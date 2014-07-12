It’s Official: WWE Has Signed KENTA

Well, this one’s been a long time coming. There were months of conflicting reports about workouts at the WWE Performance Center in Florida, followed by denials that these workouts meant anything significant. But today, one of the worst-kept secrets in the wrestling world can finally be confirmed – WWE has signed Japanese star KENTA to a contract. And before I get any further, let me apologize for how often Hulk Hogan appears in this story that has so little to do with him.
KENTA (real name Kenta Kobayashi, not to be confused with retired Japanese wrestling star Kenta Kobashi, seen here with the Hulkster) has been on WWE’s radar since his January workout at the Performance Center. The image you see above was posted on WWE’s official Japanese website to advertise the official announcement (attended by “Ichiban” himself) and fan the flames of this will-he-or-won’t-he mystery… unfortunately, any and all mystery was deflated when some genius in the tech department gave this image the unfortunate filename “kenta-teaser-image.jpg.” I can only assume this was followed by Vince McMahon frantically learning how to say “YOU’RE FIRRRRRRRRED” in Japanese.
Via WWE:
WWE® SIGNS JAPANESE STAR KENTA TO NXT®
STAMFORD, Conn., July 12, 2014 – WWE (NYSE:WWE) today announced it has signed Kenta, one of Japan’s biggest stars, to its NXT division. The announcement took place during a signing ceremony at a WWE Live Event in Osaka, Japan with WWE icon and Hall of Famer, Hulk Hogan presiding.
Kenta’s intense and straight forward in-ring style has led to his success in Japan, as well as during visits to the U.S. He is expected to reach new heights of global success with WWE.
“Kenta is an incredible performer who brings the crowd to its feet when he steps into the ring”, said Paul Levesque, Executive Vice President, Talent, Creative and Live Events, WWE. “WWE’s signing of Kenta reflects our continued dedication to creating a diverse roster that appeals to our global fan base.”
“I am humbled to join WWE’s NXT division and look forward to honing my craft with the global leader in sports entertainment,” said Kenta.
Kenta will relocate to Orlando, Florida where he will train at WWE’s state-of-the-art Performance Center to enhance his talents both athletically and creatively.
For those of you not in the know, KENTA is a huge name in Japan. Prior to today, his wrestling promotion of choice was Pro Wrestling Noah, where he won just about every championship and tournament they had to offer. He’s also done some freelance work for Ring of Honor, where he crossed paths with wrestlers like Low Ki, Samoa Joe, and The Artist Currently Known As Daniel Bryan. And speaking of Daniel Bryan, you know that running high knee finisher he does? Yep, that’s a KENTA original. He also invented the Go 2 Sleep, which was then watered down by Alternative Press red carpet personality CM Punk. Let me put it this way – Punk’s GTS is a gentle spring breeze, and KENTA’s version is a hurricane making landfall on your face.
It’s probably safe to say he’ll have to find a new finisher, but beyond that, how does WWE plan on using KENTA? Their track record with performers like Yoshi Tatsu and Kenzo Suzuki isn’t promising by any means. I’m not looking forward to this all-time great heading down to NXT with a semi-racist gimmick and some half-assed developmental name like “Howard Mitsubishi” or something. Or who knows, maybe he’ll get treated with dignity and respect before going on to team up with Sami Zayn and form The Internet’s Most Beloved Tag Team. I don’t know, I guess you could say I’m cautiously excited for this. Just remember that one time WWE signed an international legend, gave him a mini-trampoline, and sent him on his way after three years. Anything can happen.
How-ard Mit-su-bi–shi
*clap clap clapclapclap*
I assume KENTA speaks pretty good English, right? Because the likelihood of a racist gimmick increases dramatically if he doesn’t. And the language barrier is one of several things that held Sin Cara back.
Also, are we supposed to type his name in call caps every time, like people did with “KORN” back in the day? I notice WWE didn’t do it in the press release. It looks cool, but if anyone deserves to be named in all caps, it’s CESARO. They seriously should have done that with him.
KENTA’s name has been spelled in all caps pretty much everywhere since time immemorial. It’s his ring name.
