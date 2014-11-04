Here’s The Real Reason Why Kane Tripped At The End Of Monday Night Raw

That whiteish blackish blur you see on the left there is Corporate Kane tripping over Randy Orton’s leg and falling on his face at the end of Monday’s Raw. Hey, the devil doesn’t take coordination into account when he’s picking out his favorite demons. Here’s the GIF version, in case you missed it:
You probably thought “he didn’t see the leg and tripped over it” was the obvious explanation, but you’re wrong. Thanks to Hubert Cumberdale, we have the unedited feed from Raw. The footage will shock you, and possibly make you scream BAH GAWD, HE KILLED HIM!
Snakes shed their skin. That’s all you need to know.
RKO is the best finisher in WWE.
My favorite is Goldust’s Final Cut.
@Graham F. Crackers what’s that move? I thought his finisher was called the Curtain Call, but I’ll admit, I dont know what that is either.
It’s similar to Cody’s Crossroads, like grab the guy in a front headlock, pick him up so he’s horizontal, than twist on the way down. I think it’s had a few names, like Director’s Cut, too. When it’s done right, it’s beautiful.
@BurnsyFan66 : Final cut is the lifted twisting neck breaker. The curtain call is a lifted reverse DDT. And the Shattered Dreams is when he hangs them up in the turnbuckle and kicks them in the gooch.
Thanks guys. You intrigued me enough to check it out on YouTube, and it’s pretty cool! Weird I’ve watched GD for years and never seen it before.
Awesome.
Kane tripped outta nowhere!
*snort*
Randy Orton is so crazy, he can RKO fools outta nowhere while unconscious.
It was a Professor X inspired, Astral-RKO.
One step closer to Orton RKOing Orton.
Randy’s voices have manifested themselves into the physical realm.
I thought it was Kane falling off the corporate ladder?
I know I know, but come on
There was a second Orton on the grassy knoll.
Am I the only one that sees Orton purposefully trip him? ……Am I??!!
Nah, doesn’t look like his leg moves until Kane is already falling over it.
Upon further review, it kinda looks like he sticks his leg out further in the video, but I can’t tell if he actually does it or if it’s just the weird camera angle & slow, slightly unsteady movement. It’s another straaaange mystery!