An Indie Wrestler Was Badly Burned While Breathing Fire

You may not have heard of Crazii Shea. He’s not exactly a big name on the indie scene. He’s been wrestling since 2003, but has spent most of his time fighting for promotions in Western Pennsyvania and West Virginia. This past Saturday night he was at a Code Red Wrestling show in Ellamoore, a tiny town outside of Buckhannon (which isn’t exactly huge either, but this is West Virginia), when disaster struck.