Here’s Your Depressing Reminder That Macho Man Randy Savage Died 3 Years Ago Today

It’s been a little over a month since The Ultimate Warrior died and it still doesn’t seem real. He was there, and then he was gone. Pro wrestlers are larger than life, so their real-life deaths can take a while to sink in. Or, you know, they can never seem real. Case in point: Macho Man Randy Savage died three years ago today, on May 20, 2011.
Macho Man has been dead for THREE YEARS. How has the Macho Man been dead for a minute? He’s just off somewhere shooting on Hulk Hogan or recording a rap album or beating up Spider-Man, right? In the Danger Zone. Snapping into Slim Jims. Something.
The wrestling federation and the maker of Slim Jim meat sticks expressed sympathies.
“WWE is saddened to learn of the passing of one of the greatest superstars of his time, Randy Poffo, aka Randy ‘Macho Man’ Savage,” the wrestling federation said in a statement. “Poffo was under contract with WWE from 1985 to 1993 and held both the WWE and Intercontinental championships. Our sincerest condolences go out to his family and friends. We wish a speedy recovery to his wife, Lynn. Poffo will be greatly missed by WWE and his fans.”
“We’re saddened by the loss,” ConAgra Foods, which makes Slim Jims, said in a statement. “Randy was a beloved ambassador for the Slim Jim brand for many years and will be greatly missed.”
You know you lived a solid life when your death is mourned by a wrestling promotion and a meat stick manufacturer.
Here’s a bunch of Macho Man clips. Not like you need a sad anniversary to watch Macho Man clips, but here you go. We still miss you, Mach. Heaven needed to send for the man.
I didn’t even know he was dead.
Meanwhile the WWE stock price is dropping faster than Owen Hart. Get it, cuz he fell and died?
I give that joke a 4/10.
thats not even a B+ joke
That cream of the crop promo was really good! Mean Gene’s face when Macho Man was pulling out all the coffee creamers was priceless!
Miss the guy. And my battle buddy of him that got lost in a flood along with a Hogan and Warrior one…sigh.
My favorite was always “And the Beat Goes On” promo. Dude was so coked out in that one.
Hogan was the larger than life superhero, but Macho Man just had that charisma. And if you didn’t cry when he and Liz finally reunited, you didn’t have a heart.
He’s one of those celebrities whose death still makes me unreasonably, irrationally sad, like Roger Ebert or Mr. Rogers.
If you want to be creeped out, check out [www.machoman.com]
there goes tonight’s sleep…
He is also the cream of the Skyrim mod crop. RIP Macho Man.
Best role? Space Ghost’s grandfather, by a mile.
Who’s ready for heaven?
I felt kinda down this morning, and couldn’t figure out why. This may be it. I still cannot believe he has gone, and it definitely does not feel like its been 3 years.
that’s just awesome
the fact that he still isnt even being talked about to get into the HoF is just furthering the “allegations” that he finger banged Stephanie. Guess thats why he spun around with that finger in the air….
Savage is now running around as a zombie:
RIP.
Always remember the 2008 YTMND ART THOU BORED?!
The night he died I was at a karaoke bar in Louisville called Groucho’s. Every single person dedicated their song to Randy savage, not to mention singing most in his voice. Songs like village people’s ‘macho man’ and much motorhead. I did ‘babe I’m gonna leave you’ as savage.
It was an oddly touching tribute to have a bar full of people all remember a legend such as the macho man.
I never understood how his head didnt explode from the way he talked. As a kid I could do a great Macho Man impression but my head would hurt like crazy afterwards. So I just never understood how he did it. The days of old just keep slipping away. Maybe Ho Kogan did some vodoo spell that all his old emeies would go before him.
A) Tons of coke, baybay.
That was the day before the world was supposed to end too…
Randy Savage had to die. To save the Earth.
He is a hero to us all.
Macho Man graduated from my high school, a fact which I shall always be proud of.
That tribute video still gets to me. It is SO GOOD!!! OOOHHHHH YEEEAAAAHHHH!!!!!
RIP Macho Man
RIP you great man
