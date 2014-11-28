Here’s What We Learned From CM Punk’s Site-Crashing Podcast Appearance

Man, if he’s going to #BreakTheInternet, I wish he’d do it on a day of regularly scheduled content.
As you’ve probably heard by now, former WWE superstar and current pariah/recluse/Marvel writer CM Punk made an appearance on The Art of Wrestling two days ago. AOW, for those of you who’ve never listened, is a wrestling discussion podcast hosted by Punk’s BFF Colt Cabana. While it usually draws a pretty steady audience, the new episode with Punk went nuclear over Thanksgiving, routinely crashing the AOW host site and skyrocketing the podcast up the iTunes charts. Aside from the occasional tweet, Punk has been silent about his departure from WWE, so this two-hour chat session is blowing the doors off a lot of rumors. The whole episode can be found on YouTube due to the hosting issues – here’s where I found it, hopefully the link still works by the time I post this. If you don’t have two hours to kill, here are some of the major bullet points.
- Punk acknowledges he can be “difficult.” “Whenever they had me backed into a corner, I know I wasn’t the easiest guy to deal with, and I wasn’t the nicest guy to deal with…” But, he says he’s now the happiest he’s been in three years.
- He now dislikes the term “pipebomb.” “I despise that word now… It feels douchey.”
- He wanted to switch to MMA gear in 2011, complete with sponsors on his trunks. Vince McMahon turned it down, but he let Brock Lesnar continue being a walking Jimmy John’s billboard.
- Vince McMahon also rejected Punk’s idea to accompany Chael Sonnen to the octagon in Chicago just before the Royal Rumble. Apparently, he looks down on UFC as “barbaric”… at least until he can get a hold of Lesnar.
- Punk was originally supposed to be in the 12 Rounds sequel, but the part went to Randy Orton. This was due to a dispute about what dates he would miss while filming.
- He’s not really fazed by his Twitter critics. “This is nothing anybody would ever say to my face in public, because they just wouldn’t have the f*cking balls, because I would punch them in the throat.” I have zero difficulty picturing him doing this.
- He had his doubts about the WWE Network. Vince McMahon claimed they would “figure things out.” Still waiting on that, frankly.
- WWE’s concussion test is a bit iffy. Punk says he passed the test while listening to music on his headphones and texting Cabana.
- Punk didn’t want to turn heel in his program with The Rock. McMahon said he would “owe him one” if he turned. Interestingly enough, the alternate plan was for Punk to remain a babyface and drop the WWE Championship to Daniel Bryan.
- The Shield was CM Punk’s idea. The Big Show was actually supposed to be Punk’s backup at Survivor Series, but he suggested a trio of developmental talents instead. Also, Chris Hero (Kassius Ohno) was supposed to be a part of the group, but he was replaced by Roman Reigns.
- Ryback “took twenty years” off his life. Punk suffered broken ribs and other assorted injuries at the hands of “the steroid guy,” as he calls him.
- Punk does NOT enjoy making part-timers look good. The Rock, The Undertaker, and Brock Lesnar in particular.
- As of the 2014 Royal Rumble, he was supposed to wrestle (and beat) Triple H at WrestleMania XXX. Sick, injured, and feeling neglected, Punk said he wouldn’t “give him that privilege.” Punk did NOT quit the night after the Royal Rumble, but he did walk out.
- WWE doctors refused to treat a staph infection Punk had for months. The doctor who eventually treated him told him he could have died after going untreated for so long.
- Punk was fired on the day of his wedding to AJ Lee. He suggests that this was a deliberate move from Triple H.
- He considers that he failed his goal of main-eventing WrestleMania. He’s come to terms with it though, mainly on the merits of his match with The Undertaker at WrestleMania 29.
- There will be a follow-up episode of the podcast where Punk will take questions from fans. I am 100% certain this will end well.
That’s a lot of information to deal with, needless to say. The fallout is just beginning – WWE sent a statement to Yahoo Sports last night reaffirming their faith in their medical team, while Ryback took to Twitter to defend himself. If you’ll allow me to hot-take this, I’m definitely going to give Punk his due here. Up until this point, all any of us could do is speculate. We didn’t even have one side of the story, we had nothing but guesses. If he’s to be believed, Punk was treated like crap, all thanks to dangerously out-of-touch management. If I saw him in the street, I would probably owe CM Punk an apology for assuming things I knew nothing about. However, there’s still a big problem here.
