Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free results from Impact Wrestling Hard To Kill. The first Impact Wrestling PPV of 2020 featured stars of the past, stars of the present, and a main event that was going to be controversial no matter what happened. Come back soon for the complete Knockout Report on Impact Wrestling Hard To Kill. Impact Wrestling Hard To Kill Results: 1. Ken Shamrock defeated Mad Man Fulton. Fulton injured his arm in the match, and both the ref and Shamrock tried to stop the match, but Fulton insisted on continuing. Then he tapped out to a hold that was putting pressure on that shoulder.

2. Ace Austin defeated Trey Miguel to retain the X-Division Championship. Austin pinned Miguel after hitting the Fold. After the match, Ace got too close to Trey’s mom, and Trey beat him up about it. — Backstage, ODB tells Gabby Loren that 2019 was a tough year for her, but 2020 is going to be better because she’s going to win the Knockouts Championship tonight. 3. Taya Valkyrie (c) defeated Jordynne Grace and ODB in a Triple Threat Match for the Impact Knockouts Championship. Jordynne hit the Grace Driver on ODB and would have had the Title, but Taya’s henchmen Johnny Bravo distracted the ref and enabled Taya to steal the pin. — Rob Van Dam missed his cue for a backstage interview with Gabby Loren because he was busy making out with Katie Forbes. Katie grabbed Gabby’s mic and volunteered to interview RVD herself, but it wasn’t very hard-hitting. 4. Brian Cage versus Rob Van Dam didn’t have a finish. Cage was too injured to continue after RVD hit a Van Terminator with a chair against Cage’s face. When the officials stopped the match, RVD wanted to keep going, and Daga ran in to protect Cage. RVD attacked Daga, and it became a new match. 5. Rob Van Dam defeated Daga. After pinning Daga with a Five Star Frog Splash, RVD celebrated in the ring with Katie and their new girlfriend, Jennifer. Katie and Jennifer danced together suggestively while RVD watched.