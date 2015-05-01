Investors Are Cranky About WWE Network Subscription Numbers, So May Is Also Free

So, WWE recently announced their quarterly earnings, and everything’s great! We’re living in a new golden age! Well, a golden age in terms of WWE profits, but what else really matters?
The one smear on WWE’s record was the fact that the Network subscriber numbers didn’t jump as much as some people were expecting, considering the last quarter contained WrestleMania 31. WWE announced that they had 1.327 million subscribers as of March 31, which actually caused its stock to drop 7 percent, even though they had just announced record-breaking profits. So, WWE is once again pulling out seemingly the only gun in their arsenal, and offering yet another free month for new Network subscribers.
Of course, offering new subscribers a free trial isn’t anything unique. Netflix has done it forever. That said, WWE’s free months are particularly easy to game, and the way they market them by constantly shouting “WWE NETWORK IS FREE!” on TV hurts the perceived value of the Network. Also, there tends to be a distinct difference in quality between PPVs that fall on regular months and those that happen during free months. WWE doing two free months in a row doesn’t bode particularly well for Payback being a thrilling show.
What do you think of all the free months? Is a free trial what got you to sign up? If you’re a long-time subscriber, are you feeling a little grumpy about everybody else getting all these free months? I just hope June isn’t free because I’m expecting them to actually put some effort into Money in the Bank.
via SB Nation
I don’t really think it’s the virtue of being free that makes certain PPVs bad. It’s the fact that there are too many PPVs (and hence too little time between them to build stories), and they only put *real* effort into *maybe* half of them.
In my head, once a month is actually plenty of time. But then I realize: In my head, I’m picturing constant usage of the entire roster, where two or more characters have a feud, the inevitable blow off at a PPV, MAYBE a rematch at the next, and then at the next RAW you’re already setting up a feud between new characters for a completely different PPV and COMPLETELY moving on from the feuds of the last PPVs aside from referencing them when necessary. Ideally it would be a never-ending deal that both allows for veteran guys to face off against one another, new guys to come in with their own gripes against other newcomers, and the occasional meet up in between of veteran workers and newbies.
But for all that to work, it’d require not sidelining your characters into doing stupid shit and actually putting them ALL to use at ALL times. So, y’know, since that world is TOTALLY imaginary you might be right and they should cancel the other six.
I signed up the month of Wrestlemania 30. Not really all that bothered about other people getting free stuff because I want them to invest time and effort into making the service as good as possible. The recent content has been really good.
That said, 10 bucks yeah but if I watch a PPV, NXT, and a handful of specials that’s pretty worth it.
i subscribed day 1, and can’t complain about a thing. i’ve gotten a month or 2 free myself, plus a $25 gift card on the 1 year anniversary.
if you’re upset about new subs getting their first month free, then i don’t know what to tell ya. like the piece said, netflix does it. cable/internet providers are always offering discounts to start off a contract. it’s just standard marketing.
Wait howd u get free months and a gift card? I signed up day 1 and havent gotten anything.
That being said, yea I mean let them try and get the most people possible. Every subscription based content providing business model does this. The more subscribers they have the better the network will be.
@prickrude apparently I was one of the very few with the gift card- haven’t heard of anyone else getting it. But the last thing I’m going to do is complain about a free Daniel Bryan shirt.
But there was definitely at least one free month along the way- free for all existing and new subs.
I got a $25 credit for WWE Shop for being a early subscriber. Got the new Sami Zayn shirt.
I got the $25 voucher as well. Bought the Cesaro Kidd shirt.
I got a $25 WWE Shop credit too; I’ve been a network subscriber since day 1. I’m hoping that all these recent free months will result in another $25 credit; I need to stock up on JR’s BBQ Sauce.
@Ray Rice’s Punch out. I’m hoping that too. It seems fair since I’m a day 1 subscriber, too.
I ditched it a week ago. The novelty wears off very very quickly in terms of the nostalgia stuff.
It’s law of diminishing returns if they keep not only doing it but trumpeting it at every opportunity. Eventually pretty much everyone who wants the network will get it, because WWE footage and programming has, due to wrestling’s nature, a finite potential audience, and according to yesterday’s figures they’re still losing more than 250,000 subscribers per quarter.
Record Revenue =/= Record Profits
This is true. And $8MM of profit isn’t magical.
@PositiveKDR You have to take into account the free Jimmy Johns Brock gets as part of his contract
I signed up day 1 so I never got anything free and never got that magical $25 for the shop either. Why not just always have the first month free with sign up like Netflix and everything else does. It’s really just the difference between charging the customer on day one or charging them on day 30. It’s, math. Just make it standard and quit making me want to murder someone because of the constant commercials remind me that I’m a sucker that never got a free month.
Why buy the cow when you can have the Network for free?
Yeah, I signed up the day of Wrestlemania and cancelled a week later once I had finished The Monday Night Wars. I’ll probably do the same thing next year, provided that the network is still a thing.
Fuck it, what do I care? Isn’t the next NXT Takeover this month? Free for me, awesome. That’s the only reason I might have dropped some money on the Network anyway.
They really should just go the route of making every first month free for first time users, excluding the month of WM.
Signed up 3 days before Wrestlemania 30. Enjoyed it greatly. Not having TV, I used it to watch a bit here and there when I had down time. Got through my 2012 until just before Mania 2013. I had it on the 6 month non auto renew and just after this years Mania it expired. Thought I push the renew button but apparently didnt. Now I just cant be bothered/havent sat down\ to go through the subscription process again.
Honestly was disappointed a little with the Network. ! year after launch there is absolutely NO REASON to not have the library from 2000 on ward on the Network. Inexcusable.
Hey! Where’s my NOC? *grumble grumble*
I also would’ve typed with sincerity ‘Elimination Chamber’, but apparently, who knows when THAT is?
Damn I thought MITB was in July. But June makes sense because if they’re going to have crap, they might as well have crap between MITB and The Hottest Show of the Summer
If they want more subscribers, have they considered making Raw good for more than the very occasional one episode in a row?
^^^ THIS
I have been with the WWE network for over a year and have not received anything but then again they’re always given away free months for the new subscribers so where is our gift from being dedicated when all we get is some fucked up pay-per-view
I just use a different card & get every month free. I cancel before the subscription starts charging on the 30th day. I never let it overlap. Woot Woot!!