The problem (to me, at least) is attitude. Punk has always been a “Me against the world” type of guy. There’s nothing essentially wrong with that, but you have to be careful. If you spend long enough convincing yourself that the whole world is out to get you, you’ll eventually piss off enough people to fulfill your own prophecy. Personally, I think CM Punk earned back a lot points that he’d lost with me, but he’s not exactly back to Austin’s All-Time Role Model status like he was in 2011. I think I’d rather look to the legacy being woven at NXT and independent wrestling venues all over the world. If we’re lucky, maybe Punk’s legacy will be teaching those young wrestlers how not to get screwed like he did. Maybe that’s what we can take away from all this.
I got pretty emotional listening to that podcast. The story about the lump on his back getting bigger month after month, to the point of Punk literally begging the WWE doctor to cut it out of him. The fact that it was not a lipoma, but a staph infection that could have killed him. I mean, a lot of us have been there, right? Knowing there’s something going wrong with our body but not having it taken seriously. The fact that that can happen to something in Punk’s position, in a company that so often blows their own horn about what amazing medical care their athletes get, is mindblowing.
You’re right, there was a hell of a lot of information in that two hours, but that was the thing that immediately struck me the hardest. What if Punk hadn’t been spirited away to AJ’s private doctor and the staph infection had killed him? WWE would have put on a big tearful tribute episode and vowed that it would never happen again, and the show would go on. It’s disgusting.
I haven’t listened to it yet, but reading multiple recaps of the podcast, that was the thing that got me the most too. How can they possibly let that happen? To say that it’s absurd is a gross understatement.
It was Chris Amann who was the one taking care of Punk over that period of time. He also let Roman Reigns wrestle with a hernia for about a month until it nearly killed him.
I believe every bit of that staph infection story. During one episode of Chris Jericho’s podcast he was talking to Dolph Ziggler and the on staff doctor for WWE. According to Jericho, the company didn’t bring a full time doctor on staff until 2006 or 2007. He told a story about how for three weeks straight in 2003, Rob Van Dam had to give him stitches in the locker room after matches because no one backstage was qualified. Apparently Vince didn’t see a problem with it even though Jericho spoke to him about it regularly. How a publicly traded company didn’t have a regular doctor for 20+ years is mind boggling to me.
The concussion part just infuriated me. I mean, Vince has to know that concussions were the largest contributing factor to the Benoit tragedy (and not to be a conspiracy theorist, but I always thought the focus on drugs with Benoit and the wellness policy was a distraction from TBI. Cycle some guys off, put out a big, showy policy, and your problem is solved. But TBI? That changes the face of wrestling). With what we know about TBI now what Vince and co. are doing is just disgraceful.
@bigmeatyclaws You realize that doctor on Jericho’s podcast was the same one Punk was talking about, right?
@SHough610 Why would it be a problem if CM Punk killed himself? Why would Vince care about that? Ratings Bonanza of anything.
For a guy who wrestles without a shirt on, I think having a “huge lump” on his back, might be something noticeable on TV. Especially in HD format. I don’t recall ever seeing a lump on his back.
…But I guess that’s none of my business.
@K2, he describes the lump as being under the waistband of his trunks, which you would know if you listened to him talk about it instead of reading bullet points and jumping into an argument.
…But I guess that’s none ugh I can’t bring myself to do it. You are the worst.
I blame Punk for the staff infection to be honest. What millionaire who’s body is what he makes money with doesn’t go to his own fucking Doctor when he believes the one that’s treating him at his job sucks ass?
That’s just stupid on his part and I think he’d cop to that now.
Also, it was amazing hearing Punk and Colt laughing about how Triple H came out of retirement in 2011 just to beat Punk when he was white hot and then went right back into retirement again. The guy it happened to is just as baffled by it as we were.
That’s easily the part that got a “fuck yeah” from me the most. WWE’s booking has rarely been dumber than bringing Punk back so soon from one of the biggest wins ever at MITB ’11 just so he could lose at the next 4 PPV’s. I usually have to not think about it to stop myself from becoming furious.
@Lester It’s just what Triple H does. Cena, too. Someone in WWE gets hot and those 2 can’t involve themselves in the angle fast enough. They did the same thing to Bryan.
I mean, yeah, I know. I guess I’m just so used to hearing wrestlers talk about stuff like that and alluding to hidden reasons for it all that totally make sense but are just not accessible to fans.
It’s super refreshing to hear Punk just laugh and be all “yeah, what the fuck was that?”
itd be interesting to hear the WWE side. I’m on Punk’s side, even before this, but it’d be nice to have the full picture.
