In Case You Missed It, Lance Hoyt Wants To Kill Me In Real Life

A Brief History Of Lance Hoyt And Why He Wants To Kill Me
Wrestling fans may know Lance Hoyt from his time in WWE as Vance Archer, where he teamed with Curt Hawkins and was notable enough to be in a pre-show battle royal at WrestleMania XXVI and make the roster of the WWE SmackDown vs. Raw 2011 video game. You may also know him as a 2-time NWA World Tag Team Champion in TNA, where he was also one half of ‘The Rock ‘n Rave Infection.’ It was him, Jimmy Rave and Christy Hemme cosplaying Slash and carrying Guitar Hero controllers to the ring. Cooler fans know him as New Japan Pro Wrestling’s Lance Archer, 2-time IWGP Tag Team Champion, Suzukigun member and one half of Killer Elite Squad. His nickname is “the American Psycho.”
The “the” is very important.
As you (hopefully) know, I’m the ring announcer for a wrestling promotion in Austin called Inspire Pro Wrestling. We’ve worked with a lot of international talent so far — New Japan’s Takaaki Watanabe, for example — and Hoyt’s competed at a couple of our events. The first was in a tag team match, wherein I neglected to announce him as “The American Psycho.” “We’re in America,” I thought. “What am I supposed to do, call him The Psycho?” Regardless, I left out the nickname, and that got him heated. Here’s what it looked like:
I’ve got a pretty big forehead, and like half of it was covered in Hoyt-spittle.
But hey, I forgot the nickname. I deserve to be yelled at a little. Time passes and we’re at our June event, the hilariously named CLASH AT THE BASH, and Hoyt is challenging the Inspire Pro Champion ‘One Man’ Mike Dell for the title. I’ve been looking at flashcards that say SAY THE NICKNAME all day. Hoyt walks to the ring with a bottle of water, gets into the ring, walks right up to me and spits the entire thing in my face. Full on ocean spray. I’m like, “sigh, okay,” and when he circles back around, he throws the bottle in my face.
I should note here that I am not a wrestler. I’m barely even a wrestling personality. I’m a guy with a blog whose dad was a radio DJ so he’s got a nice enough voice to say wrestler names. I’m a pacifist vegan loser with a blog. What am I supposed to do, spear him? So I suck it up and begin the ring announcements. Before I can even get to the nickname, he walks up and starts shoving me in the side of the head, yelling “do it right.” It is pretty hard to do anything right when a giant shouty guy is shoving you in the face. Eventually I get through it, he walks around the ring with his arms over his head and I move on with my life.
As a ring announcer, passive-aggression is my most useful tool. I announce Dell thusly: “From Jersey City, New Jersey … [point to Hoyt] kick his ass ‘One Man’ Mike Dell.” And then I fled, because Hoyt Hands were about an inch from ripping off my head. Hoyt and Dell wrestled, and Dell retained. I have not come in contact with Hoyt directly since.
That, uh, did not prevent Hoyt from going backstage and yelling into a camera about how he’s going to find me and kill me.
So here we are. Our next event is on July 27 and Hoyt isn’t announced to be there, but who knows. I could take the coward’s route and just write my response to him on the Internet, because 1) I’m pretty good at the Internet and 2) it’s way easier to not get shoot-murdered this way. I’m not a wrestler. I’m not training to be one. I’m not secretly Sami Zayn over here writing under an assumed identity. What am I supposed to do when a gigantic screaming guy starts spitting in my face and pushing me around without me being all, “yeah, no, sure, it’s fine, beat me up, I think that’d be cool?”
I’m going to give “saying it in public” a try. Or, you know, worst case scenario I’m going to chicken out and record a YouTube rant with bad sound. I just wanted to put this all out here in case I end up dead for real, and Burnsy’s suddenly writing the Raw report.
Holy shit! Do I need to start paying attention to wrasslin’?
possibly, assuming you want to see me die
You should definitely start paying attention to NJPW, it’s far and away the best promotion in rasslin’ right now.
