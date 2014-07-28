Impact Wrestling Cancelled By Spike TV

The death knell that’s seemingly been sounding for years is finally real for TNA Impact wrestling. As reported by TMZ, Spike TV contacted Impact TNA President Dixie Carter late last week to inform her of their decision. From my own personal sources, Spike TV executives have been reviewing the product for at least the last few months as the renewal date for Impact’s contract approached.
Impact will continue to run through October on the network, but no final date has been set thus far.
I’m by no means a TNA fan, but what in the hell else has Spike got that can pull in 1 million+ viewers each week?
Cops reruns (not even joking).
Agreed, there are a lot of shows in syndication Spike can use to fill that time slot if needed.
In fairness, Cops reruns are pretty great.
They probably got better numbers from old Star Trek reruns back in the day, too.
Is Wipeout still a thing? They could cash-in on that just by overdubbing more ancient episodes of Takeshi’s Castle.
They probably don’t get the same ratings, but it costs a lot less to run their syndicated shows.
@Delsaber. If you mean bringing back MXC, I’m all for it.
No but really people fucking love Cops
Slamball, the true leader in sports-entertainment.
More Manswers?
I know a lot of people are going to post about how it’s bad for the wrestling business and they’re sad for people losing their jobs. They’re right. Let them be nice about it. Me? This f’n company. 12 years. SO many wasted chances. SO many stop and starts of good stuff. Well, goodbye TNA. You managed to make your shows not fun anymore and make almost every character unlikeable.
The few times I watched, it was stupider than WWE booking.
I agree in “eff that company” but feeling bad for the wrestlers.
Wow, they’re FUCKED. No way they stay around without national TV. It’s a shame, I don’t (always, (or even usually) ) love the product they put out, but I think a second national company is good for the industry. This IS bad for wrestling overall, and it IS sad that a lot of talented folks are no longer going to make a living wage by doing what they love.
BAD day for the wrestling industry and community. It’s better to have options and alternatives. I wonder if this could also be Spike trying to steal away Smackdown.
it would improve viewership
You think any of these guys could possibly be accepted by the graces of the WWE?
USA Guy to trump over Rusev!
@Cami it’s the fight ‘Murica deserves.
with any luck, this will somehow lead to ROH getting a tv deal on spike.
(haven’t ever watched ring of honor, no idea if they’re a good company, don’t know if they conduct good business.)
or hey, you know, nxt could use some air time (yes i’m aware that would fuck with the network)
They’re owned by another group of stations. A tv deal on spike would make no sense.
@IpponDropkick is viacom a direct competitor to sinclair (or whoever shows ring of honor), I’m just saying it doesn’t sound super implausible.
I know wwe back on spike will never happen, just sounding out ideas
Ring of Honor, in many ways is much worse than TNA, though better in some ways. These aren’t the glory years (2004, 2005, 2006) of RoH, the product is a sad shell of its former self, much in the way TNA is a sad shell of what it was in 2005 and the first half of 2006.
ROH is definitely not my jam.
I could see the Dudleys and Jeff Hardy showing up in RVD type circumstances. Angle too, if they’re dumb enough to try and clear him medically. I could even see him taking a Legends deal. Besides that, hopefully Aires makes it to at least developmental. He’s a solid hand in the ring, they just need to get him to act like a way less shitty person in character. I’d love to see Joe get a shot, but it’s probably not happening at this point, especially without Punk around to pitch it/vouch for him.
Joe and Cena are also good friends.
Really? When would have they ever crossed paths? I’m not doubting you, just curious.
Joe, Cena, and Kaz all trained together in California for I believe UPW
I’d guess a no on Hardy especially after that match where he was totally out of it. WWE has to avoid people just dying on them.
Can someone get the Wade Barrett, Spike TV Network Executive meme prepared, please and thank you?
Does this mean where we get the invasion part 2?
where a buch of old wwe guys come back to invade the wwe?
Bring in Bully and Devon to be the New Outsiders. Have Cena be the third man.
@Show……Um…Line?
That……would actually be really cool
I like the idea of trying something along the ‘Outsiders’ storyline but The Dudleys are too old to be taken seriously as invaders. I mean, the reason the original storyline worked in WCW was because Hall and Nash were in their prime and appeared as legitimate threats on their own (before the Hollywood Hogan reveal).
