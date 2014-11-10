Grumpy Cat Is Going To Guest-Host WWE Raw

Hey, remember Grumpy Cat? Well, apparently somebody finally showed the world’s crankiest feline to Vince McMahon, because God-dammit, Grumpy Cat is hosting next week’s Raw! Does Vince McMahon actually understand that Grumpy Cat isn’t a cartoon or real character per se, but just an actual cat that happens to have a sort of grumpy looking face? Who knows! Who cares?
WWE put out a press release for Grumpy Cat’s appearance, because it’s not every day you convince a famous cat to come up with stipulations for the Usos vs. Gold and Stardust part 500…
“‘WWE’s mission is to put smiles on people’s faces – and now we will attempt the same with Grumpy Cat,’ said WWE Chief Brand Officer, Stephanie McMahon. ‘We are going to do everything in our power to make sure she has a good time.’
Monday Night Raw is the longest-running, weekly episodic program in U.S. primetime TV history and is the most-watched, regularly scheduled programs on cable, airing live every Monday night on USA Network. Each week, it is rated one of the most socially active shows on cable television and continues to be a “must-stop” for celebrities to reach WWE’s TV audience and its more than 420 million social media followers.”
WWE, a must-stop for cat celebrities! What will Grumpy Cat be using her power as guest host for? Divas kitty litter match? How many people will end up fired? Will it be everyone? Hopefully.
Personally I’m looking forward to WWE Raw is Doge. Much ruthless. Such aggression.
via Wrestling Inc.
They got Stephanie’s title wrong. It’s HBIC.
How about no dot bear.
THIS COULD BE AWESOME FOR Tyson Kidd & Natalya!
THIS, I expect a god damn show with Tyson Kidd being the one carrying around Grumpy Cat backstage and to the ring and maybe even have him help win his match
Grumpy Cat >>>>> Hogan and basically every other celeb they’ve had guest host recently. Plus this can only mean good things for Tyson Kidd.
More threatening than Enhancement Kane.
Somewhere Teddy Hart is SO MAD ABOUT THIS.
Louis vs. Grumpy Cat for the Feline Championship.
I mean..if they have to involve Grumpy Cat in a segment..
Based on his actions on Smackdown, I am picturing a scenario where Adam Rose tries desperately to make Grumpy Cat smile. When he realizes that this particular Lemon won’t turn into a Rosebud, he starts to get really mad. Before he blows up and tries to Party Foul a cat on live TV, The Bunny shoves Adam down. Thus, kicking off their blood feud properly.
Actually… yeah, right? That makes a ton of sense.
And then he goes crazy and starts saying Ta-ta and Krug, Krug, Krug…
I miss Leo Kruger…
Yeah — that or Grumpy Cat just lowers from the rafters with a sign around her neck saying “You’re Fired” in white Impact when Rose makes his entrance.
@ddragon7 definitely. Something in his brain snaps and he starts to remember that he used to hunt rare animals in South Africa for sport. A giant dancing bunny is as rare a creature as you can get. You know he’s picturing that bunny’s head hanging above his fireplace.
@Nate Birch Grumpy Cat coming down from the rafters Sting style? Yes, please!
Hmmmm, wait, are we sure Sting and Grumpy Cat aren’t one in the same?
[uproxx.files.wordpress.com]
@Nate Birch
[www.reactiongifs.com]
It’s The Cat They Call Grumpy.
This post has sufficent #Meow.
This sounds dumb, until you remember that it’s probably to promote that Grumpy Cat Christmas movie, in which the voice of grumpy cat is provided by Aubrey Plaza!
If Aubrey Plaza interacts with AJ or Renee or Lana, I will call next week’s Raw a success.
The Grumpy Cat what?
[i.imgur.com]
Yes. I am imagining such an interaction now and agree it would make good television.
Grumpy Cat is a girl?!
No, Johnny, she’s a diva!
Looks like my imagination of Tyson Kidd carrying a cat out to the ring is about to become a FACT. Have Miz wrestle Kidd in the ring while Sandow wrestles Grumpy Cat at ringside everything will be perfect.
As great as that would be, more than likely just have Mizdow backstage acting as Grumpy Cat’s stunt double (complete with napping and trying to catch a random fly) The segment will end with Mizdow eating a brogue kick from Seamus, who then pats Grumpy cat while saying “Aren’t you a good kitty, fella” repeatedly.
There are some great ideas here on the comments section on how to properly book Grumpy Cat and make something great out of a ridiculous guest host appearance. Sadly, WWE will stick with something like “AJ loses to Grumpy Cat via distraction + roll up”.
I know this is bad timing, given we just had Hell in the Cell, but I would kill to see the Divas title defended in a Cathouse From Hell match. AJ and Nikki in the steel cage, while the Cell surrounds it, and in order to escape once they get out of the first cage they have to dart past twenty vicious kitties (who spend the whole time napping, chasing sunbeams, and/or licking themselves).
I WANT TO WATCH THIS INSTANTLY. MOAT OF KITTENS.
We can import them from the Dethklok Home for Wayward Kitties.
RELEASE…THE KITTIEEESSS…
I’d say the odds of Grumpy Cat becoming the new Intercontinental Champion are no worse than 6 to 1.
Get ready for HEY GRUMPY CAT, DON’T BE A LEH-MON
Stephanie is the “Chief Brand Officer”. There’s so much wrong with that sentence and explains so much about why the non-NXT product is terrible. Here’s a hint, Steph. Your “brand” (which is not a word, please stop Corporate America) is perhaps at one of its lowest ebbs in its history. Do you want your audiences to smile? How about producing a quality wrestling program on cable at least one a week? You haven’t done that in months. Much more useful to the “brand” than Grumpy Cat. But I’m just a customer. I don’t matter.
Someone seems… grumpy.
*shoots William Alexander in the kneecap with a desert eagle*
This is where creative figures out how to make Grumpy Cat go over Cesaro somehow. Or maybe that’s giving creative too much credit.
“Hey, remember Grumpy Cat? Well, apparently somebody finally showed the world’s crankiest feline to Vince McMahon”
No one’s mentioned the upcoming “Grumpy Cat” Christmas movie on LifeTime, starring Aubrey Plaza?
HHH is going to have to do his damnedest to best Kerry Von Erich in burying a cat.
Tyson must really be getting pushed if the powers that be are going to make a RAW revolve around him. FACT.
Just add this to the pile of reasons why I haven’t watched in weeks.
Yeah. Great. Good for you.
Have Grumpy Cat show up but just have Audrey Plaza voice her and just have it be AJ and GC sniping at everything ever whilst Mizdow sits and nods.
Im excited for this guest host.