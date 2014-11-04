Here’s The Real Reason Why Kane Tripped At The End Of Monday Night Raw

#Pro Wrestling #WWE Raw #Memes #WWE
11.04.14 4 years ago 18 Comments

That whiteish blackish blur you see on the left there is Corporate Kane tripping over Randy Orton’s leg and falling on his face at the end of Monday’s Raw. Hey, the devil doesn’t take coordination into account when he’s picking out his favorite demons. Here’s the GIF version, in case you missed it:

You probably thought “he didn’t see the leg and tripped over it” was the obvious explanation, but you’re wrong. Thanks to Hubert Cumberdale, we have the unedited feed from Raw. The footage will shock you, and possibly make you scream BAH GAWD, HE KILLED HIM!

Snakes shed their skin. That’s all you need to know.