Yea, I was a big ECW guy, and a big Dudleys guy back in the day, I guess I’m living in nostalgia land.
kinda sucks but was bound to happen sooner or later, them hiding Russo from the network and Wrestle 1 probably wasn’t a smart idea
This is what happens when you let the same assholes who ran WCW into the ground try to fix your company ànd then continue to make even worse decisions after you let them go. Russo, misogyny,racism, poorly booked matches, horrible,unlikable characters who were all the same angry,ultraviolent guy,stupid storylines ,I don’t feel sorry for them. I will miss EC3,Spud,Joseph Park, Gail ,Taryn, Brooke and smarmy asshole Magnus but the rest of it ….good riddance. Maybe this will give another wrestling company a chance to be #2. I don’t blame Spike who I think has given TNA more than enough time to make an IMPACT. ( putting on my David Caruso shades)
HEY GUYS HAVE YOU HEARD ABOUT THE TNA NETWORK ITS ONLY 5.95 ETC
99 cents per month!!!!
according to F4online Dixie is trying to spin this as TNA leaving Spike due to lack of promotion, so your company is bleeding money you have to tape months at a time but your gonna leave your tv channel who paid for most of your surprise announcements.
This is bad news. I watch periodically but the fact that there will only be one promotion with a TV deal is just bad for the industry.
Plus, with TNA giving the E it’s freshest ideas of late (all-black stable, bitchy best-friends tag-team) where will Vince steal his material from now?
*sniffs* I’ll miss EC3 & Spud most of all!
“Plus, with TNA giving the E it’s freshest ideas of late (all-black stable, bitchy best-friends tag-team) where will Vince steal his material from now?”
Everyone knows that Stone Cold guy totally stole Shark Boy’s gimmick.
Looks like AJ Styles fled to NJPW just in time. I would like to think a couple of the better talents in TNA could find a home there too, but that roster is so insanely packed right now, I just don’t see how they would find room.
Take it away Ranch:
If I was Dixie Carter I’d just move Impact to right here in England, seeing as we and the rest of the Non-Americans dig it more then America does. Like have Challenge keep on airing it. Because as it stands Japan isn’t going to get it’s due in North America seeing as WWE treats them like shit.
I was going to say exactly the same thing until I thought …
1. The talent aren’t going to move to the UK for any decent stretch that makes it worth anybody’s time and certainly not move wholesale.
2. TNA coming to the UK once/twice a year draws huge crowds, but if they started doing shows once or twice a week? It’s know it’s a larger promotion than anything here, but I’d wager the novelty of making it over the pond just occasionally is one of the key factors of drawing so well.
3. TNA currently gets about 150-250k viewers on Challenge – is that enough to move an entire company (and roster) for?
Saying that, if they hired Grado as their big face and kept Spud I’d be all over that like rash.
Yeah you’re probably right. Maybe instead be Wrestle 1’s English partner. (Like say be an English Smackdown to Wrestle 1’s Japanese RAW.) Have Wrestle 1 run the show but have Impact Wrestling be aired as like a Japanese Take on American Wrestling and then have say have a PPV filmed in England where the British Bootcamp Winner takes on the W1/TNAWHC (Wrestle 1/ Total Nonstop Action World Heavyweight Champion). Because I still think for all intents and purposes this could work if they didn’t set it in America. Because Overseas is their biggest market, I believe. (I mean hell With Spandex’s Impact Person is Canadian.)
If the product I saw on Spin Cycle and one of their other shows we don’t get here in the states is what we got on Impact I would be more supportive of TNA. Spin Cycle and Challenge are fun , and the talent gets to show personality we NEVER see on Impact.
Impact Wrestling you will be missed for what you could have been, but failed to become.
What are the chances NJPW moves in, not necessarily on Spike, to fill the void of additional (non-WWE) wrestling programming on American national television? NJPW has done a handful of shows in North America over the last couple years. Their roster is more stacked with gaijin than I have ever seen it before, including quite a few faces American wrestling fans might recognize (AJ Styles, Alex Shelley, Shelton X Benjamin, Doc Gallows, The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson), Davey Boy Smith Jr., “The American Psycho” Lance Archer (don’t you DARE forget the title)). They’ve had an English ring announcer as well as the regular Japanese ring announcer during recent shows. Conceivably, they could hire a couple of yahoos to watch the shows and lay down an English commentary track that would get dubbed in over wrestling, plus someone to translate Japanese to English for the promos Japanese wrestlers cut (this doesn’t happen very often).
A man can dream.
Jim Ross said he’d love to call an NJPW iPPV with CM Punk. I don’t know if he said more because I blacked out from joy at that idea.
They already do have English ring announcers, and like SHough610 said, there’s that idea presented by JR, so maybe it isn’t so implausible.
I’d think Spike would be too big of a network for this but I’d love to find out.
WHAT DOES THIS MEAN FOR KNUXXXXXXXXY’S CARNIE FAMILY THOUGH??? :'(
CRAZZY STEVE GONNA BE SELLIN TURQUOISE JEWELRY ON THE SIDE OF THE ROAD :'(
“Hey, that clown guy over there is selling jewelry.”
“Don’t look at him. Don’t you know who that is?”
“No. Should I?”
“That’s Crazzy Steve. He’s crazy!”
This honestly sucks. TNA wasn’t half as bad as people said, and even at their worst their in ring stuff was arguably better than WWE. All that aside, it’s still great having an alternative on national TV.
