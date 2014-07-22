In Defense Of The Rock, A Brief History Of Wrestlers Dressing Like Total Dorks

It took some time, but eventually The Rock acknowledged the photo in a Tweet, referring to himself as a #BuffLesbian, which was both crude and ripped off from the thousands of other people who made the same or similar jokes. But sensitivity and creativity be damned, because here’s a guy who eats a trillion calories for breakfast, takes dumps the size of Buicks and is carving a slot for himself in action movie hero history wearing a turtleneck and fanny pack. Point and laugh at the dork, kids!
But as soon as I saw this hilarious photo of The Rock, I had two thoughts: 1) It was the 90s, man. I was wearing slap bracelets and Cavariccis back then. Hell, my favorite article of clothing for a whole year was my Christian Laettner Team USA basketball jersey. (Sue me, it was the cheapest.) 2) We’re talking about a former athlete and professional wrestler’s fashion sense. The Rock’s current style is everything we’d expect from a wealthy A-lister, and it’s remarkable considering his arms are the size of sycamores…
… so to see him in that old photo is naturally going to make us laugh. However, there were many men who came before The Rock who should be laughed at just as much, if not more.
Pro wrestlers have a long history of questionable style and fashion decisions, and I’m not talking about what they wear inside the ring. For some reason, wrestlers have always tried to dress like either rock or porn stars, and a lot of today’s new wrestlers were just plain, old goobers back in the day. Perhaps that’s why they’ve bulked up and started kicking ass, or maybe it was just the allure of that Superstar lifestyle. Either way, let he who hasn’t dressed like a total dweeb cast the first stone, starting with the man, the myth, the legend…
It’s kind of unfair to include a guy from the 1970s in this trip down memory lane, because everyone dressed like an asshole in that decade. But the fact that Ric Flair thought that this outfit looked so damn good should be talked about long after he leaves this world. Ironically, Flair’s over-the-top in-ring style was elite-level fashion. He should have just stuck to the robes wherever he went.
Speaking of wrestling gods who looked way better in whatever they were wearing in the ring, check out Mark Calaway: Creepy Yearbook Nerd.
Does that look like the face of a guy who would go on to marry Michelle McCool? Well, that’s not a fair question, because women in wrestling routinely make terrible decisions in their love lives. For example:
This photo is less about Chyna and more about HHH’s rad style. Not only is he rocking the tight polo – sunglasses on the collar, natch – but he has the fanny pack (AKA the wrestler’s purse) with a beeper clipped to it. Do you know how easily he could have lost that pager, allowing any random person to find it and discover how often X-Pac was sending him 823? At the same time, terrible fashion choices weren’t limited to HHH and Chyna. It was a group effort.
Fun fact: Just by looking at that photo, you contracted HPV. If I had the time, I’m pretty sure that I could write an extensive series of books based on Shawn Michaels’s fashion sense alone. Talk about a guy who honestly believed that he was a rock star god, both in and out of the ring, Michaels has run the gauntlet of fashion from the above shirtless vest look that I’m sure sent Skoal-toting ladies into frenzies to this Bobby Birkenstocks look that shouted, “I’ll need to borrow your brush in the morning.”
Of course, there was also the infamous Playgirl spread, but I have a feeling that Michaels has never been embarrassed of anything in his life.
OH MY GOD UNDERTAKER
From 1955
You know he got out of tests by rolling his eyes backwards.
Undertaker = elder Pete from The Adventures of Pete and Pete
If he came back to WWE as Senior Year of High School Mark Calaway, RAW would get an NC-17 rating because HOLYSHITHESREALLYTHEDEVIL.
I really appreciate that Austin and the Misfits decided to take that photo in front of all that Pokemon stuff, it really accentuates how surreal it is
I was going to comment the exact same thing.
My goal in life is now to hear Austin sing Hybrid Moments
I got something to say!
I whooped some ass today!
And it doesn’t matter much to me!
Cause Stone Cold said sooooooo!
I feel like you posted the Shawn Michaels Playgirl photo just for me. So thank you.
