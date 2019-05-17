Jack Gallagher May Be Headed To Bellator MMA

WWE

If most WWE fans made a list of superstars they could imagine transitioning to MMA, Jack Gallagher probably wouldn’t be at the top. Actually, since Jack primarily appears on 205 Live, and occasionally on NXT UK, most WWE fans have probably forgotten who he is, even if they’d recognize his umbrella from the 2017 Royal Rumble. The dapper mustachioed Englishmen doesn’t have what you’d call a physically intimidating look, and he’s never been pushed as much of a threat in WWE. However, he actually has an extensive background in Brazilian jiu-jitsu, kickboxing and boxing, and carries a 2-0 record from British amateur MMA, with both wins being first-round submissions.