It’s Not His Fault If You Don’t Call Right Now: Gene Snitsky’s Doing Pressure Cooker Infomercials

What does the future hold for Gene Snitsky now that his WWE and very brief TNA careers are seemingly at an end? I suppose he could be the guy who makes the funnel cakes at the carnival. Or maybe the guy who runs the Tilt-a-whirl at the carnival? Something at the carnival?
Nope! Apparently somebody at the Power Pressure Cooker XL corporation saw Gene Snitsky and thought, “Hey, this giant, hideous pro-wrestler is the perfect man to sell our product to our target audience of middle-aged women.” Yes, Gene Snitsky is selling pressure cookers — the Slap-Chop trend of making infomercial pitchmen as unappealing as possible has reached its absurd pinnacle.
But Gene Snitsky isn’t just screaming slogans at the camera, oh no, he’s providing recipes like some balding, acne-riddled Julia Child. Here he is turning a low country broil into high-class fare.
I love Snitsky’s mostly chucking-based style of cooking — this is fairly obviously the first time the man has prepared food in his life. But wait! Call right now, and I’ll throw in Gene Snitsky making BIG N’ BOLD pulled pork, for absolutely free!
What is Snitsky’s deal with pouring water? But wait, there’s more, because I’ve also got Gene Snitsky, star of the upcoming move Mahhnhunhurr, making great beef chili!
Still not convinced? Well here’s Snitsky with five Dude Tips for why you should buy an old lady pressure cooker…
Here’s those five tips again just in case, you know, you need to print them out to take to the tattoo parlor.
5) It’s a gadget that MAKES FOOD.
4) You’ll instantly become more popular!
Get ready to live the go-go, celebrity lifestyle of a Mike Knox or Gene Snitsky the minute you plug this bad boy in!
3) It’s fast as lightning!
Hey, how’d this actual function of a pressure cooker get in here?
2) It will make you rich!
Or so Gene Snitsky would hope.
1) The girls totally dig a guy who can cook!
If whipping up various pots of brown slop in the Power Pressure Cooker XL doesn’t immediately get you laid, it’s not Gene Snitsky’s fault. The Power Pressure Cooker company immediately going bankrupt on the other hand — well, Gene might have to shoulder a bit of the blame for that one.
There has to be a blooper reel of the infomercial crowd chanting “Baby Killer! “
It’s not my fault what this pressure cooker did to this,
Dead baby that was in your uter-is.
As long as he doesn’t try to punt the pressure cooker, he’ll be fine.
That and keep his shirt on to hide the backne…
Why out of all the wrestlers him, he sounds so quiet mannered, you need someone who shouts the whole time, just whip out Road Warrior Animal and Roddy Piper, have them deliver infomercials. Or hell go full circle and hire Simon Dean.
Gene must have gotten his TV hosting skills by studying Steve Brule.
praze jingus!
If you close your eyes it’s totally little Stevie Brule talking ya dingus
I’m surprised Snitsky didn’t cook some babies for dinner. In all seriousness Snitsky would be a good chef.
Isn’t this the kitchen from “Epic Meal Time”…?
I guess the shoe stores have him on their no-fly list.
Pressure cookers have had a bad rap ever since the marathon bombings.
That wasn’t his fault either.
The “Scanners” gif for the “gadget that makes food” comment has me laughing more than it should.
I think the article misrepresents the list. He’s not amazed by the fact that this gadget makes food. He’s saying it makes a great gift because people love gadgets and this one happens to make food.
In a week where Sean O Haire just died horribly, killing himself after an alcoholism problem, should we really be mocking Snitsky for this? I’m glad he’s doing this and not whatever sad shit he COULD be doing.
So much unnecessary snark on Uproxx sometimes, man. I still haven’t forgiven Brandon for his terrible satire article that needlessly beat up on Colt Cabana, and then refused to apologize when people kept saying how it was poor satire.
TNA should have stayed with him. There are a lot worse wrestlers on their and WWE rosters.