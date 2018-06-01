Impact Wrestling

Hello Impact fans and curious rubberneckers! I’m Elle Collins, and this is the Knockout Report. I’ll fill you in on everything that happens in Impact Wrestling, but I’m always going to lead with the Knockouts Division, because they deserve it. You can follow me on Twitter here, With Spandex here, and Uproxx here. You can watch Impact Wrestling on Pop every Thursday at 8 p.m. Then on Fridays, read this column and share it with everyone you know.

Without further ado, here’s the Knockout Report for May 31, 2018. This show was titled Under Pressure, and featured some big matches and two title changes. There were some ups and downs, but it continued the run of great shows Impact has been improbably having recently.

Madison Rayne Defeated Tessa Blanchard

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

This result was a big surprise. Even though she’s new to the company, I figured Tessa was fixin’ to start running through all of the Knockouts on her way to the title. On reflection, though, giving her a bit more of a feud with Madison is good idea. Not just because there’s already plenty going on in the Knockouts Championship picture (not to mention a new heel champion, but we’ll get to that), but to fully establish her character in the context of a story, rather than just letting her be the Girl with the Chin Who’s Mean to Everyone. Madison’s an Impact veteran, after all, and a great introductory feud for a born star like Tessa.

Anyway, this was a great match. Madison really made Tessa look strong and the victory like a fluke. Madison’s in great shape and knows her way around a ring, but she’s only human. Tessa’s an experimental super-soldier. Madison’s victory — a quick schoolgirl roll-up after Tessa got distracted by an argument with the ref — was so cheap it almost felt heelish even though we’re talking about a very nice lady defeating the meanest woman in the world. That’s okay though, because this definitely isn’t the last match between these two, and I have a feeling Madison’s not going to fare so well in the long run.