That promo makes me giggle. That next event is on my birthday. B-Stro, if you need backup for the USA Kitty Lance Hoyt, I’ve got your back.
It was a good run Brandon. I’ll miss you.
Fuck that, son. Introducing the Violent Vegan.
I love that nickname. Hurry, trademark it before the E yanks it!
Also, just a heads up to all of Brandon’s readers, my Raw Report will be entitled, “Ooh Burnsy, I Liked This Raw.”
+R.I.P O.D.B
RIP Big Baby Jesus.
RIP Osiris
RIP Ol’ Dirty Chinese Food Restaurant
Now I want to read a “OOH BURNSEY, I LIKED THIS RAW” column!
Especially if it was a point/counter point column with Frank Stallone’s PR lady.
+1,000,000
Hahaaa!!! You are so fuckin DEAD dude!!! That’s what happens when you fly to close to the sun Brandon.
Was that backstage chick Destiny?! If so, nice work brother, she’s bangin! If not, make her your ring rat ASAP!
It’s not Destiny, it’s Lisa Friedrich, who played Destiny (more or less) in this: [www.meetmetheremovie.com]
That set up and delivery was our version of the Doomsday Device!
Meet Me There… Ooooooh what a RUSH!!!
enhh.. It’s a work. :)
…aint lance Hoyt like almost or is 40 now man?
yeah but I’m not exactly a 20-year old athlete
Hey you replied to me,didn’t expect that. …why can’t I reply to you?
You have to reply to your own post to continue in the chain. Because this comment software went full-retard.
Just call up Stephan Bonnar and have him out-The American Pyscho Bob Vance Hoyt Wilhelm.
Or, bring a stun gun with you into the ring.
That’s just what I was going to say. (The stun gun part, but the first part would be good too.)
Lance Hoyt is suddenly over like Rover in the Klingon Empire.
We all know Brandon is secretly being trained by Curtis Axel in order to get into ring shape for the inevitable match when this feud reaches its boiling point. Nice try, Brandon, you aren’t fooling us!
My McStroudicutter is starting to look pretty good, now that you mention it.
+1 … wait, can I +1 Brandon??
THE GENESIS IS FINALLY HAPPENING!!!!
Wait. Today is 7.14.14?
Non! C’est 14.7.14. C’est jour de Bastille!
Impossible, there are only 12 months.
get meng on your side.
Shoot wrestling handicap match: Lance Hoyt vs Meng and Brandon Stroud.
I don’t care if he’s 55 now, my money’s on Meng.
@dl316bh
I don’t think there’s any earth that would take Meng’s body. The ground would be just as afraid of him as WCW execs were.
Guy sounds like a real scumbag. His attitude probably explains why he amounted to nothing in the WWE.
Good of me to say this before realizing this is probably an angle.
Oh DL, you just can’t keep your stupid mouth shut, can you?
HE’S GONNA YANK YOUR CORN ROWS OUT!
I haven’t had those since high school!
This made me lol. Thanks guys!
I laughed.
The effect is kinda ruined by the interviewer trying and failing not to corpse.
she should’ve just held a sign that says “we’re just having fun” and winked at the camera for 5 minutes.
If recent history is any guide Brandon just tell Archer that you’re a contracted New Japan performer, there’s no way he can beat you then
Not that I’m hoping for Lance Hoyt to kill you, but if that does happen, and by the way my next question is TOTALLY unrelated to this, but where would I send a job application for the Best & Worst of Raw?
If this is just a work so you can take time off to “find your smile”, then I gladly welcome David D as our new Raw B&W writer.
/cue [www.youtube.com]
After he nearly kills you I hope he runs around the ring with his arms up and runs over you Bo Dallas style.
This is ending in a tuxedo match right? RIGHT!?!?!
