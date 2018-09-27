Jeff Cobb Is Independent Wrestling’s Unstoppable Juggernaut

Mikey Nolan Photography

Jeff Cobb is one of professional wrestling’s undisputed Real Tough Guys. The Hawaii native represented Guam in the 2004 Summer Olympics as an amateur wrestler and went pro later that decade. He currently plays Matanza Cueto on Lucha Underground and recently showed up in Ring of Honor. He’s one of the most popular performers on the independent circuit right now and recently won its most prestigious tournament, PWG‘s Battle of Los Angles. Cobb also challenged New Japan Pro Wrestling‘s Hirooki Goto for the NEVER Openweight Championship at the Cow Palace back in July and will wrestle for NJPW again at their Fighting Spirit Unleashed show in Long Beach on September 30.

On September 1, With Spandex talked to Cobb about his career, wrestling style, and more, while at Starrcast in Chicago. That conversation is below and has been edited for length and clarity.

With Spandex: We have a big Lucha Underground following on our website. I’m wondering how your experience has been working on that show for the past couple years?

Jeff Cobb: It’s great. I enjoy it every time we film. Great group from top to bottom, from the writing staff to the helpers to the office to the talent, the fans… It’s been great. I’ve always had a great time.