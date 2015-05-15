If U Seek Ziggy: Check Out Dolph Ziggler On Stage With Britney Spears At A Recent Concert

WWE/Getty Images

On Wednesday night, Dolph Ziggler took a break from his all-consuming quest to get a giant Irishman to kiss his arse and attended a Britney Spears show at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas. Actually, he did more than just watch the show, hitting the stage with Ms. Spears herself. Pics or it didn’t happen, Dolph…

WWE.com interviewed Ziggler about this totally spontaneous, non-publicity stunt.

“I’ve tagged Planet Hollywood, which hosts Britney’s ‘Piece of Me’ show, a few times on social media when I visit Las Vegas, saying it’s a cool place. They reached out and asked if I wanted to possibly be brought on stage.”

So, what did Ziggler do once he go on stage?

“I just told her she looked like a total babe. She autographed a T-shirt for me and kicked me off the stage.”

A total babe, huh? Way to take advantage of that opportunity. And what did Britney say to Dolph?

“That’s between me and her.”

That’s okay, Dolph. You don’t have to tell me. I bet I can guess…

“Backup dancers speak when spoken to. Get back in line.”

“Justin? God, you look terrible.”

“Wrestlers know where to get pills, right? Because I need a lot of pills.”

“No, you can’t kiss me arse. Security?”

“Dang, I specifically asked WWE to send Jamie Noble.”

“Pssst… Dude, those roots could use a touch-up.”

Feel free to continue the game in the comments, folks.

via WWE