Just ask him how he feels about the legacy of Whitney Houston and leave silently as he monologues…
I feel like this is just Brandon laying the groundwork for his indie-reboot of “My Bodyguard”, with Lance Hoyt filling the Matt Dillon role and Golddust filling the Adam Baldwin role.
Which means Hoyt’s gonna bring in his ex con badass Brock Lesner to kick Golddust’s ass and throw his crappie dirt bike in the lake!
Oh! Wait Brandon, I got it. Wear a steel plate underneath your ring announcer suit. Then he’ll be knocked out when he tries to spear you and then you can walk around the ring looking smugly at the crowd. WORKS EVERY TIME
Must be nice not to be the one someone wants to kill for a change, huh kid?
If Stroud Vs. Archer ends up being a match on a future Inspire Pro show, I will drive my ass from So-Cal to Texas to see it. You’ve got a fan in me Stroud.
dude, if I have to wrestle Lance Hoyt I will ask everyone to be there because it will be the last time I can see or hear or eat solid foods
dude, all you’ve gotta do is put Hornswoggle on top of like El Torito and Archer wouldn’t tell the difference, then he’ll pick up Hornswoggle, find out he’s Hornswoggle be all like “WWRRRAAAWWWRRRRR, MEEEEE THE AMERICAN PSYCHO WWWWRRRRAAAWWWWRRRRR” Then you hit him in the back of the head with a brick, then you, Hornswoggle and El Torito sing Thick As A Brick.
@Brandon Use the deadly Distraction/School boy combo! It works every time!
@Brandon HEY GUYS IT’S MY CO
MY COLOSTOMY BAG
Dude, just shoot him. Like cut a scathing promo, have you, that chick (I’m sorry backstage interviewer I do not know your name, what is her name so I can start calling her by her name.) And any other backstage interviewers just beat him up, and have a backstage interviewing version of The Nexus. Do a fillibuster on why Meat Is Murder. Shit have your gimmick be Morrissey.
Or Brandon can just give New Jack some crack rock to stab the fucker to death.
Yes, hire New Jack. This is awesome then hire Abdullah The Butcher to bleed on Hoyt. hahaha it counts as self-defence, don’t worry.
Our backstage interviewer is Lisa Friedrich, who also shows up in ‘Meet Me There.’
“If you want a piece of Brandon, YOU’RE GONNA HAVE TO GO THROUGH ME FIRST!”
*Me gets immediately kicked in the face. Dies a thousand deaths*
Cue the entire crowd jumping the rail and destroying him for kicking an adorable cat in the face.
I got your back bro, i’m like King Hippo. I’m good as long as he doesn’t hit me in my one weak spot which happens to have a giant X on it.
I’ve also got your back from England, right here, behind the computer. afraid. My family originates from France, ya see.
Handicap Match, The Psycho Lance Hoyt vs The Talibum and the Trashman. book it now.
Somewhat unrelated, the interviewer lady is cute. Completely related, try not to die Stroud.
There is only one man to save Brandon Stroud, and he is made of Curry.
best comment ever
Might I suggest cattle prod?
After that promo, the only acceptable response is Stimpy’s from that wrestling episode – “I WANNA HOLLER THE LOUD FUNNY WORDS!”
[youtu.be]
So he is THE Ohio State of wrestling?
If you’re gonna go out you might as well do it in a blaze and introduce him as “The American Ersatz Kane”.
“The Indy Wrestling Fandango Knock-off”
…see, because, from this post, as far as I can tell, his entire schtick is making sure you pronounce his name right, so, basically, its the exact same thing
Also, Hoit screaming “THE” from the far distance is the best part of this entire thing.
and now I miss when the prime time players used to do that basically all the time :'(
REDRUM!
Giving bullies attention is the WORST thing you can do! If he wasn’t screwed before, he’s FUBAR’d now!
Doesn’t he know there’s only one American Psycho and he hails from Wales.
Watching that interview I can’t help but think, ‘How would Devin Taylor have handled that?’
poorly
lots of staring
In his defense, I’d be pretty fucking psycho too if I had to carry a Guitar Hero guitar around wherever I went.
good point
Clearly he has made some poor choices. Re: tramp stamp.
