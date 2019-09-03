Indie Wrestler G-Raver Was Injured In An Insane Ladder Match This Weekend

09.03.19 1 hour ago

GCW

Independent wrestler G-Raver sustained a serious injury in an insane ladder match this weekend and funds are being raised for his surgery.

Raver is unknown to many wrestling fans but has become increasingly popular among those who follow independent wrestling, especially of the deathmatch variety. In a subgenre full of people willing to do insane things to their bodies, Raver has stood out as especially crazy. In this year alone his accomplishments have included a gory match with Jun Kasai during Game Changer Wrestling‘s tour of Japan and taking a bump off the roof of a house through some doors.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Independent Wrestling
TAGSG-RAVERGame Changer WrestlingINDEPENDENT WRESTLING
People's Party iTunes

Listen To This

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

09.03.19 2 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

09.03.19 29 mins ago
Crate-Digging: Zip-Zapp!, Victus, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

Crate-Digging: Zip-Zapp!, Victus, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

08.31.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.27.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.26.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.20.19 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP