The Knockout Report: Impact Homecoming

01.07.19 1 hour ago

Impact Wrestling

Hello Impact fans and curious rubberneckers! I’m Elle Collins, and this is the Knockout Report for the Impact Homecoming pay-per-view, which was live from the original Impact Asylum in Nashville. Since this is such big show, I’m not splitting the divisions up like I usually do, and instead doing my best to give all the matches equal weight.

You can follow me on Twitter here, With Spandex here, and Uproxx here. The weekly Impact Wrestling show is moving to Friday nights at 10pm on the Pursuit Channel, but don’t worry if you don’t get that channel, because the episodes will also be free on Impact’s Twitch channel. Then on Mondays, read the regular edition of this column and share it with everyone you know (do that with this one too).

Without further ado, here’s the Knockout Report for Impact Homecoming.

Around The Web

TOPICS#TNA#Impact Wrestling
TAGSImpact Homecoming 2019IMPACT WRESTLINGKnockout ReportTNA

Listen To This

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

01.07.19 4 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

01.07.19 4 hours ago
The Best Under-Appreciated Indie Albums Released This Week

The Best Under-Appreciated Indie Albums Released This Week

01.04.19 3 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Best Bandcamp Albums Of 2018

Crate-Digging: The Best Bandcamp Albums Of 2018

12.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar

All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar

12.28.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

12.26.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP