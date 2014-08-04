Hulk Hogan’s In Training For A Terrible Match Against John Cena

On Friday we shared the totally shocking and not-at-all-expected news that Brooke Hogan’s relationship with Phil Costa ended via a big boot and a leg drop from her dad. Today: Hulk Hogan news that will SHOCK YOU TO THE CORE.
According to the great wrestling swami Rajah, Saturday’s meet and greet with Hulk Hogan and Jimmy Hart featured two huge spoilers. Spoiler #1: The Hulkster’s returning to Raw very soon.
Hart mentioned the Hogan on RAW rumors, claiming he didn’t want to spoil anything, but that Hogan fans should watch RAW every week, especially next week.
Spoiler #2: Hulk Hogan is in training and wants to wrestle John Cena before he retires.
Hogan himself spoke about training lately to possibly make a return to the ring, noting that John Cena would be the person he would most like to work with if he is able to wrestle another match.
Our expert analysis:
Okay, actual analysis. Firstly, Hulk Hogan returning to Raw isn’t shocking or surprising anymore. The guy’s a WWE ambassador now … he’s going to periodically show up and asks us if we Know Something Dude and do his poses every few months on and off until the end of time. That’s his job. It’s also not a bad thing. A lot of fans consider “Hulk Hogan” and “pro wrestling” synonymous and will tune in to see him do his thing.
As for the SECOND rumor, that’s just Hulk Hogan talking. The outside of his body still looks fine, but Hulk Hogan’s insides are being held together with dark, orange magics. There’s little chance he’d be medically cleared to compete, especially not at a level deserving of a retirement match. Not that Cena/Hogan would be a catch-as-catch-can classic, but you know what I mean. You don’t want them to advertise HULK HOGAN’S LAST MATCH FOR SERIOUS and have it be him standing still and shoving while Cena bounces around. For anyone thinking this’d be another Hogan vs. Rock situation, remember that that match was at the tail-end of Hogan’s in-ring career and that match happened 12 years ago.
Who knows, though. Maybe they’ll outfit Hogan with a robotic exoskeleton and have him squash Rusev in 20 seconds to end next week’s Raw. You never know. And if there’s one person whose need to be the center of attention can will him to physical miracles, it’s Hulk Hogan.
Hulk is infamous for talking shit about how big and strong he is, isn’t he? Hell, didn’t he talk shit when he talked about Brooke’s engagement ending? And she was dating a player from the Cowboys if I recall.
Also I thought some dirt sheet had something about him saying he would interrupt the main event of Summerslam with a chair just to keep the belt on Cena. Why? Put over the match, don’t try to wedge yourself into the spotlight. What a cunt.
are you saying hulk hogan can’t slam the 600 pound john cena brotha
and are you also saying that john cena can’t overcome the greatest challenge of his life jack?
they should have a contest where they take turns trying to pick up the ring steps
I don’t know about a 1-on-1 match but bare with me here… How about a tag match with Hogan/Cena vs. Rusev/Iron Sheik?!
Wait… Where are you going?!
Okay, I’m bare, now what?
Wait, you didn’t bare too?
Dammit.
You know what? It’d probably be better than every Hogan vs. Sting match put to film, including Starrcade ’97. I’m in. Go nuts, Hulkster.
So you’re telling me that you might have the death of an old man on WWE programming?
Well, that’s one way to boost the Network’s subscriptions.
FINALLY! The match absolutely nobody want to see! Hopefully this one main events Wrestlemania.
Once in a Lifetime… Until We Do It 4 More Times
THEORY: They’re going to jam Prince Devitt inside Hulk and have him pilot the Hogan Ship. Devitt won’t mind since this would be the ultimate cosplay opportunity
No one is going to believe Hogan double foot stomping people off the top rope.
that’s just the big boot mk II
Jesus Christ I laughed way too hard at this.
Hulk Hogan is REEEEEAAAAAALLL… brother.
Dream/nightmare booking: Hulk Hogan comes out and pitches the WWE Network. John Cena comes out and one ups Hogan’s pitch. This one upping goes for an hour. Hulk gets tired/sleepy/angry and hits John Cena with a chair for a heel turn. Next throw away ppv, Cena vs Hogan, Pink Slip on a Pole match. You’re welcome WWE.
Over/Under on the use of the word “Jack” in a lead in promo is 10000 times.
And what about Brother, Dude? Did you forget about Brother, Dude? Cause let me tell you something Brother, what’cha gonna do Mean Gene when Hulkamania walks timidly next to you?
Cena, respecting the immortal legend, agrees to take the finger poke of doom. Kicks out at two.
It’s too bad the Undertaker isn’t physically capable of wrestling Cena. THAT match could actually be awesome.
Anyone who attended a meet & greet with Hogan and the world’s most ball-hugging leach Jimmy Hart in fucking 2014 needs to be shot in the head.
I would pay ten American dollars to watch Hulk Hogan leg-drop John Cena into oblivion. In fact, the only person I would want to see Hogan wrestle is Cena, because Hogan will no doubt stipulate that he has to go over, and any Cena loss is a good thing.
He’d break a hip, brother
I would actually not mind them doing Hogan/Cena. It keeps both of them away from the guys I like/care about.
Brandon, I will love you forever for the banner image caption alone.
Separately tell them they are both going over then watch the trainwreck.
In a world where no man will lay down, who will win the STAY AWAKE MATCH?!?!