The Wrestling Episode: Jeff Foxworthy’s You Might Be A Macho Man If …

The Wrestling Episode is our cleverly-named feature wherein we watch non-wrestling shows with wrestling episodes and try to figure out what the hell’s going on in them. You’d be surprised how many there are. You can watch the show via Amazon here. If you have any suggestions on shows that need to be featured in The Wrestling Episode, let us know in our comments section below.

I’ve Never Heard Of The Jeff Foxworthy Show. What Is It?

Back in the glorious 1990s, any comedian with a hook and feathered hair could get their own sitcom. Few at the time were bigger than Jeff Foxworthy, who cut into that crucial Ray Stevens audience with his “you might be a redneck if” questionnaire. You see, there’s stuff you can do, and if you do it, you might be a redneck. You aren’t necessarily a redneck, but you might be.

Foxworthy started making Seinfeld dough from a middle-American audience who didn’t follow the New York and LA club scenes, so ABC was like, “here, have a show.” Then they were like, “we think your act is ‘too southern,’ so we’re gonna shy away from the redneck stuff and have your show take place in Indiana.” It was canceled after one season. NBC picked up the show for season 2, added another kid and moved the show to Georgia. Think Home Improvement if you replaced “tools” with “deciding whether or not someone’s a redneck.” It was canceled after one season, again.

And There’s A Wrestling Episode?

There is, and it joins Baywatch and Charmed in my favorite genre of wrestling episode: WCW stars being shoehorned into shows whether they belong or not. Can’t wait until we get to Friends and ‘The One With The Misfits In Action.’