Grumpy Cat Is Going To Guest-Host WWE Raw

#Grumpy Cat #Cats #Pro Wrestling #Memes #WWE
11.10.14 4 years ago 43 Comments

Hey, remember Grumpy Cat? Well, apparently somebody finally showed the world’s crankiest feline to Vince McMahon, because God-dammit, Grumpy Cat is hosting next week’s Raw! Does Vince McMahon actually understand that Grumpy Cat isn’t a cartoon or real character per se, but just an actual cat that happens to have a sort of grumpy looking face? Who knows! Who cares?

WWE put out a press release for Grumpy Cat’s appearance, because it’s not every day you convince a famous cat to come up with stipulations for the Usos vs. Gold and Stardust part 500…

“‘WWE’s mission is to put smiles on people’s faces – and now we will attempt the same with Grumpy Cat,’ said WWE Chief Brand Officer, Stephanie McMahon. ‘We are going to do everything in our power to make sure she has a good time.’

Monday Night Raw is the longest-running, weekly episodic program in U.S. primetime TV history and is the most-watched, regularly scheduled programs on cable, airing live every Monday night on USA Network. Each week, it is rated one of the most socially active shows on cable television and continues to be a “must-stop” for celebrities to reach WWE’s TV audience and its more than 420 million social media followers.”

WWE, a must-stop for cat celebrities! What will Grumpy Cat be using her power as guest host for? Divas kitty litter match? How many people will end up fired? Will it be everyone? Hopefully.

#RAW guest star for next week (we are not kidding). Details at Wrestlinginc.com

A post shared by Wrestling Inc. (@wrestlinginc) on

Personally I’m looking forward to WWE Raw is Doge. Much ruthless. Such aggression.

via Wrestling Inc.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Grumpy Cat#Cats#Pro Wrestling#Memes#WWE
TAGSCatsGRUMPY CATMEMESPRO WRESTLINGRAWWWE

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

08.31.18 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: Ultra Beauty, Chiller, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

Crate-Digging: Ultra Beauty, Chiller, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

08.31.18 4 days ago
The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

08.30.18 5 days ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

08.29.18 6 days ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 7 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP