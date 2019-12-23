Hiroshi Tanahashi has a match coming up at Wrestle Kingdom 14 against AEW World Champion Chris Jericho, but the Canadian wrestler’s current titleholder status hasn’t been mentioned in New Japan Pro Wrestling programming.

There’s no championship on the line in Tanahashi vs. Jericho, which has been promoted as a legend vs. legend match and Jericho trying to end the Ace’s career. But though NJPW and All Elite Wrestling have continued to not acknowledge each other on their TV shows (aside from that time Kenny Omega used New Japan’s “lion mark” logo as a villainous presence in his Undertale-tribute entrance video on Dynamite), Tanahashi teased in an interview with Tokyo Sports that he might try to be the American company’s champion.