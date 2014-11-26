Here’s Former WWE Star Yoshi Tatsu Getting His Neck Broken By A Styles Clash

Here’s something to be thankful for this Thanksgiving: Yoshi Tatsu.
Per Wrestling News World (and announcements from New Japan and Yoshi himself), the former WWE player and current NJPW star has two broken bones in his neck after taking an AJ Styles Styles Clash.
The move happened at the November 8 Power Struggle 2014 event, and is pretty gnarly. Here it is in GIF form, via Senor Lariato.
Good lord.
Here’s the trick to a Styles Clash. Wrestlers are taught to bump by tucking their chin to their chest, right? That’s how you take most moves. With the Styles Clash, you do the opposite … you throw your head back so it clears the mat on the way down and ends with you on your face. If you tuck your chin, your neck gets broken. Ask Kazarian, Roderick Strong or Lionheart.
Here’s the match in its entirety.
You know… I know it’s his move, and the other guy messed it up and all, but. When your finisher breaks two different people’s necks. Maybe it’s time to just send it out to the old pasture…
I don’t know, Michelle McCool never broke anyone’s neck with it and she wrestled Candice Michelle regularly.
I guess that’s why you’ll never see 75 percent of those insane Kevin Owens moves in WWE.
Kevin saying in the “NXT Five” video that he was glad to be in the WWE in part because of how you need to strip your moveset down and don’t have to figure out a new finisher every month to keep the crowd with you is really worth remembering.
I mean, I recall people talking about Zayn bringing back the turnbuckle brainbuster on this very site as his Burning Hammer against Cesaro and just thinking that they were insane. The last time that I watched a “greatest moves” comp for Super Dragon, I came away convinced that the safest finisher that he had was the avalanche version of the Psycho Driver, because the fall off of the top rope actually gave guys the chance to position themselves for impact.
@Paul: That’s pretty much what I came here to say. If a guy has a *list* of people that have been injured working with him, maybe *they* aren’t the only people doing something wrong.
@EtsukoMita_IsDyingInside I was showing my younger brother one of those top move comps as well and he asked me “do any of his moves not kill people?”
@EtsukoMita_IsDyingInside Sami Zayn used to do the Burning Hammer? Pics or it didn’t happen.
“Burning Hammer” meaning his ultimate, absolute, “this is what I have to do to win” finisher, like how Kobashi famously used it only seven times. I don’t remember Zayn ever doing any kind of big fireman’s carry throw, for the record.
OMFG! Did he survive?? Is he paralyzed?
He has broken bones, but he’s not paralyzed. He’ll be out for a year at the very least.
Yeah Lionheart’s returning to the ring in March, so that’s almost exactly a since he had the same thing happen to him. Hopefully Yoshi also makes a good recovery.
*exactly a year
WTF is he doing taking those shots after he’s broken his neck? You’d think he might say something
Adrenaline’s a hell of a drug.
Something that I had forgotten until just now; Tatsu worked a match in the Tag League, teaming with Tanahashi against Hashi/Okada. I haven’t seen it, so maybe he stood there for 13 minutes as Tana did a super-extended FIP that went nowhere, but that was still two weeks after this. So, what the hell?
I also said this on Wrestling News World but DAMN! Poor Yoshi. Hope he has a speedy recovery.
Buster Keaton broke his neck filming Sherlock Jr and didn’t know about it for 7 years. He had a horrible head ache and had one of his only sick days off work in his entire career, but just thought it was a bad fall. During a medical nearly a decade later he was told he’d broken his neck.
It happens when he falls from an old steam train water pump, onto the tracks below.
Some people just get used to bad pain, or don’t feel anything right away.
tl;dr adrenalines a hell of a drug.
Akira Hokuto made her career after eating a second-rope Tombstone that broke her neck and finishing the match anyway. (It was the end of the first fall in a 2/3 match for the main tag titles that ended up going the distance. They definitely truncated it because they knew immediately after the first fall that she was hurt, and her partner worked the majority of the last two falls, but she still took a few more suplexes and another piledriver.)
Poor Yoshi can’t catch a break.
Well, I guess he caught one.
actually, the article says two
Jeff Jarrett wincing in the back tells it all.
Time to retire it, AJ. I know it’s on the receiver to tuck his head, but I can’t recall one other move consistently done by one wrestler that’s injured so many.
That’s a dumb finisher.
Agreed.
it hasn’t been a dumb finisher for over 10 years of AJ (and others, like Tanahashi (one of the best wrestlers of all time) or even Michelle McCool) using it safely. AJ used to do it in TNA every week and to all kinds of opponents, big or small.
I can’t ever figure out why a couple of wrestlers all of a sudden can’t take it properly this year…
@themosayat Don’t bring Tana into this as he has never used it as a finishing move. It is a dumb move to use as a finisher, unless somebody forgets how to take it and actually get their necks broken, it looks super soft. Especially if you compare it to most other moves in NJPW, even transitional ones.
