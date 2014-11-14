Hulk Hogan Did His Hulk Hogan Thing At A Golden State Warriors Game

WrestleMania 31 (aka “WrestleMania Play”) won’t be in the Bay Area until March 29, but tickets go on sale Saturday, so Hulk Hogan is already there to promote it. The WWE Hall of Famer stopped by Thursday’s Golden State Warriors game against the Brooklyn Nets to do his Hulk Hogan thing, and the results were Hulk Hoganesque.
You may recognize this as the modern “Hulk Hogan has been asked to shill this” promo. It’s the same one he cut for breast cancer awareness.
“Well you know something/let me tell you something BROTHER! [pause for cheers] I have been in YOUR HOMETOWN recently and LIKE THE THING YOU LIKE. I have also learned a few key terms that back up what I’m saying, dude. You’re Hulkamaniacs, but you’re also That Thing-iacs. If that thing has a rival or opponent, WHAT IS THAT RIVAL OR OPPONENT GONNA DO when wherever I’m at or whomever I’m with RUNS WILD ON THEM??” [ear cup thing] [possible posing] [We’re out!]
As long as he doesn’t misidentify your building as the Silverdome, it’s all good.
The Warriors also put Hogan in charge of their Twitter, which was certainly legit as you can see from this pic of ol’ -HH staring at a computer.
That man has clearly never seen a computer before.
Here’s a sample of his on-account brilliance:
Duh. What’re you, new?
Anyway, good on the Hulkster and the Warriors for burying that WrestleMania 6 grudge. We’ll see you on March 29 at the Silverdome, brother!
For maximum effect, they should’ve either had him beat up the Brawler, or have Nikolai Volkoff come out and sing the Soviet anthem before taking a leg drop.
Everything about this post just has me in brainlock. The dopey Old Man Hogan promo, the utter look of confusion on Dad Hogan’s face as he stares down a computer and the rising throes of passion as two men tear each others’ clothes off.
Related: I hear Hulk Hogan’s supposed to be in Cleveland (site of the 2014 TLC Pay-per-view… which will unfortunately probably just use the Raw/Smackdown set, instead of the awesome TLC set :c) during the Cavs game Wednesday.
Apparently also tweeting from the Quicken Loans Twitter account ([twitter.com])
Also, this is what I imagine Basketball commentator Hulk Hogan sounds like:
“WELL, LET ME TELL YOU SOMETHING BROTHER, THAT BROTHER TOOK THAT BALL AND HE SLAMMED IT IN THE HOOP, ALMOST AS HARD AS THAT TIME I SLAMMED ANDRE THE GIANT IN THE SILVERSURFERSUPERDOME AND YOU CAN WATCH ME SLAM ANDRE AGAIN AND AGAIN, BROTHER ON THE WWE UNIVERSE… I MEAN THE WWE NETWORK UNIVERSE, JACK FOR FREE, WHICH INCLUDES SURVIVOR SERIES THE FIRST OF WHICH TOOK PLACE AFTER I SLAMMED ANDRE THE GIANT AND THE WRESTLEMANIA ii, BROTHER, JACK! I MEAN WRESTLEMANIA III!”
So….Jimmy Hart really does just follow Hulk Hogan around everywhere? (Except when he’s on Legend’s House eating beans, of course.)