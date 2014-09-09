Here’s The Planned Secret Identity Of Adam Rose’s Bunny If You’d Like To Have Your Day Ruined

Since his debut, the most interesting thing about WWE and NXT Superstar Adam Rose has been his posse, “The Rosebuds.” Looking for local independent wrestlers in the group disguised by Party City Halloween costumes has become a weekly ritual. The breakout star of the ‘buds has been a man in a bunny costume. On NXT he’s shown incredible pantomime skills and personality, and recently on Raw he’s started kicking Heath Slater’s ass outside the ring and throwing superkicks. He dropped Titus O’Neil with a top rope splash on Monday’s episode.
The Bunny has been many different people, but according to a report from PWInsider, a confirmed, regular identity is being planned. Heavy spoilers here, and a sentence you can’t unread:
There is talk within WWE right now to continue to use the bunny for Adam Rose to help him win. Then, they would reveal the bunny to be Darren Young.
Thanks for not showing up to Raw, Michael Sam.
Pros: It gets Darren Young back on television after a torn ACL and gives him something to do now. It also explains why he’s got a bone to pick with Titus O’Neil, his old Prime Time Players tag team partner. Young was in the Nexus with Heath Slater, too, if we want to go way back. Your brain might’ve went straight for, “oh, of course, make the gay wrestler a BUNNY RABBIT,” but here a few things to consider. (1) Fred Rosser III may be gay, but “Darren Young” has never been, at least not as part of the show. (2) He was originally the “South Beach Party Boy,” so it makes sense that he’d want to hang out on a bus with Adam Rose and do drugs all day.
Cons: Pretty sure that bunny on Raw had Caucasian hands, so there goes our precious bunny continuity. Ah well, it stopped wearing clothes a few months ago anyway, maybe it’s going through some stuff.
It’s not the worst way they could go with it.
Maybe DY is a hit this time and ends up feuding with Evil Cena at Mania in WWE’s version of a Shadow Boss Fight.
Fanatssy booking: The bunny and Rose are having a stand-off with Slator Gator. Suddenly Barrett’s music hits, declares that he’s got some BAD NEWS. The bunny removes his suit to reveal it’s DARREN YOUNG (!) and together with Heath and Titus beats up Rose. Justin Gabriel appears out of the crowd and boom: New NEW NEXUS. (Ryback joins them after recovering from injury, and somehow Ethan Carter returns as NEW DERRICK BATEMAN).
Why would EC3 give up the riches and the greatest bff to become an American vagabond?
He gets disowned by Dixie?
Darren’s hands arent that dark, hes not Wesley Snipes. Those hands could be his possibly.
It should be Solomon Crowe
But WHY would Darren Young (a moderately successful pro wrestler) dress up like a bunny on national television in order to get back at Titus, couldnt he just skip the costume and use his muscles like any other wrestler? I want an explanation. On second thought……
Hell, I think this is great news. Finally they’re doing something with Young, and it’s not a black stereotype or a gay stereotype! Get him to add something to Rose’s boring as he’ll Raw character, and make them a permanent tag team. Feud with Slater Gator!
I wonder if that’s how Darren Young actually returns. Kayfabe wise I’m sure Darren Young still wants to gets his hands on Titus O’Neil for breaking up the Prime Time Players.
Yep I read that and Darren and Titus will need that one final match as their second match happened on Main Event after Elimination Chamber which is obviously not the best show to blow off their feud.
Did Vince McMahon see a furry convention next to WrestleCon? Let’s hope he doesn’t get Blue Meanie’s music…or Billy Gunn’s.
I want it to be Natalya, partying undercover with Rose so Tyson don’t know.
Day ruined? Hardly. I think it’s a great idea. You’re the one seeing whatever he does through the “gay” label.
Look, Darren Young is a young dude with great athleticism, but he isn’t exactly jumping through the TV screen with skill and charisma. What he needs is a big ass dose of WWE gimmickry, and this is perfect. Let the lower card feud develop between him and Rose v. Slater Gator.
Agreed. Some guys need an extra coat of WWE BS gimmickry to become a thing, and we shouldn’t begrudge them for it as long as they can handle their business in the ring. DY can go enough to make it all worthwhile.
With the superkick, I figured Monday’s bunny was a moonlighting Tyler Breeze (and in my heart he is the best of the many bunny cousins that hang out with Rose).
@johnny_drama, you ask why a “moderately succsseful ” wrestler would dress up like a bunny,but better you ask why a supremely talented professional wrestler would dress up like a turkey (Hector Guerrerro ) or a blue caped and masked super hero ( the great Owen Hart ) or a better than average pair of wrestlers dress up like an Oscar statue and a freeking star nebula ( Dustin and Cody Rhodes ) ?…They do it because they are told to, it is written for them and the money they earn pays the bills.
