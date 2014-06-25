I’m Afraid I’ve Got Some News That Isn’t Very Good About Bad News Barrett

If you’re like most WWE fans, you loved Wade Barrett’s Intercontinental title defense against Dolph Ziggler on Monday and were looking forward to seeing him compete in one of the Money in the Bank ladder matches on Sunday’s pay-per-view. Well I’m afraid I’ve got some news you will not enjoy reading!
According to WWE.com, Barrett’s down with a shoulder injury after Jack Swagger tossed him into the ringside barricade during Tuesday night’s Smackdown tapings.
“After Barrett felt an immediate pain and a pop,” continued [WWE physician Dr. Chris] Amann, “we brought him back to the training room and the exam showed a separated shoulder. We’re going to do some additional testing this week and then sit down with him and talk about options for treatment for this injury.”
As of yet, no official determination has not been made yet in terms of Barrett’s participation in Sunday’s Money in the Bank Contract Ladder Match.
Two things:
1. Jack Swagger loves injuring guys who have momentum, doesn’t he?
2. The real bad news is that Barrett is the worst kind of injury prone. Back in 2012, he dislocated his elbow during a battle royal on Raw and missed WrestleMania 28. Rumor going around at the time is that WWE was building that year’s WrestleMania Money in the Bank match around Barrett and had planned to give him the win. The worst thing you can do is lose the faith of management, so he spent the next year and a half losing to everybody, whether he was holding the IC title or not. ESPECIALLY if he was holding the IC title. Now we’re heading into 2014’s Money in the Bank show with Barrett as one of the favorites, and down he goes again. Really disappointing timing.
We will keep you updated, especially if there’s any Good News. Until then, here’s BNB talking about the World Cup.
Swagger trying to keep non-Americans from winning the briefcase. Kofi is next.
He doesn’t even have to do anything there. Kofi will find a way to fail all his own.
kofi needs no help
Oh man, I forgot about the elbow injury. Gross.
Why don’t they just release Swagger? Just release Swagger, Cameron, Ryder & R-Truth and replace them with Drew, Jinder, JTG & Aksana
If they fire Swagger for being reckless, they’re not gonna rehire Aksana…
Yeahhh, if this were a fantasy wrestling league, there’s NO way I make that trade. JTG might have been good with the younger guys, but the other three were ass who never stepped up to the plate. Ryder has had two mildly successful runs and R-Truth is a trusty veteran whose comedy keeps him relevant. And Swagger’s got that good mid card heat.
Why’s nobody repping McIntyre? Give him back Boulevard of Broken Dreams and let him double underhook DDT people and you’ve got a solid rehire.
Where do I sign?
Accidents happen. DON’T TALK SHIT ABOUT BIGG HOSS.
I’M AFRAID I’VE GOT SOME BAD NEWTH
+1
Yep. This really sucks big time.
The elbow injury shouldn’t even count against him, because he got it saving Ziggler’s fucking life after Big Show bricked him outside.
True. I hope Wade still receives a shepherd’s pie from Ziggler every day as thanks.
“As of yet, no official determination has not been made yet” That clears it right up.
Wait, Cesaro is a Kraut fan?! This is worse betrayal than Kevin Hart fake liking wresting!
First Ziggler, now Barrett! Good thing Cesaro broke off from him when he did or Swagger would have just ripped his leg off eventually.
Oh, good. I was looking for another reason to dislike Swagger.
I hope he keep on doing his World Cup reports anyway. These are awesome, better than any of those Sport Channel’s.
Swagger is cool and all, but if he can’t keep from injuring people he needs to GTFO
Dammit Thwagger.
Last night’s B&W of RAW alluded to Swagger injuring someone in retaliation for Kofi bloodying him. The next day, injury roight here roight roight. Eerie.
I’m afraid I’ve got some bad news roight roight roight roight.
Fortunately, Barrett tweeted that it’s “not the end of the world” and he’ll know more after X-rays today. With it being my birthday today, I’d just like to ask whatever cosmic forces are at play here that he be allowed to deliver some good news for a change.
1) Happy Birthday man!
2) Considering that I’m going to MITB, I’m praying to Junkyard Dog that this news isn’t as bad as it seems somehow.
1) Thank you!
2) I hope that it’s as enjoyable for you as this year’s Rumble was for me. Also, please tell me more about your religion.
I bolieve Barrett needs a replacement
Damnit, Brandon! Nothing is supposed to follow bad news! GOD!
*flips table*
Punk, Bryan and now Barrett out with an injury? Can you push Ziggler meow?
We have a lot of guys getting injured, halting their momentum. This will end with Jack Swagger pushing his wife out of the Moon Door and saying, “Only ThSteph”
The only possible acceptable alternative is if he gets replaced in the match by Bo Dallas.
This, coupled with the Smackdown (!) spoilers can mean only one thing:
OH MY GOD CM PUNK IS COMING BACK YOU GUYS
I think Jack Swagger of Marth noticed all the Stroud love going to BNB and had to do something about it.
first, he injures his elbow, and comes back with a finisher where he hits you with his elbow.
is his finisher after coming back again going to be a stunner?