If U Seek Ziggy: Check Out Dolph Ziggler On Stage With Britney Spears At A Recent Concert

On Wednesday night, Dolph Ziggler took a break from his all-consuming quest to get a giant Irishman to kiss his arse and attended a Britney Spears show at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas. Actually, he did more than just watch the show, hitting the stage with Ms. Spears herself. Pics or it didn’t happen, Dolph…
WWE.com interviewed Ziggler about this totally spontaneous, non-publicity stunt.
“I’ve tagged Planet Hollywood, which hosts Britney’s ‘Piece of Me’ show, a few times on social media when I visit Las Vegas, saying it’s a cool place. They reached out and asked if I wanted to possibly be brought on stage.”
So, what did Ziggler do once he go on stage?
“I just told her she looked like a total babe. She autographed a T-shirt for me and kicked me off the stage.”
A total babe, huh? Way to take advantage of that opportunity. And what did Britney say to Dolph?
“That’s between me and her.”
That’s okay, Dolph. You don’t have to tell me. I bet I can guess…
“Backup dancers speak when spoken to. Get back in line.”
“Justin? God, you look terrible.”
“Wrestlers know where to get pills, right? Because I need a lot of pills.”
“No, you can’t kiss me arse. Security?”
“Dang, I specifically asked WWE to send Jamie Noble.”
“Pssst… Dude, those roots could use a touch-up.”
Feel free to continue the game in the comments, folks.
via WWE
“Oh good, I guess I don’t have to make Roman Reigns look strong”
“Hey Christina, huge fan.”
‘I specifically asked for Dirk Diggler, dammit!’
What’s the difference between ziggy and Britney spears concerts? Only one of them oversells.
“When I sang ‘Three’ you were supposed to come out with Team Rocket. I’m out.”
Brittney Spears still does concerts? Is it 1999 again?
“Who are you?”
WTF is that jacket he’s wearing?
“pretend I said something sexually provocative”
If Dolph Ziggler and Cody Rhodes ever form a tag team, they should be legally required to call themselves “Ziggy Stardust” …
… what do you mean there isn’t exactly a huge crossover between today’s WWE fans and David Bowie fans? It’s a GOLD MINE, kids. GO FOR IT.
When the JBL and Cole show becomes too real y’all
I saw her show back in March, and it is exactly what you’d imagine it to be. 90% of the crowd is scantily clad raving lunatic women in their early 30s who still think it’s 2002. Anyways, at some point in the show she asks for a hot guy to join her on stage, she straps some contraption to him and makes him crawl around stage. I’d have to believe that was this part.