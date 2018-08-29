WWE

Hey all, Brandon here. I had to sit out this edition of the podcast thanks to some health issues and the general insanity of WWE SummerSlam 2018 Hell Week, but chances are I would’ve ceded this full episode to Bill Hanstock anyway. He gets to sit down and interview his first favorite professional wrestler and one of his favorites ever, WWE Hall of Famer Jake ‘The Snake’ Roberts. If you’re a wrestling fan in any definition, you’re gonna want to listen to this, and know what an important, educated, and occasionally, threateningly-intense voice Jake can be. Not included in the podcast interview: Bill getting DDT’d into unconsciousness and having a very large snake draped over him. I’ll try to be around for part two, which would just be me asking about Spin The Wheel Make The Deal over and over.

