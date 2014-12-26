Jeff Jarrett Says It’s Your Fault If AJ Styles Breaks Your Neck With The Styles Clash

If you’re like a lot of people on the Internet, you jumped to AJ Styles’ defense and explained why breaking Yoshi Tatsu’s neck and almost doing the same to Satoshi Kojima weren’t his fault. You know who else is on the Internet? Jeff Jarrett.
In an interview on VOC Nation, the proprietor of Slapnuts went old school in defense of the Styles Clash, saying that it’s “ridiculous” to ask him to stop doing it and more or less claiming the people who got their necks broken can’t work. Also, he thinks broken necks are hilarious?
“I want to have all due respect to guys that have been injured but I’ve heard that and I just have to laugh. Actually, I laughed. This business, as Jim Ross says, ‘it ain’t ballet.’ But you need to learn how to protect yourself and if you can’t protect yourself, either A get out of the business or B don’t take it. Don’t put it on AJ.
Back in the asylum, Frankie Kazarian took it wrong and I know that the nature of our business is the tuck your chin to protect your neck. On this, know going in, focus and know, if AJ can be in this predicament. You know what to do. I put it on the performer, not on AJ. Not even close. It’s ridiculous, in my opinion, for someone to say, ‘AJ, that move needs to be banned.’ He’s done it for 12 years and, if a guy can’t protect himself, it’s not AJ’s fault.”
Three things I’d ask Jarrett to consider before his next belly-laugh:
1. Sure, AJ’s been doing the move for 12 years. That means when he started doing it, he was 25. Now he’s 37, and I’m gonna go out on a limb and assume it’s easier to hold people upside down by their thighs, step over their arms and fall forward without hurting anyone? It’s not ballet, but it does rely on you trusting the other guy in the ring to know what he can and can’t do and not break your neck. Dude’s wrestling at a much higher level against much better opponents than he was 12 years ago, too. Maybe a handful of injuries and their increased frequency isn’t reason to ban the move forever, but maybe it’s a good reason to have the conversation?
2. It’s a horrible move. That’s the thing not enough people are pointing out. It’s innovation at the expense of … I don’t want to say “realism,” but hanging a guy upside down so his nose is almost touching the mat, then falling forward with your weight on their legs and causing them to hit face-first from a height of like half a foot isn’t exactly the Ganso Bomb. It’s ridiculous, and better suited for a Petey Williams match at an amusement park than against Naito in the Tokyo Dome. You should’ve asked him to stop doing it in 2002.
3. Maybe don’t chuckle so hard at people having their necks broken, you weirdo.
How long were standard Piledrivers allowed before banned?
They got banned at the same time (same for pretty much all headshots) as when the whole Benoit thing came to light IIRC.
WWE banned piledrivers in the middle of the Attitude Era. It was a while after Owen/Austin. I want to say 2000. When Rikishi Fatu’s last run started, his finisher was a sitout spike piledriver type move for a few months before he had to change it.
This is a bit of speculation on my part, but I think the strict ban was put in place sometime during 2002-03. Rather than due to a specific instance, it was more because a huge number of wrestlers had serious neck injuries. During that timeframe, Edge, Benoit, Rhyno, Hardcore Holly, and Lita had neck surgeries that kept them out of action for at least a year. This period also saw Austin, DDP, and Tazz retire from in-ring competition due at least in part to neck injuries suffered in their career. On top of all that, the WrestleMania XIX main event featured Brock Lesnar nearly breaking his neck against Kurt Angle, who at the time was putting off getting neck surgery. So, they had a bunch of wrestlers eventually coming back from neck surgery who probably shouldn’t be taking piledrivers, plus a concern that everyone breaking their dang necks all the dang time might be bad for business. Banning piledrivers was one step taken to address that. I think around this time they also banned or limited other moves, i.e. 450s/SSPs, certain suplexes, brainbusters, the vertebreaker, any move done by Lita, etc.
From Wikipedia:
“The piledriver was banned in WWE in 2000, unless the wrestler has special permission to use the move.”