“even at their worst their in ring stuff was arguably better than WWE”
WHAT
yes, the dessicated husk of kurt angle, the drug-addled lunacy of jeff hardy and the grandpa frailty of sting consistently top daniel bryan and antonio cesaro putting on AMAZING MATCHES with pretty much everyone.
You realize WWE just hired Sting, right?
@Taco_Jones if Sting wrestles for a world title, I’ll throw myself off a cliff. If he just stands around “menacingly”, then whatever, it’s just another legend’s contract
Sting’s made it super clear he wants to come back for one match with one guy at one time. (Taker, Mania).
They also had AJ Styles, Samoa Joe, Daniels, Kaz, MCMG, Bully Ray doing his best work in years, Abyss as a better monster than Kane, a handful of great X Division talent, and more. Some of their storylines were *terrible*, but if we’re talking about the wrestling itself there were times where TNA was doing it better.
@Pudie but like a few people already said, those times were almost a decade ago.
@Dids whatever, just have them in a Senior Citizens match somewhere around the main event where people can watch them stumble around for a while and react to it like they’re watching a 90’s Misawa vs Kawada match live, and then have them both hug at the end and retire forever. Done.
It’s time for someone to revive the NWA…looking at you Flair.
Flair would embezzle every dime he could if he was in charge of the NWA gotta pay what like 4 divorce payments and god knows how many other debts.
Eh, NWA could just hire Paul Heyman to watch over Flair and everything would be fine.
1. NWA still exists
2. NWA is not a promotion. It’s a consortium of promotions who all get a vote.
I’m almost sad that The Hulkster isn’t there any more, just so that I could have made a “Hogan’s phone is ringing off the hook, brother” joke. Also, I miss having his daughter there because she was so hilariously awful at her job and kept falling out of her dress. Oh Brooke, I moss you tripping on the entrance ramp and saying “my boob fell out” to your pops. Those were good times.
They’ll end up on Fuse or something.
“TAZZ! WHAT’S REPO MAN DOING IN THE IMPACT ZONE?!?”
TAZZ: “Uhhh…Mikey, you know that’s not THE Repo Man, right? That’s just a repo man. And look there are more over there.”
I have an inkling that this is a double cross and GFW will be ready to take the Spike timeslot.
Part of Jarrett’s deal was that he couldn’t go to Spike with GFW
Ah, that was some nice bullshit mongering that didn’t get off the ground.
So TNA has until October to basically do whatever they can to get attention to find a new TV deal?
Oh boy that could be fun.
Jokes on TNA, aren’t all their shows taped through to then?
Can I unsubscribe from Spike TV now, you mother fuckers? They don’t even show TNG anymore, drown everyone that runs this network. I watch LIFETIME (Golden Girls) more than I watch Spike TV, you fucking failures.
In fairness, Golden Girls is awesome.
Lifetime calls itself ‘television for women’
Spike TV calls itself ‘television for men’
A more accurate name for both would be ‘television for people in the hospital because they only have 14 channels’
If this means we get EC3 in WWE, i’m 100% behind it.
That was my first thought; however, they got rid of him and I don’t know if they’ve been watching him kill it in TNA.
Shane McMahon should buy TNA, rebrand it NWA, get TV distribution and start an actual wrestling war.
I think the NWA board might sue his ass off if he tried.
No grave dancing from me yet. They could still get picked up somewhere else.
Really Really hope EC3 resigns with WWE
Does this mean we can FINALLY get Taz back announcing for WWE?
Jesus, why would you say that? He’s worse than Lawler at this point.
He’s got a certain savior faire about him. Call it….Taz-iness.
Looking at this from a purely WWE perspective, this could be amazing. Granted, not all of them are showing up but the Divas division could get a HUGE boost if they sign a couple of the better knockouts.
In terms of the male talent, I don’t think Joe is coming but Aries is definitely a possibility. The dudleys and maybe even Hardys coming back would rejuvenate the tag division I think. I could see EC3, King, and a couple others coming over as well maybe even Lashley.
If NXT has, Neville, Steen, Zayn, Devitt, Kenta, EC3, Breeze, Kenny King. That’s a hell of a roster.
#bringbackEC3
That picture tho.
Taz jumps ship to WWE, pulls off his Taz shirt, reveals that he was Tazz all along!
I know everyone wants to play fantasy booker and talk about who they want WWE to take… but shouldn’t we wait until the company actually closes first? Does it look bad? Sure. But losing the TV show != shutting down operations entirely just yet.
Plus both Dixie and Spike have said that there are ongoing negotiations:
You know, I longed for the days when Impact was actually GOOD and a great alternative to the WWE back in the mid 2000s, but as I got older, I realized they weren’t coming back and now I just read Danielle’s column while checking out only the most ridiculous TNA clips. Sigh.
The moment Alex Shelley left TNA, I was done.
I hope AJ Styles doesn’t retroactively try to use this as some kind of evidence he’s “prescient.”