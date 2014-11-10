Grumpy Cat Is Going To Guest-Host WWE Raw

Hey, remember Grumpy Cat? Well, apparently somebody finally showed the world’s crankiest feline to Vince McMahon, because God-dammit, Grumpy Cat is hosting next week’s Raw! Does Vince McMahon actually understand that Grumpy Cat isn’t a cartoon or real character per se, but just an actual cat that happens to have a sort of grumpy looking face? Who knows! Who cares?

WWE put out a press release for Grumpy Cat’s appearance, because it’s not every day you convince a famous cat to come up with stipulations for the Usos vs. Gold and Stardust part 500…

“‘WWE’s mission is to put smiles on people’s faces – and now we will attempt the same with Grumpy Cat,’ said WWE Chief Brand Officer, Stephanie McMahon. ‘We are going to do everything in our power to make sure she has a good time.’ Monday Night Raw is the longest-running, weekly episodic program in U.S. primetime TV history and is the most-watched, regularly scheduled programs on cable, airing live every Monday night on USA Network. Each week, it is rated one of the most socially active shows on cable television and continues to be a “must-stop” for celebrities to reach WWE’s TV audience and its more than 420 million social media followers.”

WWE, a must-stop for cat celebrities! What will Grumpy Cat be using her power as guest host for? Divas kitty litter match? How many people will end up fired? Will it be everyone? Hopefully.

Personally I’m looking forward to WWE Raw is Doge. Much ruthless. Such aggression.

via Wrestling Inc.