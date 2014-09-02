Jerry Springer Is Returning To WWE Raw Because Yes, Things Can Always Get Worse

Jerry Springer is here to solve your Bella Twins problems and make you feel sad and stuff.
Always on the cutting edge of pop culture references, WWE has invited the23-year veteran of tabloid television to help the feuding Bella Twins work through their issues:
The Bella Twins are about to get some family management advice from a third-party.
Jerry Springer has been confirmed to moderate a discussion between the estranged “Total Divas” stars on the season premiere of Monday Night Raw in Baltimore on Sept. 8. The Bellas, as the WWE Universe knows, have been at vicious odds since Nikki turned on her twin sister Brie at SummerSlam. Recent weeks have seen Nikki demean her sister at every turn and go so far as to slander her reputation in “Growing Up Bella” vignettes that exposed Brie’s alleged childhood secrets.
Of course, nobody does family dysfunction like Springer, but will he be able to bridge the divide between the warring sisters?
If that’s not enough to get you hype for Monday night, here are two of the times Jerry Springer and the WWE have worked together. One involves the Bella Twins, and one involves Razor Ramone giving out marriage advice to ten year olds, because…you know what? I’m not even gonna try to figure that one out.
JFC…
Soooo. We are converting the live thread to a Nitro discussion next week, right everybody?
I don’t even have the network but I would dig that shit up somewhere, ANYWHERE, as an alternative to this. I’m game.
What do you think the line will be on the Giants/Lions game? I’m thinking Megatron goes for 115 yards and 2 TDs.
I’m hoping. Megatron is on my fantasy team.
I don’t follow football, so I’m just gonna assume that someone drafted the diabolical leader of the Decepticons.
This will be all worth if Eve comes back too.
Agreed, I love Eve, she put on some of the best work in her career after her heel turn when Cena called her a Hoeski.
I’m surprised that rose bloomed from that turd.
I’m guessing the timekeeper isn’t as experienced as Mark Yeaton or Richard Dominic, but he should know to keep his hand on the hammer.
Jesus take the wheel.
You can do triple axels over the shark we got such hangtime right now
It’s not actually jumping the shark if you never come down.
Springer pro wrestling. goes together like cheap beer NASCAR and well pro wrestling.
Here’s the thing I don’t get: who do they think this is appealing to? You’re a PG program and your general target audience probably has no clue who Jerry Springer is. You have the “smart marks” who you know you’re just gonna piss off (but not care about). I highly doubt anyone who doesn’t watch RAW on a regular basis is going to see that Springer is going to be on the show and think, “Oh, man! I can’t miss this!!!”
Vince and Kevin Dunn like this.
That’s all you need to know.
I could believe that RAW and Springer share a lot of viewers.
The Attitude Era, that’s what this is appealing to. Not any actual people, just some vague idea of the time wrestling was a neat fad, and dammit it could happen again if we just keep dipping into that hella rad, edgy-ass well.
Maybe they realize how stupid the bella feud is and they’re moving it along in a more fitting direction
If they suddenly remove Paige and AJ from this, and contain the Bella feud in a self-contained barrell of awful that Springer is plugging up, I can forgive this.
And then shove that barrel over Niagara Falls.
It’s RAMON. Geeze, get it right, Daniell.
Razor Ramone took over on drums after Richie Ramone left the band.
There’s actually a band from Lafayette, IN called The Razor Ramones. They sing all about wrestling with Ramones-esque music. It’s pretty awesome….
Nope. Nuh-uh. No way. No.
So I’m guessing Sam declined the offer
[img1.wikia.nocookie.net]
Justin Roberts posted a pic of him on the show. [instagram.com]
I want to dedicate a song to the WWE creative team. It’s called “We Hate You, Please Die”.
Sweet, I love that one.
This song is called “Last Song Kills WWE Creative Team”, and it’ll be our last tonight… …FOR YOU ALL!! EYAAHAHAHAHHAA!! ONE TWO THREE FOUR!!!
“Peace.”
BABY I WAS BORN TO DESTROY YOU!!!
We are The Bella Twins and we’re here to make you think about death and get sad AND STUFF!
“This is the beginning of the Promo…”
I’m just gonna dedicate Eminem’s ‘So much better’ to them:
“My life will be so much better
If you just dropped dead
I was laying in bed last night thinking
And this thought just popped in my head
And I thought, wouldn’t shit just be a lot easier
If you dropped dead
I would feel so much better”
Umm….. This brings back memories of 2010.
So the Bella Twins angle is going to be INTENTIONAL trainwreck comedy then. Great! Looks like somebody noticed that nobody gives a fuck about that drama.
Oh wait….it wasn’t an intentional train wreck?
So the Razor Ramon clip was actually sort of sweet.
too sweet
With The Shield no longer a thing, and Bork off on his home planet, eating Jimmy Johns, there really isn’t a character that can function as Brandon’s (or our) personal limit break anymore. And we’re all the worse off for it. SAVE US, BORK!
With Ambrose filming nonsense that will lose WWE more money, I guess I’ll tune into Raw to watch Ziggler lose. Ziggler, Cesaro loses and Bo and Slater silliness are he best parts of the show.
I may take a break from watching.
Look on the bright side, people. Monday Night Football will be on.
but wait, all the good football games are being funneled to thursday night and sunday night…so we can’t even get good football.
So, did Brie Bella ever get rid of that penis?
“Jerrrrn Cena, you are NOT the father of Nikki’s child!”
*u can’t see me dances all the way back to the locker room*
+1. That’s fantastic.
Three things:
1) Michael Sam, who is probably on his way to Dallas, got that nice invitation from WWE to come and speak on WWE’s show. I like to think that maybe, for just a couple of seconds, he was going to say yes and appear, just to be classy, and take the high road. Sports media would have eaten it up, and WWE get put in a good light.
2) He then sees Jerry Spring is booked this week and promptly flushes the invitation down the toilet.
3) WELCOME BACK VINCE RUSSO! NO ONE MISSED YOU!
I’ve been watching Nitro. Hogan gets lost in the Dungeon of Doom’s… uhhhh…. Dungeon. It’s not necessarily better if we go that route.
On the other hand, we get to watch (Name Redacted) vs “Eddy” Guerrero. So there’s that.
IT’S NOT EVEN COLD
AAHHH!…IT’S NOT HOT!!!
Hope Jerry reveals that the Bella twins AREN’T, in fact, even sisters! They’re just two similar looking women who were raised together by their lying parents.
You can get this, endless blowbanging of John Cena and Roma Reigns and whateverthefuckrosamendesandevamarieare for only $9.99 because go fuck yourself WWE Universe.
*Roman
Is there any way this was anyone else’s idea other than Vince’s? In other words please tell me this kind of shit will stop when Vince goes away? At least give me that to look forward to
Things have reached an all time low if I’m wishing that I could see the Funkasaurus dance again.
This is going to be transcendent.
So this is all a tactic to get us to buy the Network, right? Shovel absolute horse shit onto live TV and have us scurrying for a late 90s oasis?
I should feel sorry for all those that renewed WWE Network for $9.99 a month for 6 months, but I don’t. You only have yourselves to blame.
The dark, logical endpoint of 90s nostalgia.