I don’t watch wrestling. Haven’t in 25+ years. Yet, I still read these when things pop up in the main feed here…
I enjoy reading CM Punk arguments, and even as a non-watcher, I have zero issue with believing anything I’ve read here. I’m surprised more guys don’t walk out before they flame out or are reduced to D list jobbers.
Yeah, but we won’t ever get the true side from WWE, unless one of the (very) higher ups gets fired, and then decides to give the non-spun version of events.
Whatever Ryback said, he’s deleted it. Either way, ‘roids makes sense. Motherfucker is one of the most cosmetically strong wrestlers ever. Couldn’t lift Tensai, and at Survivor Series, he had to modify his finisher to basically just a samoan drop because he couldn’t vertically lift Mark Henry.
Nothing wrong with Punk’s attitude. And Austin’s “All-time role model” status? Isn’t Punk a better role model already simply by virtue of not having beat up his chick?
Ryback’s tweets were apparently:
“For the record if I quit for being fragile and insecure I would make up excuses too. Things didn’t go my way for a long time and I kept
Going day in and out. Slander is a powerful thing and to state complete made up nonsense for no reason shows his insecurities. I will
Continue to bust my ass study matches every chance I get, cut promos when driving and push myself for hours on end even when hurt. Thank you”
@Benoit Ah, it appears I misunderstood. Apologies to Mr. Heiberg.
I fully believe that Punk got beat up while wrestling Ryback and now Ryback’s just pissed off because he got called out. I mean… Look… The guy’s a professionally trained wrestler, yes, but he doesn’t strike me as the most… Polished guy in the ring.
I don’t know if it’s roids, but, he’s on something. Aren’t roids also supposed to make you strong?
I like how WWE’s statement makes no mention of the doctor Punk talks about.
They fired him and posted a tweet about it, but it’s since been deleted. Probably they want to hold onto him for another month then fire him so it doesn’t look so much like a reaction to Punk’s comments.
Was it Dr. Amman the guy who was on the TOJ podcast with Jericho? I was unclear listening to it.
So, uh…Joey Mercury isn’t responsible for coming up with the Shield? Or did he just groom them after they came up to WWE?
I think Mercury was stated as being their match booker. I don’t think Punk’s taking credit for the entirety of The Shield, so much as the idea of “rookie assault unit” being his to begin with before WWE took them where they went (which was great).
Yeah Mercury was their mentor/main producer once they came up: [www.wwe.com]
Yeah, I kinda figured that since all Punk mentioned was that he suggested they bring up 3 developmental guys, not that he actually came up with the gimmick or whatever. Just wanted to make sure I had my fact straights.
To fix their medical issues, the WWE should just start transfusing Cena’s Wolverine invulnerable mutant healing factor blood into the rest of the roster.
You realize we would end up getting one match per show, lasting the entirety of the show, right? People would have to come out and cut promos around the one match, because everybody would kick out at two based on the instinct laced into Cena’s DNA.
Cena is the Aryan super man. Thankfully, the German’s didn’t no-sell Russia’s winter during WWII.
The part that affected me the most is when Punk says he’s riding his bus, feeling like garbage and totally unmotivated about his job, and he looks over at AJ, the woman he knows he wants to spend his life with, and he says to her “What am I doing?”. That says it more than anything else why Punk left. He can keep hurting himself to no enjoyment of his own and leave himself a burden for his wife to deal with or he “quits” and leads a long healthy happy life with her. He made the right call.
Punk’s a genius self-promoter. The straight-edge-in-a-world-of-abuse thing (and getting righteous about it) the I-don’t-need-money thing (and getting righteous about it)… it seems all carefully manufactured to get you to point out how *refreshing* he is. It’s douchey as hell, but you can’t be caught on record saying a bad word about him. He’s like reverse Vince Russo.
Punk is an amazing, amazing carny. Why did we all like him to start with? He also knows that the best lies start with the most truth behind them. We’ll find out how well that applies to this over time, but I don’t much reason to go out of my way to dispute anything that he’s said.
I’ve been pretty conflicted about Punk since he left. Part of me thought he was a quitter, while the other half thought fair play to him for getting out while he had his money, his health and AJ.
I’m glad to see he had a legitimate reason for leaving. Good luck to him.
Over/under on how many of those questions will be about his marriage to AJ: Guessing about 98%.
And hey, if the dude’s happy, cool. I’m glad he found the platform to actually talk about it instead of just disappearing into the ether, and I’d be interested in eventually hearing what Vince or Triple H has to say (which will never happen) about it.
