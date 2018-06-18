James Ellsworth Made A Shocking Return To WWE At Money In The Bank

In the days leading up to WWE’s Money In The Bank 2018, a rumor started to make its way around the part of the internet that cares about wrestling. The rumor was that the man who was the most controversial part of the women’s ladder match at last year’s MITB PPV, James Ellsworth, would be returning at this show. Those rumors turned out to be true during the Smackdown Women’s Championship Match between Carmella (c) and Asuka.

When it looked like victory was assured for the Empress of Tomorrow, a mysterious figure, wearing Asuka’s entrance gear and looking like No Face from Spirited Away in a technicolor dreamcoat, appeared on the ring apron.