It’s not in his defence, he should deal with his own wussy psycho problems on his own and not use them to justify his “okay to be an asshole” mantra.
Only barely related, but I think we just found how to make Cena once and for all the worst heel of all.
Don’t turn on Roman or the Usos. Don’t start palling around with The Authority. Don’t even shoot on a dying toddler.
The answer was in front of us the whole time:
Make Renee Young cry.
You couldn’t get that kind of instant heat without involving the business end of an ICBM.
But then the WWE would fire Renee, just in case her being around makes Cena uncomfortable.
This is part of a long-con angle to get Colt Cabana to show up and stand up for Stroud.
+1
Are you sure you and the young lady weren’t trolling him? That interview was pretty funny.
That interviewer chick was a little cutie.
As for Lance Hoyt, fuck him. He was awful in TNA, and he’s not stupid enough to do shit. If he keeps on fucking with you I’d just get one of the wrestlers that I’m friends with and have like a bodyguard or something (you’re such a lovable guy, you’ve gotta have some friends in there Stroud), or you could just pull a Freaks and Geeks, and just try to avoid him altogether.
Our backstage interview lady is Lisa Friedrich, who also shows up in this: [meetmetheremovie.com]
(also, I appreciate your support)
Her face in the screengrab screams “I don’t care if they promise to biggie size my single with cheese combo, this is NOT worth it”
@cyniclone – I don’t totally understand your response, but if you are suggesting we pay people in hot dogs, we thankfully do well enough to pay them in actual dollars.
as a quick followup, I do not make enough actual dollars to get kicked in the face by Lance Hoyt
If you haven’t seen Meet Me There, then I’d also like to chime in and say that Ms. Friedrich is also pretty talented in the acting department.
Brandon: It’s hamburgers from Wendy’s, not hot dogs. I’d never accuse an indy promotion of paying people off in hot dogs. Unless it’s the ones from Hot Doug’s up in Chicago.
Also, it’s my natural reaction to not wanting to do something. I DON’T CARE IF YOU BIGGIE SIZE MY NUMBER THREE COMBO, I AM *NOT* GOING WITH YOU TO THE KINGS OF LEON SHOW
Well, Now you can get JTG to be in your corner.
You might get a footnote on Andy Kaufman’s Wiki page:
“In 2014, a similar thing happened to Brandon Stroud. Unfortunately, he didn’t survive.”
[en.wikipedia.org]
Fantasy booking for No Turning Back is for Hoyt to go after Brandon only for Thomas the fired ref to make the save and spear the shit out of Hoyt.
If this happens I’ll forgive the next five boring Mike Dell title defenses.
Lance Hoyt is a lot bigger than Sammy Guevara, I don’t know how helpful that’d be.
A friend of mine (who I have no reason to believe was making any of this up) told me a story about he and Hoytt were out on the town together with Hoytt decided to start some shit with a group of other dudes. My friend, clearly not thrilled with the situation (or Hoytt), still decided to have his pal’s back and got ready to throw some fisticuffs (I should mention my pal is well over 6 feet, 300 pounds and looks like a Mexican Umaga)(I used to play bass for Mexican Umaga). Just as the fists were flying, my friend turned his head to see Mr. Tough Guy American Psycho Oooh Look At Me I Can Torment a Ring Announcer hightail it out of there without any hesitation.
And if it’s all “part of the show”, he could at least let you know.
Long story short, fuck that guy.
It wouldn’t surprise me. Assuming this is all legit and he’s being a shoot asshole, he’s probably not going to do anything. They have bravado to spare, but when faced with the prospect of consequences this type of guy will back down awful quick.
Just get Damien Sandow to impersonate you. There’s nothing that Brandon Stroundow can’t do.
wouldve rocked if as the camera panned back to her she said, “brandon i hope you have a hell of a life insurance policy.”