NOW CAN WE STOP THE CM PUNK CHANTS, PLEASE?!
You think the Punk chants are going to stop now that people know WWE fired him, on his wedding day, after nearly killing him through neglectful medical practises?
Plus WWE is trying to force the chants for Punk to stop. When is the next Raw from Chicago? Because I expect Vince is looking to avoid that as much as possible. The whole arena will be chanting for Punk, especially if its just to piss of Vince.
Likely not.
Also, I looked up to the next show in Chicago…the next thing they have is a live event the day after Christmas there.
If anything I believe there will be more CM Punk chants next week.
I’d like them to start up a “staph infection” chant instead. It works within the “DAN-IEL BRY-AN” pattern.
I never doubted that he had good reasons for leaving. WWE didn’t treat him like they should have and we’re all missing out because of it. I’m also glad that he’s happy.
pretty much all I wanted to say.
I don’t usually comment on here, but I thought it was kind of shitty to not link to [www.coltcabana.com] and just the YouTube mirror for the podcast.
Considering the link to the podcast on the site was down soon after the show was released, and that as of this moment, any access to that section is restricted, I believe that your concern is unwarranted.
You’re probably a swell person otherwise.
This totally means he’s coming back, right? Right? Seriously, good for him to leave on his own terms. He’s obviously in a much happier place and that’s what’s important.
I hope he answers my email question for the next podcast:
Dear Mr. Punk,
Is it true a fan tried to leave you Easter candy on your front door or tried to jam it through your mail slot? If that’s true and you didn’t want the candy, can I have it?
Never Been More Sincere In My Life,
Brian
CM Punk is a goddamn’d liar.
Are you willing to present evidence sir? Sir? Where are you going?! SIR!??!?
Talk about Pipebomb 2.0!
“DON’T CALL IT A PIPEBOMB!” – LL Cool Punk
I’ve always considered his “Tyson Kidd is the best workhorse in the company, and yet he never gets to be on TV”/”your fists aren’t big enough to box with God” promo vs the Rock that first RAW of the year his second pipebomb.
I hope that, in the end, Punk’s journey has helped to change WWE for the better. Punk was one of the first big Indy darlings to come to WWE, and he (and Bryan) were treated like shit for years before finally getting any chances. Now? We’ve got Rollins and Ambrose, who got to start out like beasts with the Shield, and Zayn, Neville, Itami, Balor, and Owens all being treated like big deals down in NXT and hopefully being given every chance to succeed.
It sucks that Punk had to become the martyr to cause the shift. Hopefully he can rebuild his life and look back in a few years and see a WWE that has changed for the better and have some closure.
absolutely agreed. in fact, rewatching Punk’s BITW DVD, it really shows you little glimpses of his influence on WWE’s way of dealing with indy talent.
Unfortunately, Punk’s journey has already changed it for the worst, seeing as Punk was the last guy to come in with his own copyright. Generico lost his character (and as good as it is to see Sami Zayn, Wrestling’s Last Honorable Man, the mask made him so much more expressive in the ring, IMO).
The staph infection thing sounds sketchy. Not that there isn’t any truth to it, but I’m sure there is more to it than just “I was wrestling with a staph infection, the WWE doctors ignored it, I could’ve died”. Just like most messy divorces, I’m sure there are three sides to this. Punk’s side, WWE’s side, and the truth.
Yeah, there’s more to it. He talks about it at length in the podcast. Listen to it, instead of reading bullet points.
That’s what I thought too. Especially that “THEY FIRED ME ON MY WEDDING DAY” part, it’s like, well yeah, they were going to have to fire you eventually, after you no showed for several months. I don’t know if it’s as deliberate as he claims it is.
But for now CM Punk’s side is all we have to go on, and we may never truly get WWE’s side in this.
Punk’s staph story reminds me a lot of Kellen Winslow Jr’s story of getting staph in Cleveland:
*Winslow told ESPN’s Seth Wickersham that he had to have fluid drained from his testicles to play in an Oct. 19 game at Washington.
Winslow told Wickersham that he woke up one October morning sore in the groin area, but figured the problem would go away. Winslow said by the next morning “my testicles were enlarged, to the point where it hurt to walk.”
Wickersham quoted Winslow as saying, “They had to drain it. They had a scalpel. They cut into it. I had to clean it every day with a Q-Tip, for two and a half weeks. It was the most painful thing I’ve ever been through.”*
Even if Punk now hates the term, this podcast is the real pipe bomb. Best case scenario, for performers and fans alike, is that WWE is shamed into providing adequate medical care for the wrestlers.
