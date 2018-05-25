The Knockout Report: Let The Darkness Consume You

#TNA #Impact Wrestling
05.25.18 37 mins ago 2 Comments

Impact Wrestling

Welcome Impact fans and curious rubberneckers to my first recap of Impact Wrestling on Pop. With nothing but respect for my predecessor Latoya Ferguson, I’m reformatting this column to give it my own spin. My first idea was to focus specifically on the Knockouts, Impact’s women’s division, because I think we all know they’re the No. 1 reason to watch Impact. That doesn’t mean I’m ignoring the men, just putting the spotlight where it belongs.

Of course, once I made that decision, it was inevitable that my first episode would be one with no Knockouts matches. There were still some pretty exciting segments with the women, however, so I’m sticking with it. Because let’s be honest, there were some perfectly good wrestling matches on Impact this week, but none of them were quite as exciting as one woman looking into a mirror. We’ll get to what that means in a moment.

I’m Elle Collins, by the way. You can follow me on Twitter here, With Spandex here, and Uproxx here. You can watch Impact Wrestling on Pop every Thursday at 8 p.m. Then on Fridays, read this column and share it with everyone you know.

Without further ado, here’s the Knockout Report For May 24, 2018

Around The Web

TOPICS#TNA#Impact Wrestling
TAGSIMPACT WRESTLINGKnockout ReportTNA

Listen To This

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

05.23.18 2 days ago
All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

05.22.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

05.21.18 4 days ago
The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

05.18.18 1 week ago 3 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Arctic Monkeys, Beach House, And Jess Williamson

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Arctic Monkeys, Beach House, And Jess Williamson

05.11.18 2 weeks ago
The Best New Rap That Should Be On Your Radar

The Best New Rap That Should Be On Your Radar

05.11.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP