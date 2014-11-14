Hulk Hogan Did His Hulk Hogan Thing At A Golden State Warriors Game

WrestleMania 31 (aka “WrestleMania Play”) won’t be in the Bay Area until March 29, but tickets go on sale Saturday, so Hulk Hogan is already there to promote it. The WWE Hall of Famer stopped by Thursday’s Golden State Warriors game against the Brooklyn Nets to do his Hulk Hogan thing, and the results were Hulk Hoganesque.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

You may recognize this as the modern “Hulk Hogan has been asked to shill this” promo. It’s the same one he cut for breast cancer awareness.

“Well you know something/let me tell you something BROTHER! [pause for cheers] I have been in YOUR HOMETOWN recently and LIKE THE THING YOU LIKE. I have also learned a few key terms that back up what I’m saying, dude. You’re Hulkamaniacs, but you’re also That Thing-iacs. If that thing has a rival or opponent, WHAT IS THAT RIVAL OR OPPONENT GONNA DO when wherever I’m at or whomever I’m with RUNS WILD ON THEM??” [ear cup thing] [possible posing] [We’re out!]

As long as he doesn’t misidentify your building as the Silverdome, it’s all good.

The Warriors also put Hogan in charge of their Twitter, which was certainly legit as you can see from this pic of ol’ -HH staring at a computer.

That man has clearly never seen a computer before.

Here’s a sample of his on-account brilliance:

Duh. What’re you, new?

Anyway, good on the Hulkster and the Warriors for burying that WrestleMania 6 grudge. We’ll see you on March 29 at the Silverdome, brother!