I mean it’s dumb because it’s so obvious that your opponent is cooperating with you.
Lionheart himself is asking for AJ to stop using it.
Styles 3:16 says I just broke your neck!
And his neck. And his neck. And HIS neck.
I never got the appeal of the Styles Clash anyhow. It’s a convoluted take on a Pedigree, and a weaker one at that because you’re not dropping your victim from as high up or with as much momentum. I can see circumstances where it would be pretty impressive (catching someone out of a rana into a Clash), but most involve power counters, and Styles is a wee bit small to be pulling them off believably.
I never got the appeal of AJ Styles anyhow.
Fixed that for ya.
Styles was the absolute MVP of the G1. Probably the MVP of NJ for 2014, honestly. Though he loses points for not having a forty-second headbutt exchange that he completely no-sells in all of his matches. You have to understand the house style, AJ!
But, yeah, I think that the SC’s time has come, especially with him no longer working in TNA with opponents who were practiced at it. Whether or not it’s how they receive it or you deliver it, you can’t use something that other guys are convinced is a consistent Ganso threat.
@cyniclone I’m about as big a fan of Styles as anyone and I often defend the Clash as a viable finisher. If Cena can beat guys with a fireman’s carry, then AJ can drop a dude on his face for the win. That said, I never understood why he didn’t stick to something high flying like his spiral tap, a submission like the calf slicer, or even a power move like that torture rack bomb he did to Joe back in the day. That’s where I disagree with you about Styles being too small for power counters. He’s not going to be fighting many people bigger than a legit 280 in Japan so if we use Joe as the measuring stick, he’s capable of believably doing whatever he wants.
Yikes. Poor Yoshi. That really sucks.
Then chin-tuck is a muscle-memory thing, and in the heat of the moment, instinct obviously won out for some very skilled wrestlers – time to retire that move
Why would you tell people to watch that?
You get a broken neck, and you get a broken neck, EVERYONE GETS A BROKEN NECK – AJ Winfry
+1. Also, terrible. but still funny.
The real question should be why are so many (3 or 4?) people getting hurt with it in the last year? He has used it since at least the early 2000’s so what has changed?
It is up to him to keep using it though. Just because a few opponents can’t take it correctly is no reason to try and force him to retire it.
The excuse about muscle memory seems a little off to me to. It isn’t a quick move that he hits “outta nowhere!” He usually poses before he lifts the opponent up and then holds them there for a few seconds, giving them plenty of time to think about their actions. Of course I have exactly 0 years of training so I am completely talking out of my butt.
It is on the receiver to be in the right position, but notice how fast AJ completed the move. It’s not just that fast in the gif, in the actual match he pretty much goes for it right after AJ gets his right leg in position. Holding a move in setup position (ala the Pedigree, Neutralizer, Piledriver, Powerbomb, etc.) is not just to create suspense, it’s also so the wrestler taking it can make sure they are in the correct position. Sure, it wasn’t “outta nowhere” but he didn’t give Yoshi much time to brace for impact. I’m all for the move being retired at this point.
He’s not wrestling the same TNA guys repeatedly anymore.
There’s something about the title that doesn’t sit right with me. Are we really at the point where “Here’s a man getting his neck broken” is used as click bait?
That’s not really click bait, though– it’s an accurate description of what you’re going to see.
Yoshi literally got a broken neck, and this is a wrestling blog where such things are (relatively) common. So it’s fine.
To think Yoshi Tatsu was having great matches against Daniel Bryan in NJPW eight years ago. All those years he’s spent in WWE have not improved him at all. Compare what he achieved over in the States with that of his former tag partner Hiroshi freakin’ TANAHASHI in Japan.
it’s a shame he’s gotten badly injured now because New Japan were repackaging Tatsu with a redemption story of how he went to WWE to try and overtake Nakamura and Tanahashi as a singles wrestler, coming back home to Japan to prove he can go with the very best in NJPW.
[www.youtube.com]
That theme music though.
1. Poor Yoshi. Hope he recovers. I always really liked him.
2. You know this kind of makes a short hilarious angle. Yoshi shows up, declares himself Bullet Club Hunter or whatever he says, gets a match with the top Bullet Club guy, said bullet club guy completely destroys him.
The post match stuff was even harder to watch. It’s like everything they did involved the head/neck area, Jesus.
I must not have been paying close attention to AJ Styles for quite awhile, because I had no clue he used Michelle McCool’s finisher.
AJ, man, you have Bloody Sunday right there. It’s time to switch moves.
Technically not Styles fault but definitely time to retire the move.
Yoshi always one the those guys in my 2k universe that have some of the longest title reigns
All the people saying that the move should be retired and it’s AJ’s fault and it’s so dangerous, keep in mind that AJ has hit that move literally THOUSANDS of times (dozens off times off the second or top rope) and it’s been perfectly safe 99.9% of the time. Freak shit is going to happen from time to time and 2 people happened to forget to not tuck their chin in one year.