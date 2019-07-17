You may not have heard of Crazii Shea. He’s not exactly a big name on the indie scene. He’s been wrestling since 2003, but has spent most of his time fighting for promotions in Western Pennsyvania and West Virginia. This past Saturday night he was at a Code Red Wrestling show in Ellamoore, a tiny town outside of Buckhannon (which isn’t exactly huge either, but this is West Virginia), when disaster struck.
An Indie Wrestler Was Badly Burned While Breathing Fire
Elle Collins 07.17.19 2 hours ago
Around The Web
Listen To This
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
Chloe Gilke 07.16.19 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Zac Gelfand 07.16.19 1 day ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
Derrick Rossignol 07.15.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Zac Gelfand 07.09.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
Chloe Gilke 07.09.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
Derrick Rossignol 07.08.19 1 week ago