Impact Wrestling Cancelled By Spike TV

07.28.14 4 years ago 102 Comments

The death knell that’s seemingly been sounding for years is finally real for TNA Impact wrestling. As reported by TMZ, Spike TV contacted Impact TNA President Dixie Carter late last week to inform her of their decision. From my own personal sources, Spike TV executives have been reviewing the product for at least the last few months as the renewal date for Impact’s contract approached.

Impact will continue to run through October on the network, but no final date has been set thus far.

