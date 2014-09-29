Hunter Pence Brought Back The Yes Movement To Rally Giants Fans

Good news about former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Daniel Bryan is few and far-between, but the Yes Movement is alive and well in San Francisco.

Back in May, the San Francisco Giants became one of many teams to adopt Bryan’s signature “yes” taunt and its accompanying hand gestures. Now that the MLB postseason is upon us, the Giants and Hunter Pence are bringing it back. Pence rallied Giants fans to get them ready for a World Series run by getting them to YES, and he did it with the same nerfed memories as wrestling fans: “Hey, remember earlier this year when we did this Yes thing? Do you remember how to do it?”

If the Giants win the World Series and can’t play next season because they’re all simultaneously injured, blame it on Hunter.

wait, that works both ways

Your browser does not support iframes.