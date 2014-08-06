Here’s Your First Look At The New WWE World Heavyweight Championship Belt

It’s a day of leaks at WWE headquarters.
First, a photo of a production truck with SMACKDOWN WILL BE ON THURSDAYS AGAIN SOON on the side goes viral. Now, what appears to be a photo of the brand new WWE World Heavyweight Championship belt is making the rounds.
So … basically the WWE Championship belt with the WWE Network on it. Hey, at least it doesn’t spin.
The last time a single title belt represented an undisputed WWE Champion was the appropriately-named WWE Undisputed Championship belt in 2002. The championship became disputed again when then-champion Brock Lesnar decided he was only going to defend it on Smackdown, and the “World Heavyweight Championship” was reappropriate and handed to Triple H on Raw. The title itself became unified again at December’s TLC pay-per-view when Randy Orton defeated John Cena to become the first WWE World Heavyweight Champion, but two belts have represented it since then. John Cena wears them like a scarf.
It looks like somebody’s class ring, but it’s progress.
Smackdown on Thursdays? I guess it’s going head to head with NXT then? That would be a bit strange.
They’ll move NXT back to Wednesdays. On WWE Network, the Thursday shows are already dated with Wednesday dates.
All I see is Wonder Woman logo and it pains me.
They also bought a new invisible company jet.
I think its further proof this is going to be the logo. As a designer, my exact reaction is meh
does this mean the belt is 9.99?
+1
To be fair, it already looked like a class ring.
Also, in b4 eagles.
WWE, proudly partnered with Jostens.
For cool class rings, it’s Jostens!
they also make the Super Bowl rings….
Haven’t liked the design of the WWE Title belt since before Cena, but at least this means we can stop having Cena wear them like a scarf. Nothing could look stupider than that… right?
belt scarves fuckin rule, buddy
HHH: “We done with the pictures?”
Photog: “Yes sir.”
HHH: “Thanks. Good luck with your future endeavours.”
At this point, Jern can’t say “U Can’t C Me LOL” anymore. He’s a mountain of muscles wearing neon lime green clothing and a championship belt scarf. Even a blind person could see you.
Put that class ring on this hand!
[www.wwe.com]
Cena will have no problem wearing it like a scarf.
[i.imgur.com]
That said, I’m actually going to miss the two belts. It just seemed cool to me.
But at least parents won’t have to worry about their children howling at them to buy TWO replica belts, now. Unless they already bought them, then they’ll be screamed at to buy a third.
Two belts doesn’t make sense though.
Sure it does.It’s a combination of two titles to form one, supposedly more prestigious title.
It shows that the WWE World Heavyweight Champion is supposed to be on a higher plane than the WWE champion or the World heavyweight Champion.
But it’s on championship. If you want to illustrate the unification, it should be done in the design, not by carrying two belts. Or the person holding them should be the holder of two actually separate titles.
It makes a whole hell of alot sense when your champion is RANDY ORTON!!!!!
I kinda liked the two belts. Reminded me of AJPW’s Triple Crown and how they’d have to wear three….holy shit, they finally made that into one belt, too!
I hate seeing two belts. Back when they unified them, Triple H went on and on for weeks about how there was gonna be ONE champion. That should mean ONE belt.
Two belts looks cool af tbh
TNA Defense Team: “Bully Ray did it first!”
HHH: “Hey, someone tell Big Show his class ring arrived.”
BTW…. I hate the “new look” belt just as much as the “belt scarf”. Just bring back the Undisputed title belt and the world will be a better place.
So Brock is not winning at Summerslam is he?
all these leaks probably have something to do with all the people they future endeavored last week, no?
Without the word “Champion” on the new belt, it just looks like a giant gaudy hood ornament.
they should’ve just had Cena continue to win all the belts. US Championship. Intercontinental. Both Tag Team Belts. Have “Jane” Cena win the Divas belt in a barely believable drag outfit…and so forth. basically make him more belt than man.
then they could unify all the belts into a singularity of hastily designed corporate branding. a gem of infinite wrestlingship. then, of course, John would have to fight Thanos for it.
i’d watch that.
He’d have to bring Santina out of retirement to get the Queen of the ring or whatever. Then he’d have to overcome the odds to face Mr. Broski himself to win the internet title. But yeah that sounds cool. Just make Cena be a walking christmas tree. Have him even beat up Lawler and wear his crown.
Then he’d be the coolest heel of all time!
Make sure that Thanos does not have the Infinity Gauntlet going into that match, the more lopsided the match appears the more invincible Cena becomes.
Just running down the aisle with all the titles connected like they’re tickets coming out of an arcade machine
This is the most exciting news since Sting was put in a video game!
@Carson Palmers Real Estate Agent Undertaker. 2002.
[youtu.be]
Just bring back the Attitude Era title belt, no need to change this thing all the time.
It looks like the same thing
I hate that logo with the passion of a thousand fiery suns…
BIG GOLD BELT FOR LIFE!!!
The new one is ugly, but it’s such an understandable branding thing that I can’t really get mad at it.
Damn this new belt won’t be in WWE 2k15 tho
tell ’em, Chong!
Wait, so how is it different exactly?
They’re finally rolling out the new company logo.
Yeah. Look at the logo.
I hope they keep the changeable side panels…that’s the only thing I like about the current WWE Champ belt.
oh so THAT’S Cena’s Forever Belt. Got it.
Are my eyes broken? Isn’t that the exact same belt?
Your eyes may indeed be broken. They’re not the same. New logo.
I can’t even bring myself to meh. We just got a new belt and now there’s an even newer one and it’s just a branding thing. The belts mean nothing but a copyright symbol.
I miss you, big gold belt.
i like the new belt
the new belt look slick