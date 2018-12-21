Impact Wrestling Is Leaving Pop TV In January

There have been rumors for a while that Impact Wrestling was leaving Pop TV soon. When Pop moved the show from 8pm to 10pm in October, that certainly didn’t bode well. Now the news has officially come, via a press release from Impact, that the show is leaving Pop very soon.
Beginning on January 11th, Impact Wrestling will air on the Pursuit Channel, a cable network focused on outdoor recreation. Pursuit is keeping Impact in the 10-to-Midnight time slot, but moving it to Fridays. It does seem odd that Impact will air on a channel that’s mostly about hunting, fishing, and hiking, but on the other hand the wrestlers of Impact do go out into the woods to kill each other on a semi-regular basis, so I guess they count as outdoorsy.
Kind of says something interesting that we perceive wrestling of all kinds to be on the up and back on the edge of mainstream attention, and yet the number 2 or 3 promotion in America, despite paying their way there, went unwanted by the network with 68 million viewers potentially reached and went to a bad slot in one with 28 million reach.
Especially with the Fox deal for WWE, and NJPW kinda getting more on their channel, that shows there is definitely a market.
Sadly my provider doesn’t have Pursuit either.. so I just may as well pay for GWN
Pursuit Channel is a natural fit for Impact because no one has heard of it