Indie Wrestler G-Raver Was Injured In An Insane Ladder Match This Weekend

GCW

Independent wrestler G-Raver sustained a serious injury in an insane ladder match this weekend and funds are being raised for his surgery.

Raver is unknown to many wrestling fans but has become increasingly popular among those who follow independent wrestling, especially of the deathmatch variety. In a subgenre full of people willing to do insane things to their bodies, Raver has stood out as especially crazy. In this year alone his accomplishments have included a gory match with Jun Kasai during Game Changer Wrestling‘s tour of Japan and taking a bump off the roof of a house through some doors.