Here’s Your Depressing Reminder That Macho Man Randy Savage Died 3 Years Ago Today

It’s been a little over a month since The Ultimate Warrior died and it still doesn’t seem real. He was there, and then he was gone. Pro wrestlers are larger than life, so their real-life deaths can take a while to sink in. Or, you know, they can never seem real. Case in point: Macho Man Randy Savage died three years ago today, on May 20, 2011.

Macho Man has been dead for THREE YEARS. How has the Macho Man been dead for a minute? He’s just off somewhere shooting on Hulk Hogan or recording a rap album or beating up Spider-Man, right? In the Danger Zone. Snapping into Slim Jims. Something.

Three years ago:

The wrestling federation and the maker of Slim Jim meat sticks expressed sympathies. “WWE is saddened to learn of the passing of one of the greatest superstars of his time, Randy Poffo, aka Randy ‘Macho Man’ Savage,” the wrestling federation said in a statement. “Poffo was under contract with WWE from 1985 to 1993 and held both the WWE and Intercontinental championships. Our sincerest condolences go out to his family and friends. We wish a speedy recovery to his wife, Lynn. Poffo will be greatly missed by WWE and his fans.” “We’re saddened by the loss,” ConAgra Foods, which makes Slim Jims, said in a statement. “Randy was a beloved ambassador for the Slim Jim brand for many years and will be greatly missed.”

You know you lived a solid life when your death is mourned by a wrestling promotion and a meat stick manufacturer.

Here’s a bunch of Macho Man clips. Not like you need a sad anniversary to watch Macho Man clips, but here you go. We still miss you, Mach. Heaven needed to send for the man.