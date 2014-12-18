Highly Questionable Asked CM Punk About Pooping, Divas And Sharing Food With Dana White

Hey, want to watch Dan Le Batard and Bomani Jones have a terrible interview with CM Punk?
The WWE Champion turned MMA fighter turned everything else stopped by Highly Questionable, and the results were … well, you can make that joke. They ask Punk about fights he’s won, crazy party stories and hooking up with Divas, and Punk answers them with “eh, well” for seven-ish minutes.
The highlight is a family friendly version of a Charles Barkley story involving a drunken, fat Hornswoggle. Check it out:
Partying with Charles Barkley? That sounds like another wrestler we know.
Maybe Thursday’s appearance on Off The Record will get better answers. Also, if you’re wondering whether or not Punk signing with UFC was a good business decision for the league, notice how there’s a new Punk talk show appearance every day. He does a lot of interviews for a guy who’s 0-0 lifetime.
It started pretty terribly, but then it got better.
At least they didn’t ask him which team he thought would be the best potential fit for Brett Favre next season.
After listening to his radio show several times LeBatard goes out of his way to have the most ridiculous interviews ever instead of just having a boring/safe, straightforward conversation, he tries to get athletes, coaches, personalities to let down their guard and have some fun, it never works but he tries.
90% of his answers were “My wife will stab me because Puerto Rican women, fellas….amiright?!?”
You think AJ’ll do interviews like this where she’ll say “My husband will annex me but give me no representation and voting rights because American men, ladies…. amiright?!?”?
Cm punks party stories must suck since he doesn’t drink.
honestly his story on the shoot with Samoa Joe was hilarious
I hate, hate, HATE Dan LeBatard, maybe more than Skip Bayless. I haven’t watched ESPN outside of the occasional visit to a restaurant/bar with it on, and LeBatard is a HUGE reason for that.
He really is the WORST. How he is still employed is a mystery to me.
Brandon, you’ve covered a number of CM Punk developments over the past few months (some very, very minor, like him running into Bill Simmons), yet I’ve noticed you have yet to write about The Big One: an extended piece on his podcast appearance. Why hasn’t that happened? I’ve been so eager to hear your thoughts on that (especially since he gave voice to so many of your own observations and values), and I can’t imagine anyone else who could write a keener, more eloquent, more penetrating discussion of it than you.
I have to admit, I was curious about that. I know the first AOW podcast happened over some kind of overseas public holiday involving binge eating and fighting with relatives, but still…