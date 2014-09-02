Jerry Springer Is Returning To WWE Raw Because Yes, Things Can Always Get Worse

Jerry Springer is here to solve your Bella Twins problems and make you feel sad and stuff.

Always on the cutting edge of pop culture references, WWE has invited the23-year veteran of tabloid television to help the feuding Bella Twins work through their issues:

The Bella Twins are about to get some family management advice from a third-party. Jerry Springer has been confirmed to moderate a discussion between the estranged “Total Divas” stars on the season premiere of Monday Night Raw in Baltimore on Sept. 8. The Bellas, as the WWE Universe knows, have been at vicious odds since Nikki turned on her twin sister Brie at SummerSlam. Recent weeks have seen Nikki demean her sister at every turn and go so far as to slander her reputation in “Growing Up Bella” vignettes that exposed Brie’s alleged childhood secrets. Of course, nobody does family dysfunction like Springer, but will he be able to bridge the divide between the warring sisters?

If that’s not enough to get you hype for Monday night, here are two of the times Jerry Springer and the WWE have worked together. One involves the Bella Twins, and one involves Razor Ramone giving out marriage advice to ten year olds, because…you know what? I’m not even gonna try to figure that one out.