The shaming for the foreseeable future will likely take the form of CM Punk chants. Annoying as this will be, now it’s for a good cause (fingers crossed).
Punk is the goth kid decided to lift weights but maintained all of his nerd rage. As happy as he claims to be, he still sounds like a bitter lesbian. Not that I don’t doubt WWE is as shady as he says.
if you had listened to the podcast, the VERY FIRST THING HE STATES BEFORE STARTING HIS STORY is how “it’s fucking alright to be pissed and bitter sometimes, we’re actual humans too, you know?”
Except that’s him ALL THE TIME. Dude is perennially the human grumpy cat. It’s not like this podcast was the one time he bared it and ranted. He’s like that guy your friends want to stop going out for beers with because you know it’s going to be him bitching about some shit every time.
His interview sounded about 60% worked and 40% shoot.
I can’t be the only one that can hear a ton of worked bullshit in there.
Serious question: What do you think was worked?
But…but….Punk said it wasn’t a shoot in the interview.
@IrishCream One of the reasons I’ve always liked Punk is how he can mix shoot and work in the most natural fashion.
Perhaps bullshit is the wrong choice of words, but, there’s something about it that feels part truth and part “truth” (aka: telling the fans what they expect/want to hear).
Anyway., Punk comes off as a whiny overprivilaged child. If he hated his run in 2013 so much why didn’t he leave back then?
Now that he gave this interview, here’s hoping fans will shut up and move on.
In the end, there’s three truths: Punks truth, WWE’s truth and the actual truth, which is probably somewhere in the middle.
Also, nobody ever would get upset about not being in 12 Rounds 2.
Bret. Hart.
I’m not comparing the two to be as a mark against Punk (since for whatever reason, people like to bag on Bret) but their respective careers are really similar. Especially who and what they had to go through in the ‘E. If I weren’t too lazy (and actually could ‘write’), I’d write an article about it
I kept thinking this same thing while listening to all of this. Both were workhorses that were taken advantage of. Except Punk left on his own terms and Bret stuck through till the end only to get one final fuck you.
@C.Montgomery.Punk Both were workhorses that were not smart enough not to be taken advantage of. There were many many things Punk could’ve done different but he didn’t. That doesn’t absolve The E, but he’s responsible for himself.
Selfishly (aside from him being miserable and almost dying) I am pretty bummed that we’ll never see him work against all this new talent coming up, we’ll never get a get a Punk and Cesaro/Kenta/Devitt/Steen program. Its like the Kurt Angle vs Bret Hart loss times 5.
Ugh I think I’m about 60% on Punk’s side after this but there’s just a lot of stuff I have a hard time fully beleiving. I’m really happy he spoke out finally, but what I wouldn’t give to hear HHH’s 100% unfiltered response to this. I think there’s a lot of stuff that is true, but a lot of it also comes across as Punk feeling entitled to things that I’m not 100% he should have felt entitled too.
Like I said I’m still about 60% pro Punk but I don’t know if I can fully believe him.
That match with Taker was balls and simply the best match on a shitty show. Enough with this guy.
You’re balls!
Taker hasn’t “really” had a good match since Shawn. On a related note, Punk and Cena deserve credit for carrying very out-of-ring-shape opponents into passable matches.
I really like CM Punk, except for his Homophobic comments. But this crap…
“This is nothing anybody would ever say to my face in public, because they just wouldn’t have the f*cking balls, because I would punch them in the throat.”
This crap right here just pisses me off. In what world is it ok for you to hit someone because they SAID something to you. Louis CK said it best if someone does this “well then you would go to jail, because it’s illegal.” It doesn’t fucking matter what they said, you cannot raise your fists to another fucking person unless they did it to you. CM Punk sounds like a moron.
Him going to jail wouldn’t stop a person from having gotten their ass kicked. I’m pretty sure Punk doesn’t go around hitting people if they say something like “I’m not a fan” politely. He’s talking about people who let distance and anonymity give them a bigger pair of balls than they would have IRL.
Basically, have some fucking manners and you won’t have to worry about being hit. Just saying.
well, guess what… he is an imperfect human like many others in the world. he ain’t no angel -_-
do I think he would do some stuff I wouldn’t agree with him doing? I surely do. but the guy to me is still such an enjoyable and brilliant character that gives me more entertainment than most other humans in the whole wide world. and really, that’s all I’m asking for here, personally.
