drops the “there has to be pictures up” and such, let’s just say there is. He still dropped a Justin Roberts impersonation (via Cena), a Paul Bearer impersonation and immediately went “Bo-lieve” on us.
This kid is an American hero.
He’s two. I don’t care if they do have a picture up on the computer. At two I’d barely remember my grandparents.
Yea the Paul Bearer impression was impressive
Pretty sure I wasn’t even talking at two.
my son turns three months old tomorrow: he smiles and flails to the shield’s theme song, shares a birthday with daniel bryan, hates john cena (watching cena/punk from MITB 2011 yesterday with him and he was upset when cena was on the screen), and he’s named after jon moxley (jonathan, jonny for short) and he also adores paige and bailey.
point is, i am excited for the young wrestling fans under two years that looooooove this product. it makes me a proud mama when my little jon smiles at the likes of his favorite wrestlers. :)
(bookmarking this story, as we need internet at our new place, and then i can show this to jonny!)
So a child has a better connection to wrasslin’ than an adult?
I’ll just let that sit there.
/runs away
//hit by a folding chair
///choked out by a roided out ballerina
The proof that Roman Reigns officially erased the Shield memories
What’s a Shield?
To be fair, the Shield broke up 6 months ago, which is a quarter of this kid’s lifetime.
Was that really 6 months?!? *insert boyz 2 men* its soo hard to say goodbye… To Yesterdayyyyy
This is the standard my future children will be held to.
I love seeing the birth of future wrestling gmfans! the Paul Bearer and Justin Roberts impressions were priceless. points for calling Dolph “Dolphin” so cute, my ovaries hurt!
I want to say this is fake but the moment he pulled out the Bo-Lieve line I was in.
I also love how after he says it he turns to his dad and says Bo’s name in the tone of “didn’t you just hear me say the fucking catchphrase?”
Pretty good Paul Bearer impression when the Undertakers music comes on.
Best part of the video.
I also liked the “KAAAANE!”
NOBODY KNOWS MORE THAN SEARS!
According to the ad playing loudly next to the video.
Sad +1
That’s actually really good for a two year old.. . I’m curious to know which wrestler is this kid’s favorite.
/secretly hopes it’s Bo Dallas
They should really rebrand Ziggler as an asshole dolphin; they could even mask his stupid mug.
Kid had Roman Reigns 3 seconds ago, dad! Hurry up!
Thanks for writing Brandon. I’m his dad. To answer the critique, no pictures were used. I was just playing itunes, mostly wrestlemania 29 soundtrack so no artwork except for paige or bo dallas.
He has to listen a bit further into the song to get the Usos, so I don’t think he can be just looking at pictures.