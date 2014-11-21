Hulk Hogan Showed Up At A Cavs Game And Threatened To Murder The Spurs Coyote

The Hulk Hogan NBA promotional tour continues.

A week after appearing at a Golden State Warriors game and cutting a promo on the Brooklyn Nets, the Hulkster visited Quicken Loans Arena to support the Cleveland Cavaliers against the San Antonio Spurs. Remember when LeBron joined the Heat and everybody compared it to the nWo? Maybe he and Hollywood Hogan were in on it all along.

The highlight of the visit was his segment with Moondog, in which he promises to squeeze the Spurs Coyote’s head until its eyeballs pop out. Jesus. Hogan sure does love threatening people with murder, doesn’t he?

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Here are a few photos from the appearance, including a fan noticing something weird about Hulk and the rest of us nodding and going “I know, I know.”

https://twitter.com/FSOhioGirls/status/535251012450533378

Hulk Hogan across the court from me… His girlfriend looks like his daughter… Yikes @erockradio @notsam pic.twitter.com/Ap246uE7No — AM (@Argiamarie) November 20, 2014

(We know, we know.)