Jerry The King Lawler Owns A Batmobile And Drives It Around Because It’s Good To Be The King

#Cars #Pro Wrestling #Batman #WWE
Pro Wrestling Editor
09.14.14 38 Comments

Jerry ‘The King’ Lawler owns an original 1966 Batman TV show Batmobile. Maybe you already know this. It’s one of those stories I see, assume everyone knows about, see written up on Deadspin four days later and have to post about on day five for residual traffic. So, yeah, whether you were aware or not, Jerry Lawler owns a goddamn Batmobile.

The best part? It doesn’t just sit in storage somewhere. He DRIVES IT AROUND TOWN. Cooler still, he drives it to comic book conventions. Here’s Jerry leaving the Memphis Comic Expo:

A man in shirts like that should not be this cool.

If you’re wondering where Lawler got a Batmobile, remember: he knows Batman. The two originally met at a wrestling show down at the WHBQ offices in Memphis. Batman showed up in sweats and Lawler was a super villain. It was weird, but still probably better than anything Zack Snyder could come up with.

Here’s King talking about the car on the JBL & Cole Show.

So, don’t forget. Lawler drives a Batmobile. Michael Cole drives an invisible jet. JBL can command seahorses. Who the hell knows?

Around The Web

TOPICS#Cars#Pro Wrestling#Batman#WWE
TAGS60's batmanBatmanBatman '66BATMOBILECARSJERRY LAWLERPRO WRESTLINGWWE

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 1 hour ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP