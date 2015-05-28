Here’s The Alleged Destination America Memo Canceling TNA Impact Wrestling

If there’s one question on the tip of the internet wrestling community’s tongue, it’s “is Impact Wrestling canceled, or what? Because I mean –”
News of Impact’s cancelation on the Destination America channel broke last week, and was immediately denied by Total Nonstop Action Wrestling. They even threatened legal action!
Yesterday, Destination America was all, “please welcome Ring Of Honor wrestling to Wednesday nights,” and the conversation became, “is Impact still being canceled, or is DA building a pro-wrestling block on Wednesdays? More work for the boys means better business, and so on!” Wednesdays have already kinda become smark armageddon, with NXT, Lucha Underground and now Ring Of Honor all running shows.
According to this week’s Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it’s the first one. Instead of formally announcing Impact’s cancelation (which isn’t a thing television networks really do), they’ve instead opted to simply not renew. Here’s what the memo allegedly says:
Destination America is not renewing TNA Wrestling next year. While the ratings were strong, the audience was not large enough to justify the program investment. We plan to honor the current contract and continue to air original episodes of TNA Wrestling on Friday nights through the end of the third quarter 2015. When the up-front rate card is released, the Friday night anthology title will now be called ‘American Tales,’ which will be a combination of Paranormal and Americana programming. I hope this is good news given all of the advertisers that included TNA on their DNA [Do Not Advertise] list.
The way the story is going, we’re expecting TNA and/or Destination America to come out and say the memo is a fabrication, and sue for defamation. Then in the third quarter, poof, Impact is gone. I want to see a version of Impact that doesn’t have a television deal and tours, but still pretends like it’s on Destination America because America is their destination. Or they could just become an international touring company and make a ton of money carting Gunner or whoever out in front of UK crowds. They could become a global force, you might say.
We’re excited to continue to follow the story, and update you this afternoon about Dixie Carter parachuting into the Destination America offices.
Yo, make it exclusive to Challenge.
So…anyone else wanna talk about how awesome LU was last night?
*puts fingers in ears and shuts eyes* LALALALALALALALALALA
(I haven’t watched it yet…SHHHHHHHH)
That recap will be up later!
@TheFakeMSol sorry! Will keep my mouth shut.
@Brandon great!
NO SPOILERS FOR SHOWS THAT HAVE ALREADY BEEN ON TV. THOSE ARE SPOILERS. DON’T TALK ABOUT THAT ON THE INTERNET. THAT’S NOT WHAT THE INTERNET IS FOR
@Dustin Q now that gave me a good chuckle 😂
It was batshit crazy. In a good way.
Yeah, New Japan is on Friday nights anyways. I’d rather watch that than TNA. I know they’re apparently killing it since the move to DA, but I just have no interest anymore. TNA has burned me too many times for me to keep going back. They always manage to screw up a good thing, and I have no reason to believe otherwise this time.
I’m more curious why TNA would be on a Do Not Advertise list when the other options for advertisers on Destination America are fake Monster shows and “Deep Fried Master”… where I guess two old rednecks deep fry everything… Also, who are these advertisers which such bizarre standards… ?
Yea, that was the most interesting part of that to me too. The only thing I can think of is the hardcore matches, but they’re not, like, taking saw blades to the dome or anything.
I’m more curious about why ROH wouldn’t be an issue with advertisers as well.
I thin it’s more that the people who DA get to advertise don’t like the stigma of pro wrestling so Impact gets lesser advertisers who pay less, but ROH isn’t going to cost DA as much to put on the channel so lesser ads won’t be costing DA money like Impact does.
There’s a huge stigma against advertising on Wrestling programming (and also, frankly, MMA). I’m not entirely sure if it’s got any basis in facts, or just long-held prejudice but the assumption is that Wrestling/MMA audiences are *notoriously* cheap and/or poor – so have little value as a target demo (outside of junk food, toys, and shitty energy drinks… basically think any WWE PPV sponsor from the past decade).
I suspect that’s actually probably not true, but broadcast is a weird industry where sometimes for job protection it’s more important to do things that everyone just assumes is true, rather than buck the trend. Given how hard it is to show the value of an ad spot, do you really want to be the buyer who is going to have to spend the next three months explaining to your higher ups why you bought a “worthless” placement – or is it easier to just take the path of least resistance?
This is exactly the same issue WWE faces when their network agreement was up last and they only got a fraction of the rights deal that wall street was expecting. Folks had underestimated how much less a Wrestling ratings point is worth to advertisers than literally any other show genre.
How about replacing it with a wrestling themed ghost hunter show?
@El Dubba E So, Buffy+NXT or Supernatural+Lucha Underground? If it’s the former, then I’d be up for having Sasha Banks starring as a Glorificus-type character. Then have Charlotte as Buffy, Bayley as Willow, Sami as Xander, and Regal as Giles. Oh, and Finn can be Angel and Tyler can be Spike because duh.
@ El Dubba E What about a wrestling themed monster hunting show. They could just recycle the segments of EC3 and Spud trying to find Jeff Hardy/Willow. Keep the segments unchanged except dub in Bigfoot/Loch Ness Monster/ManBearPig whenever they say Jeff Hardy/Willow.
@Suplex Factory Who will play Cordelia and Harmony(I know she didn’t have a big part on Buffy, but it’s where her character started)
@Darkofnight916 Okay, so let’s bring Summer Rae back down and cast her as Cordelia and recast Sasha as Harmony. Yeah, the BFFs were already NXT’s Cordettes. That works.
@El Dubba E So, Buffy+NXT or Supernatural+Lucha Underground? If it’s the former, then I’d be up for having Sasha Banks starring as a Glorificus-type character. Then have Charlotte as Buffy, Bayley as Willow, Sami as Xander, and Regal as Giles. Oh, and Finn can be Angel and Tyler can be Spike because duh.
I think we’re all missing the point here… Danielle is going to be out of a job, guys!
Where are all the marks who went all Gamergate on Big Dave?
Why add ROH?
I don’t understand why if advertisers are avoiding TNA that Destination America thinks it’s smart to add ROH when they have far less name recognition than even TNA?
Presumably it’s way cheaper. None of this stuff is in vacumn.
If Value to Advertisters > Cost to producer / license show then the network is happy. The moment that Value to Advertisers < Cost to producer / license show, then you're done.
"Audience" has very little to do with it (I don't know about the US but in Canada we went through a recent spate of shows wildly popular with elderly audiences cancelled for shows with very small teen audiences – because one type of show had value to advertisers, and type of show one didn't).
Broadcasters are in the business of selling audience to advertisers, not selling content to audience. If you keep that in mind, most programming decisions which seem bizarre become pretty clear.
I hope they’ll have an auction. I will totally kick in $5.00 to buy their Inter-X-nentintal Division Title belt to give to NXT. And I might have $.50 to buy their Knockouts Title to sell to WWE to dump that awful Diva’s Title belt.