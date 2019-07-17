An Indie Wrestler Was Badly Burned While Breathing Fire

07.17.19 2 hours ago

You may not have heard of Crazii Shea. He’s not exactly a big name on the indie scene. He’s been wrestling since 2003, but has spent most of his time fighting for promotions in Western Pennsyvania and West Virginia. This past Saturday night he was at a Code Red Wrestling show in Ellamoore, a tiny town outside of Buckhannon (which isn’t exactly huge either, but this is West Virginia), when disaster struck.

Around The Web

TAGSAlura O'SheaCode Red WrestlingCrazii SheaIndie WrestlingONLY IN WEST VIRGINIAwest virginia
People's Party iTunes

Listen To This

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

07.16.19 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.16.19 1 day ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.15.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.09.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

07.09.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.08.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP