Here’s The Planned Secret Identity Of Adam Rose’s Bunny If You’d Like To Have Your Day Ruined

Since his debut, the most interesting thing about WWE and NXT Superstar Adam Rose has been his posse, “The Rosebuds.” Looking for local independent wrestlers in the group disguised by Party City Halloween costumes has become a weekly ritual. The breakout star of the ‘buds has been a man in a bunny costume. On NXT he’s shown incredible pantomime skills and personality, and recently on Raw he’s started kicking Heath Slater’s ass outside the ring and throwing superkicks. He dropped Titus O’Neil with a top rope splash on Monday’s episode.

The Bunny has been many different people, but according to a report from PWInsider, a confirmed, regular identity is being planned. Heavy spoilers here, and a sentence you can’t unread:

There is talk within WWE right now to continue to use the bunny for Adam Rose to help him win. Then, they would reveal the bunny to be Darren Young.

Thanks for not showing up to Raw, Michael Sam.

Pros: It gets Darren Young back on television after a torn ACL and gives him something to do now. It also explains why he’s got a bone to pick with Titus O’Neil, his old Prime Time Players tag team partner. Young was in the Nexus with Heath Slater, too, if we want to go way back. Your brain might’ve went straight for, “oh, of course, make the gay wrestler a BUNNY RABBIT,” but here a few things to consider. (1) Fred Rosser III may be gay, but “Darren Young” has never been, at least not as part of the show. (2) He was originally the “South Beach Party Boy,” so it makes sense that he’d want to hang out on a bus with Adam Rose and do drugs all day.

Cons: Pretty sure that bunny on Raw had Caucasian hands, so there goes our precious bunny continuity. Ah well, it stopped wearing clothes a few months ago anyway, maybe it’s going through some stuff.