Is The Great Khali Gone From WWE? Their Website Says ‘Maybe.’

No official announcement has been made so this could just be a slip of the mouse, but former World Heavyweight Champion The Great Khali has been moved to the alumni section of WWE.com. Here’s a shot of the page as it looks on Thursday night, with the Punjabi Playboy pictured alongside such luminaries as a wrestling turkey, both the real and fake version of Goldberg and an 8-foot tall nude man.
Khali was on almost every house show in September and October, but was left off of the European tour. He hasn’t been on television a lot this year, either, with his most memorable appearance was as John Cena’s comedy doorstop on an August episode of Monday Night Raw. He also had a surprising couple of weeks in NXT, wherein he was hugged by Bayley and defeated CJ Parker.
In case we need to “leave the memories alone” him, Khali is not only a former World Heavyweight Champion but a winner of the prestigious Slammy Award for “Damn!” Moment of the Year in 2008. If he’s truly gone, it ends an 8-year career that included feature films, television appearances and countless unexpected music cues that scare his opponents, but lead to not-super-threatening challenges.
Wow, that has to be the worst page of WWE’s Encylopedia. Gillberg deserves better.
laughing so hard
Poor Nattie.
+1
He’s gone to the UK to join Jinder & Drew in the “Sikh & Scot Connection”.
“Leeeeave the memories ALOOOONE!”
[i.imgur.com]
Is that “21-1” guy?
I’m digging the symmetry though, Incompetent Giant Whose Best Days Were Behind Him, Goldberg, Botchamania, Goldberg, Incompetent Giant Whose Best Days Were Behind Him.
*Botchamania is part of WrestleCrap I believe. They’re both synonymous with each other anyways.
Botchamania merging with WrestleCrap was one of the more genuine headscratchers to me. The latter simply isn’t necessary with this version of the Internet, and RD Reynolds long ago proved to be a pretty awful writer. (His portions of Death of WCW need to be rapidly edited out if they make another new version after TNA finally dies.)
As for Khali, if this is true, it has needed to happen for a long time. Can’t move any longer, can’t really speak…hopefully I’d have more respect for an entire nation than to put a guy who’s pretty embarrassing these days as a symbol of your country!
@pt they seriously merged? When?
GOOD.
He’ll be back for a ten second cameo at the Royal Rumble.
I’m cool with it, he looks like he could break any second.
Like seeing how many moves he could do in Japan where he wasn’t too big for his legs compared to now is quite shocking, really. (Like too big to walk, I mean.)
Egh. Nothing of value was lost.
What the hell is “The Awesome Khali” doing in the Impact Zone.
“No Taz, that’s An Awesome Durga, former one time WWE World Heavyweight Champion and what’s he doing joining the Revolution?” JAMES STORM: “Stop inviting the Hindus Manik, we’ve already got an Asian” SANADA NODS PATIENTLY. DURGA PICKS UP THE MIC “Youwannaknowwhyiwannajoinbecauseialsobelieveinrevolution” (In his take on the language). MANIK THEN INVITES THE OTHER INDIAN, THE REVOLUTION’S GOIN GLOBAL.
@Armando Payne you’re my favourite for stuff like this
Why they make him the same height as Goldberg though
In a Khali’s-career-goes-to-heaven sequence I picture him starting to awkwardly trot while Nattie yells “Run, Khali, run!” and Duane Eddy’s Rebel Rouser plays before he finally breaks out into a powerful, middle-distance runner’s sprint.
According to my high reliable sources, Brad Maddox is gone too.
NO!
Maddox has been on the alumni page since he got storyline fired.
But who will guard doors?!?!
Maddox, too?!? This is some bullshit.
Hulk Hogan’s also been released according to the Alumni.
Forgot he was world champ lol
BREAKING NEWS: The Great Khali is slated to play as Goro in the next Mortal Kombat movie.
Worst WHC ever? WCW/WWE Era. Discuss.
Vince Russo.
This is probably for the best. Look at the before / after pictures of his legs. There are videos of him doing impressive things like jumping over the top ropes, sadly no more.
[i.imgur.com]
What happened to him?
I don’t know, I would guess his pituitary issues caused pain. Similar to what happened to Andre the Giant, who also deteriorated. Khali didn’t have the gland surgery like Big Show did, maybe there were other issues.
Khali as a dominant worker would have been amazing, if only he was signed young.
that before photo is mesmerizing
Is David Otunga next on the list ?
John asks Khali to be on Team Cena and the Authority has to go and fire him!
+1 If only that happened on Raw and fast forward over 3 days later Khali has been released behind the scenes.
Who’s going to sing Christmas carols on Raw this year?
[www.youtube.com]
[www.youtube.com]
[realworldchamp.files.wordpress.com]