Haha, oops. I guess I was just lumping it in with other moves they banned in subsequent years. Still, that seems like a strange time to ban it. The only thing I found from 2000 regarding it is a Slam page that speculates it was because WWE either didn’t trust all the new wrestlers coming in from WCW and ECW to do the move, or they didn’t want them making the established WWE guys look bad. I guess that’s why they didn’t ban, say, the pumphandle slam instead.
IIRC, piledrivers were banned for everybody in the WWE except for Undertaker and Kane. It makes sense–they’re tall enough with long legs, so there’s little risk of anyone’s head really hitting the mat when they do the manuver.
Banned after HHH suffered a stinger from a sloppy Tombstone by a returning Undertaker at Judgement Day 2000.
The next time a piledriver was used in the WWF was part of an injury angle (RTC and Chyna) and it’s only been special occasions or injury angles since.
I think it’s a stupid move and have never really liked it, but at the same time if AJ is executing the move properly and you take the bump incorrectly and are injured because of that, how is that AJ’s fault?
Except AJ didn’t do the move correctly, that’s the point.
Well, that would be a different story, but it doesn’t match with what I’d heard previously about the incidents. What I had heard, and what it sounds like Jarrett is referencing in his comments, is that the men that were hurt tucked their chins, which is how you take most bumps but is the opposite of what you should do on a Styles Clash, and the injuries resulted from that.
@Corey please consult this [uproxx.com]
YIKES. Yup, that one is definitely on AJ. I guess it was the other of the 2 incidents that I’d heard more of.
If it’s becoming a pattern where multiple people are “taking the bump incorrectly” why risk the injury? A responsible promotion and even a veteran wrestler should put an end to it. I don’t think even one broken neck is worth it for a stupid finisher. Styles can get over doing something else where he doesn’t have to break someone’s neck.
No matter how many necks it breaks, the landing pin is still the most milquetoast finishing move in wrestling.
Attitude adjustment, anyone?
Codebreaker,. Lionsault and Trouble in Paradise are right behind it since neither Jericho or Kingston can hit the move properly
In theory, The Stroke is a larger-than-average man forcefully driving the face of another larger-than-average man into the mat from a standing position (so roughly six-feet in the air).
I get that it’s visually a bit “meh”, but to think that the move itself wouldn’t hurt in a real-life situation is stupid.
Tanahashi has been using this move in New Japan for a long while before AJ as well, though. And AJ said that he confirms with every single guy he’s working with if they know how to take it.
“2. It’s a horrible move. That’s the thing not enough people are pointing out.”
So can we point out that the Neutralizer sucks, too?
Kinda? It, at least, is a pretty impressive feet of strength when Cesaro lifts the big guys.
THANK YOU. I’ve been saying this forever. The Neutralizer is one of the worst finishers in WWE, especially when you consider that the guy doing it could be doing so many more impressive moves. It’s not like he’s Big Show and so broken down he has to rely on a “knockout” punch. He can do ANYTHING – so he slams their legs and crotch into the ground? Nah. Alpamare Waterslide needs to become his finisher.
I’m not in favor of banning it as even the most innocuous of moves can mess a dude up f the timing is off. Didn’t Ken Kennedy/Adnderson tear Cena’s pec with a hip toss years back? I never had a problem with the Styles Clash, but I always wondered why that and not like the Cliff Hanger or the Rack Bomb he does that he has effortlessly put guys as large as Samoa Joe in. You use that Rack Bomb on everyone Joe and under and the few times he has to fight a bigger guy, Spiral Tap him. Jarrett definitely shouldn’t be laughing about broken necks though. He’s just asking for one of his Strokes to go wrong and he injures himself.
Booker T tore Rick Martel’s MCL with an errant hip toss.
(And then Stevie Ray did something to Martel’s neck with a Slapjack that ended his career on his first night back. It’s a pretty ugly botch. Stevie Ray was terrible.)
Most wrestling moves are terrible if you think of them in real life terms.
I don’t think it’s up to anyone outside of an AJ Styles match to say whether or not he should stop doing the move. It’s not like he’s jamming his thumb up his opponent’s asses without saying anything, this is a move he’s known for, and guys who wrestle him know its coming, so either talk to him about not taking it, or know how to sell it.