This is almost all “For the Ladies” but that one especially needed to be mentioned, what with his new life as Burly Bearded Hunter Guy.
I vividly remember my 16 year old self imploring my mom to get that issue for me. For science. Much to no ones surprise, she said no.
I had no idea HBK did Playgirl. I’m so fucking happy right now. I’ve been irritating my roommates for days by singing “Sexy Boy” and now I’m going to print out like a billion copies of that picture and hide them around the house.
I think the WWF Magazine printed some of those Playgirl photos in pull-out poster format, because I distinctly remember one of my childhood friends having it on his wall and having no idea why everyone made fun of him for it.
I like the cut of your jib, L Dubba E. Let’s hang out.
I’m a little surprised there was no Zubaz. Though, I guess that’s an easy target to make fun of, and Burnsy is classier and more intelligent than that.
I’m a little surprised that you’re implying that Zubaz are ever a bad fashion choice.
I don’t know, something about those Bellas, they’re starting to do things the right way.
They appreciate the unwritten rules of marrying up.
Ric Flair looked good, to be honest.
Nature Boy ALWAYS looked good. It’s early Arn Anderson who should be on this list.
If you read Flair’s autobiography, he talks about the first time he invited Double A to be his wingman and Arn showed up to this nice restaurant in a Members Only jacket. Flair told the ladies (triplets) “excuse me” and took AA to the parking lot and promptly beat his ass!
After using AA’s jacket to wipe up the blood, Flair helped him back inside and had the triplets take AA to the walk in cooler to shag his fuckin brains out! That’s actually where Arn got his tag team name from: The Brain Busters! Carrie, Sherrie, and Sue.
It’s all in the book!
@BurnsyFan66 Part of me is going to be super disappointed if I read Flair’s autobiography and come away still heterosexual.
“I just wanted to include a photo that shows something they’ll both eventually regret.”
I honestly doubt either of them is self-aware enough to experience regret. In fact, I kinda wish Jonathan would accentuate his already douchey tattoos with a “No Ragrets” tattoo.
Steph. Tits.
Those aren’t tits. Those are BAZONGAS.
her boobs now are so friggin weird
kids man. damn kids.
But really, the worst Steph outfit is that metallic teal jumpsuit number with the crimped hair. YOU KNOW THE ONE OF WHICH I SPEAK.
I know exactly what you are talking about. What the hell was she thinking? Even though the skewed window of “It was 2002” that thing was tragic.
[thenypost.files.wordpress.com]
and steph has a little isabella soprano look to her.
[s3.amazonaws.com]
She looked beautiful like Britney Spears!
Stop hatin.
no, I’m with @BurnsyFan66 (if he’s not being sarcastic) in that it looked awesome.
@themosayat no sarcasm here.
I’d take Steph during this phase over the Stacy Keiblers and Torrie Wilsons of that time.
….I knew Steph got her boobs done, but I did not realize she got them inflated that much. Jebus.
I was watching the show routinely when that happened. It was … really something.
That awkward fashion phase (see: slutty) right before and after Steph got her fakies is my favorite era! It’s when she looked her absolute hottest!
It coincides with her sexual awakening (when HHH dumped that transtesticle Chyna and showed Steph that butt stuff was OK too!).
Can you imagine the conversations Trips had with HBK when he first started tapping that?
HHH: “Hey, remember when you got Sunny coked up and banged her in your hotel room while her bf Chris Candido was next door playing UNO with Ahmed Johnson? And how nothing could top that?”
HBK: “Yeah, I’m the man!”
HHH: “Well, smell my fingers!!…”
HBK: (sniff) “Holy shit! The bosses daughter?! You sneaky bastard! Smells like she is into the butt stuff too!!”
HHH: “She is! And you should wipe that brown smear off your nose… my bad!”
That conversation between HHH and HBK sounds like Family Guy cutaway gag.
Waiit, is that you in the Cardinals pic? Is that what the joke is?