@Pencil-Necked Geek
KenTa
(the “T” is backwards)
He can use the Go 2 Sleep; Punk is not coming back.
Finally, someone other than AJ will have “CM PUNK, CM PUNK!” chanted at them.
@Johnny Slider that’s actually a nice idea!
like for real, yo
like they should actually do it
like, SERIOUSLY, WWE, I’D REALLY LIKE YOU TO DO THIS.
I’m not the most knowledgeable mark in the kingdom but I’m a shade more learned than the average fan. The unwashed masses would boo a Kenta GTS
He COULD sure, but he absolutely shouldn’t, because he wouldn’t need to. The man has had plenty of finishers over the years and could easily develop a new one for his WWE run.
Like Twinkie The Kid said, the average fan wouldn’t really respond well to it anyway. Despite CM Punk directly mentioning that he got the GTS from KENTA in his DVD, the typical fan probably wouldn’t even remember that bit of trivia. So while likely wouldn’t boo necessarily but they’d definitely start some hard “CM PUNK!” chants at the very least.
But like I said, KENTA doesn’t need it. Developing a new finisher for WWE purposes would help him in the long run and make his stint stand out more as well.
He should look into the hard cam, point, and GTS the crap out of everyone.
Brandon, this lends further credence to your theory that NXT is HHH fantasy booking his own wrestling company.
As for KENTA, have Cesaro turn on Heyman and have Heyman be KENTA’s mouthpiece.
Or, make Japanese Cesaro’s sixth language and make him and KENTA friends.
I say just have KENTA be another Paul Heyman guy. Also, when folks start chanting CM PUNK at KENTA because he’s using a move that Punk adopted from him, have Heyman troll them about it.
Or don’t and hope they forget it. Dammit, I just want him to use the move because it only makes sense with Punk not wrestling anymore, but the damned crowds are just gonna mess it up, aren’t they?
Brandon?
@Graham F. Crackers Oh shit you must be new here Brandon is the person in charge of this here With Spandex thingamabob seeing as he started the B&W business and then Danielle and Ashley were then assigned, I guess, to do the other two.
KentAro sounds like a legit tag team…or a Mortal Kombat character…
I’m excited for this and have already pre-rolled my eyes at what Jerry Lawler will have to say about KENTA.
“You know those Japanese guys, hee hee, they …ULLLLP*” *gets kicked severely hard in the jaw*
I can’t see WWE giving him a new name since they are using “Kenta” in that press release. But Kevin Dunn probably thinks it doesn’t sound Japanese-y enough.
They signed KENTA? From that graphic, I was sure it would be Alex Riley.
Bring back the Hardcore Holly silhouette.
Kawaii Johnson is my vote for nxt name. Cant wait to see him this Thursday doing his new finisher, Sailor BOOM!
This will be KENTA’s WWE career trajectory:
1. Get introduced with big hype in your home country
2. Get sent to NXT
3. Be the biggest badass ever at NXT, because NXT is awesome
4. Come to the main roster
5. Get dropped on your head repeatedly by creative/Dunn/Vince
6. Get real sick of their shit
7. Go back to Japan
All I’m saying is, I can’t wait for him to debut at NXT and dread the day he debuts on the main roster.
Yeah. Pretty much. Can’t wait to see him wrestle Alberto Del Rio 237 times during his first year on the main roster.
Not getting my hopes up. Knowing WWE he’ll be a racist gimmick faster than you can say go to sleep
It’s probably best he gets a new finisher. The GTS depends as much on the person taking the move as it does the person dishing out the move to make it look good, and I’m not sure there are many wrestlers in the WWE willing to make that move looks as boss as dudes in Japan do. I just hope he doesn’t get stuck with the Spear or the fucking Overdrive.
I won’t lie, I’m quite scared they’ll Yoshi Tatsu him.
Honestly, the Go 2 Sleep KENTA did usually looked killer because he was allowed to hit guys really hard right in the face (sometimes he too kneed guys in the chest, but still with way more force than Punk ever did), so the problem wouldn’t be as much as people selling the finisher, but WWE allowing him to go as hard as he did before. I mean, if he gets stuck wrestling, let’s say Kofi Kingston on loop, TV and house shows, I’m sure Kofi won’t be too appreciative of eating a murderous knee to the face literally every day.
