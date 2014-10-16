It Was Fun While It Lasted: WWE Is Doing RKO Vines

Two days ago, Randy Orton “RKO from out of nowhere” Vines featuring a crudely edited-in Viper stalking and RKO’ing people from preexisting fail videos were a fun thing the Internet was doing. Later that afternoon, they were everywhere. Yesterday, the guy who made them had already made heavily watermarked compilation videos and sent them to Deadspin. Today, the trend is officially over.
Why? Because the newest RKO from out of nowhere was posted on WWE’s own Vine page. Yes, WWE has an official Vine stream, and yes, it’s like your parents finding out a new slang word and using it wrong. You can never use it the same way again. In true WWE fashion, they use the meme to take a shot at WCW.
On Monday, a wide-eyed Jerry Lawler will stare into the camera with a dead smile on his face and say, “these RKO Vines are outrageous!” I’m happy we could all briefly share these.
So what WWE is saying here is that the RKO is such a devastating finisher that it can’t even incapacitate a man in a helmet, got it.
Shockmaster totally no-sold it. Randy was only 13 when this video was made, the young guys are always getting screwed.
Amm man, I liked this thing but now I can’t like it ’cause Dad does too? Really?
You can like whatever you want. There’s just a fun spirit to certain things when they blow up and go viral, and they become a little less fun when corporations stand behind them pointing and saying “OH MAN THIS IS VIRAL, AM I RIGHT YOU GUYS”
I like to think we’re still good until the log firm of Cole, Lawler and Layfield say word one on the topic. So yeah, we’re good til Monday, as Brandon said.
Somehow I doubt it was one of the higher ups going, “WE NEED TO GET IN ON THIS VINE CRAZE!” More likely it was somebody who works in their social media department who saw a fun thing out there and decided to make their own version of that fun thing.
I don’t know, I’d just urge everyone to pay attention to how WWE’s handled literally everything else on the Internet in the past.
I think there’s a difference between “Here’s the WWE’s predictably oafish attempt to cash in on this meme. Let us lol @ how they do stuff like this and can’t stop trying to burry WCW” and “They’ve ruined this for everybody”.
Feels like a few years ago you’d see most corporations get pissy about this happening with their IP and trying to shut it down. Ham Handedly trying to get in on the trend seems like a pretty solid evolution.
I almost said something after the first article about waiting for Cole and King to ruin these but decided not to be negative.
Remember “Fandangoing”? Remember how funny it was when Jersey all sang the song and did the dance, as a way to subvert a big popular thing, and just do something fun and silly, and then a bunch of people recorded themselves doing it? And then the next week, WWE was paying cheerleaders and whoever else to “Do the Fandango?”, and then the next week, Lawler came out and said “EVERYONE’S BEEN FANDANGOING, HERE, WATCH THIS SOCIAL MEDIA”, and the very next week no one gave a shit about Fandango anymore?
Yep, this is that.
That little ice bucket gag with Ambrose and Rollins a few weeks ago was pretty funny.
Jerry Lawler standing in the ring on Monday, “Everyone start RKOing.”
I imagine him doing the most obvious pratfall in WWE’s hopes that someone edits it the next day.
If this means another championship run for Randy, I won’t mind (Cena can’t be near it tho).
And why did you make me hear Lawler’s voice in my head?
“these RKO Vines are outrageous!”
I, for one, am TOUTraged!
Well done.
So does WWE using vine mean they’ve given up on making tout a thing?
Welp, it’s done.
don’t care who makes it, still funny. even my non-wrestling friends are getting a kick out of this shit!
I’ve heard a few interviews from guys like Heyman and a few others who have worked with him, that Vince is a very closed in guy. Meaning that Vince probably wouldn’t have known or given a shit that the RKO thing existed. My point is that this is the sort of thing that WWE probably wouldn’t have noticed a few years ago, before the company went public, but now ruining good memes with their corporatiness is a regular occurence.
Having said all that. Everything will be forgiven if the next RAW starts with a video essay of WWE-made RKO vines involving Cena and others, with Stephanie over enthusiastically saying ‘Outta Nowhere!’ during every one of them.
Even if JBL, Lawler and Cole do promote this next Monday, I’m still going to enjoy the RKO Vines regardless.
Thing 2. Does this maybe confirm an Orton face turn? First he has been getting pissed at the authority and Rollins, then he started wearing those blue ‘strike first’ tees that make him look less threatening, and now he’s starring in hilarious goofy WWE produced content. Or maybe I’m giving WWE too much credit.
God, I hope not. Orton is WAY more interesting as a heel.
@TheFakeMSol they can keep him heel and still have him align with Cena as the most dominate force ever in wwe.
Did you see when they were forced to team against the whole wwe midcard roster one night on RAW?
They obliterated everybody, it was a sight to see… the two superpowers working together in an angle would be great!
“Yeah I’m going to need a refund on my RKO vine likes”
“Why sir? Was your RKO vine defective?”
“The WWE made it. It doesn’t get more defective than that!”
While what everyone is saying is completely true about how wwe ruins everything….. That is still pretty funny
Yup, ruined. It was fun while it lasted.
Orton himself tweeted about it after his match with Ziggler, how long did people think it was going to be before other people in the company found out?
If they’d just take those 12-year-olds they have staffing the creative department and put them in IT/Social Media instead, stuff like this wouldn’t happen.
And after NXT, Road Dogg hosts “30 Minutes of the Best RKO Vines” every Thursday night on the WWE Network.
I still laughed. Sue me
God damn it WWE, you just can’t let us have anything fun for more than 2 minutes.
I still laughed.
That one looks shitter than the regular people made ones.
can’t believe no one used Flair flip-flops to do these RKO vines, too.