Ric Flair was a stand in for Jamie Lee Curtis on the set of Halloween.
Is there a joke I’m missing with that Bellas pic? I’m not a baseball fan (nor american for that matter, but that shouldn’t be mutually exclusive)
Burnsy is a Cardinals fan, so he regularly refers to the Cardinals/their fans/whatever else tangentially related to them as “the classiest and most intelligent _______”. The joke is that his Cardinals bias prevented him from posting embarrassing pictures of the Bellas because he found a picture of them in Cardinals gear.
thanks for explaining! now, can you explain to me who the hell are the cardinals and what the shit is baseball?
Seeing wrestlers in regular clothes is like running into a teacher outside of school.
I rammed into my teacher outside of school several times.
These days they’d call her a pedophile. Back then she was just awesome.
I guess he really is a sexy boy.
Sexy boyyyyyy
That first picture of Steph. Holy shit she looks hilarious.
However Jericho dresses on camera (excepting tights/etc) is how I dress the next day.
ha! I’m not the only one?!
Needs more fanny packs (there can never be enough) and Zubas. And sunglasses on those neoprene keepers.
Think about all the drugs that those fanny packs held over the years.
@Burnsy How can you forget the “great” Ahmed Johnson?
[wrestler.wrestling123.com]
It’s kinda easy to forget Ahmed actually… wwe has been recycling powerhouse dudes like him since like forever. I’d love to see a Pre Crisis Ahmed (Tony Atlas) face off against one of the Post Crisis Ahmeds (Bobby Lashley) and have ALL of their multiverse counterparts surround the ring in a lumberjack match (Ron Simmons, Ezekiel Jackson, Big E Langston, etc). That match would probably shatter the walls of reality and retcon Andre The Giant back to life!!!
I however, would never forget Ahmed Johnson. That comment I made bout HBK banging Sunny while Chris Candido was looking for her at the hotel is actually a true event that happened. And who gave HBK the coke to seduce her with? Ahmed Johnson. I have respected AJ like a boss ever since.
Real truths like this come from outside high walls and fancy gates; it comes from a place you know about maybe from the movies. But I come from out there, and everybody out there knows that everybody lies: cops lie, newspapers lie, parents lie, Brandon lies. The one thing you can always count on – word on the street… yeah, that’s solid.
I think this comment of yours is just the most epic comment of the year, @BurnsyFan66. calling Ahmed Johnson by “AJ”, suggesting that idea for a lumberjack match… fabulous.
@themosayat thanks!
Hey, the Cubs get Bill Murray so FUCK YOU!
Thank you for the naked Orton pic!
I think you didn’t see the promo on RAW where DX showed it on air for the whole world while making fun of Rated-RKO (the edge and orton team). look it up and enjoy!
I absolutely love Jericho but I agree his fashion choices aren’t always the coolest. I do believe I’ve found a more foolish picture than you did tho…[upload.wikimedia.org]
Oh god no! [www.pwmania.com]
I definitely dressed like that the next day after the first time I saw that picture.
Oh, this I need proof on!
this is f*cking awesome, actually.
Magical Mystery Maid Girl, Jericho-chan!
I can’t possibly be the only one who thinks the girl Cena went to prom with is actually more attractive than Nikki Bella, right?
You are…
I also feel disgusted by Nikki Bella usually, but I can understand the normal world’s idea about thinking of Nikki as being “hot”
Teen Miz looks like a school shooter.
You could have bagged on those gay ass shorts Austin used to wear.
Almost choked on my apple several times. Well done, Burnsy…
The sad thing about that old school Kliq picture is that you’ll see assholes dressed like the majority of those guys if you take a walk down melrose in Hollywood
Well, a lot of this isn’t wrestlers dressing like dorks, but instead wrestlers in weird/dorky situations. Hell, Orton just got out of the shower in that pic, it would be weird if he was wearing anything more than a towel.
But who, cares, it’s Burnsy, it’s hilarious, I like it.
Goddammit, that’s TOO MANY COMMAS! TOO MANY COMMAS!