Not saying he should be perfect, just saying it’s a childish and immature way to go about something.
I think the biggest unanswered question in the podcast is whether El Torito caused Punk’s Royal Rumble concussion. I think his silence on the subject tells the story. #ElToritoFTW
Kofi did it. Punk did imply that he’s not holding it against him though.
I know you’re joking, but he describes exactly what caused the concussion. It was an innocuous Kofi Kingston rolling springing clothesline thing.
Ah, I listened to it again and caught the Kofi story (was prepping the turkey the first time). Thanks for catching the joke @Lester. I still want to pretend it was El Torito.
Serious note: This is, without a doubt, the most fascinating wrestling interview of all time. I wonder what the fallout will be going forward, if any.
I would love a cartoon version of this. It would be awesome. Favorite part is he really wanted to be in 12 Rounds 2
People that say he should have here or there don’t get it. He wanted the one thing most pro wrestlers dream of, main event Mania. Just like any other employee at their dream job he had a goal that management knew they would never give to him. I think he truly believes They kept the hope alive just to keep him going. Do I think he embellished some things? Yes, but I believe most of his story
This thread, and CM Punk’s story as a whole, encapsulates what’s wrong with America. “Fuck you for not giving it your all, even if your physical and mental health are at risk”, but also “If you hated it so much, why did you quit?” Terrible fucking mindset to have.
We Americans are just all sorts of fucked when it comes to talking about jobs. It really comes out in these Punk stories.
I’m glad he finally came out and said something, but, like most of Punk’s endeavors, it was totally self-serving. “I’m not looking to bury people here..” and then he goes on for two hours burying people. This wasn’t an interview to “give my fans closure” this was a deliberate kick in the teeth to his former employer. You think they released the podcast on Thanksgiving Day by accident? Of course not. They new WWE and all of it’s employees would be home, with their families, and then be scrambling to provide damage control immediately.
Even when Punk calls Ryback “Steroid Guy” you can almost envision Colt cringing. A few times in the interview Colt tries steering Punk away from whatever he’s about to say and Punk just steamrolls over it.
Obviously, WWE workplace practices need an immediate overhaul, I think that’s fair to say, but for people to take Punk’s opinion as gospel is kind of silly to me. Like @Jeans Ambrose said – there’s probably three sides to this story. We’re only hearing Punk’s side.
Vince from 20 years ago would go on the upcoming Stone Cold podcast and talk about how Punk screwed Punk, but I don’t see that happening either. They’re publicly traded now, and McMahon probably won’t want to touch this at all.
They *knew…dammit.
Are you people seriously taking this bastard on his word, alone?
Half of the shit I just heard / read, sound far-fetched at BEST, and at least another quarter of it, sounds like outright lies concocted to make the WWE look bad, because little Punkie didn’t get his way, and stomped out like a prissy bitch.
Seriously. You guys think this guy could wrestle with a staph infection “bad enough to possibly kill him”, and broken ribs…and NOBODY notice his apparently reduced health? Pretty sure there’d be clues, when he can barely move, especially in the middle of the physically assertion of even a light-duty match…just saying…
Fucking marks buying his story on his word alone. That’s just fucking hilarious…
^^^ This guy is why people hate internet wrestling fans.
@K2, it’s possible, and bear with me here because this is a complicated concept, it’s possible that there is more detail in the two-hour podcast than has been covered in the bullet point summary.
I know it’s fun to swear and look down on “fucking marks” because, after all, you are clearly better at being a person than they are, but maybe they know more about this thing than you do because they actually listened to it instead of skimming an article about it.
Further food for thought: maybe getting angry and insulting and arguing on the internet about something you haven’t bothered to learn about is behaviour more indicative of a “fucking mark” than believing someone’s first person recollections.
Well I’m not taken it 100% at his word but a lot of it does not make the WWE look good at all. A lot of it is very believable as well, I think a shitty company that other people have talked about their shit in the past would also do what they did to punk.
Also notice that this isn’t a court of law, we can believe whatever the fuck we want to believe, if the WWE wants to put out it’s side in a PR war with Punk it is absolutely entitled to do so.
Here’s where you and me have a problem. I’m not a doctor, and I really fucking doubt you are a doctor. So how the fuck can you say that a staph infection could possibly kill a person and yet he wrestled with it? You’re not a doctor, you don’t know what the fuck you’re talking about and you shouldn’t call bullshit when you don’t know a goddamn thing.
Your assertion that Punks view is skewed is completely valid, your fucking medical opinion can get fucked frankly.