That’s what I meant. Not too many guys in the WWE that would be willing to legit take a knee to the face.
All Kenta’s (I refuse to go all caps) GTSs seem to be a shot to the upper chest rather than the head. Besides being less concussion-inducing, they look realistic enough, considering that a swift kick in the chest seems like it would take the breath out of someone.
yeah i was just gonna say virtually all those kicks in the montage were to the chest, occasionally to the gut if he really fucked it up. that s why he can hit them so hard, whereas Punk actually knees people in the head and that s why he has to do his so lightly.
That’s my main issue with the Japanese strong style; wrestling is only supposed to look like you’re legit smacking people in the face with your knee, not that you actually are legit smacking people in the face with your knee.
As an aside, any news on Prince Devitt? Is he coming to The E like rumors have been suggesting? I wanna see him Bloody Sunday some dudes in NXT.
Devitt vs. Rollins, so much flipping going on that the arena goes back in time and Hackenschmitt does a confused run in.
Over/under on how long it takes for JBL to use the old Pear Harbour job comment?
Fantasy: KENTA kills in NXT, jumps to WWE and wins the U.S. or IC title in his first match, then proceeds to run a six-month clinic on asskicking before moving into the main event picture
Reality: In KENTA’s first Raw appearance, he walks out onto the stage, yells IT’S CROBBERING RIME and we get 10 minutes of low-grade WWE-style “action” against Zack Ryder while JBL goes off about WHY DO THOSE LITTLE GUYS EAT SO MUCH RAW FISH MAGGLE as King chuckles and goes back to surfing Degrassi fan sites on his tablet.
I laughed way too hard at Degrassi Fan sites
As I saw this breaking news, I immediately booked a KENTA/Cesaro matchup in my head, and I wept with joy for the future.
How soon till a japanese snake sock puppet equivalent
KENTA is effin boss. Can’t wait to see him tear it up, but it makes me wish there was a sizable stable of Japanese wrestlers in the WWE again. I loved Kaientai and there theme song was pretty solid. I re-watched some of their stuff from ’97/’98 on the Network and by and large they were pretty underrated (even if they were used for unfortunately racist, questionable comedy relief most of the time.)
*their! Goddamn what an embarrassing mistake.
will it be the same first 3 years of daniel bryan’s WWE career just without the NXT season 1 humiliation nor the firing?
will Miz (or maybe Bo Dallas?!!!) try to show him how to be a superstar in WWE, only to lose his US title to him or something?! will KENTA have both the Bellas (or maybe just summer rae and layla, or natalya or alicia fox or one of those…) be so in love with him for his title? will he have the most awesome and funniest dude in WWE as his rookie/tag partner in the secret most awesome and funniest show in WWE for a while? (meaning the JBL & Cole show, right?)
His first NXT feud will be with CJ Parker; the topic: whaling.
CJ Parker dies at the end.
Cautiously optimistic…
I haven’t followed puro since Japan ruined Taiyo Kea, but is KENTA still good? Wouldn’t this have been amazing news a decade ago?
Nah, he would have been part of Kaientai. Now, with Bryan and Punk and Zayn as success stories, WWE is way more willing to let a guy like KENTA have 15-20 minute barnburners.
Looking forward to seeing William Regal’s new manservant in action.
You seemed bummed out for no reason.
After watching that video, that Danielson guy is a total ham and egger.
Yeah as much as I fucking dig Japanese people KENTA ISN’T GOING TO WIN BATTLES MUCH?
Will Yoshi Tatsu tag him in at Orlando International Airport as they pass each other on the way in/out?
With the unveiling, I think wwe know exactly what they have on their hands, and won’t fuck it up. They were going to make Sin Cara huge, but he was Sin Cara. If this guy translates well (and I think he absolutely will), nothing will go wrong. Everyone will be happy, birds will be singing, the sun will have a smile on it’s face. Wrestling wise. The world will still be fucked.
That’s pretty awesome. I really, really, really hope that they let him be the boss that he is and not have him be Yoshi 2tsu.
He’s already my favorite.
That GTS looks like it crushes larynxes.
Here’s hoping they let him keep it.