Jerry The King Lawler Owns A Batmobile And Drives It Around Because It’s Good To Be The King

Jerry ‘The King’ Lawler owns an original 1966 Batman TV show Batmobile. Maybe you already know this. It’s one of those stories I see, assume everyone knows about, see written up on Deadspin four days later and have to post about on day five for residual traffic. So, yeah, whether you were aware or not, Jerry Lawler owns a goddamn Batmobile.
The best part? It doesn’t just sit in storage somewhere. He DRIVES IT AROUND TOWN. Cooler still, he drives it to comic book conventions. Here’s Jerry leaving the Memphis Comic Expo:
A man in shirts like that should not be this cool.
If you’re wondering where Lawler got a Batmobile, remember: he knows Batman. The two originally met at a wrestling show down at the WHBQ offices in Memphis. Batman showed up in sweats and Lawler was a super villain. It was weird, but still probably better than anything Zack Snyder could come up with.
Here’s King talking about the car on the JBL & Cole Show.
So, don’t forget. Lawler drives a Batmobile. Michael Cole drives an invisible jet. JBL can command seahorses. Who the hell knows?
And Vince McMahon drives promising careers into the ground with antiquated booking ideas.
snyders movies are good though
No, no they aren’t.
they really are you’re just wrong
They are indeed terrible. All “style,” No substance
@Jake Reber whats your point? I don’t need a think piece. its grim and gritty and my comics are moving. that’s all i need
Because when I think “Superman”, I think “grim and gritty”. The super-strong alien flying around in primary colours really does scream “make my movie brooding and melancholy”, doesn’t it?
“not a think piece” = autofail. Autobotfail in cases like this.
Dawn Of The Dead was great, 300 was ehhhh
I goddamn hate Jerry Lawler with a passion, and love Batman and anything related to him. I don’t know how to feel about this.
“I goddamn hate Jerry Lawler with a passion”
You and everyone else who comments here and hasn’t watched any Memphis wrestling. For everyone else, owning/driving the batmobile is pretty rad.
@Johnny Slider regardless of how great he used to be, the last 10+ years of commentary have really poisoned the well for many of us. I literally cringe at the sound of his voice these days.
But the fact that he still rocks the Batmobile (I read it on Deadspin eons ago durr) is baller as fuck, I’ve always assumed Lawler must be a pretty rad dude IRL.
@JChez
I’m actually part of everyone else. Have only seen one Memphis fight (Flair vs Lawler for the NWA Championship (which was pretty good)), but otherwise I don’t care about his history because all he’s ever been to me is an awful commentator. Was just trying to represent the other side is all. And yeah, in real life, he’s probably an ok guy (he might want to try that in his commentating, but I digress).
Taking it to conventions is an extra point, unless he just drives by and flips everyone the finger.
Having grown up on Memphis wrastlin’, Lawler has a lifetime pass from me. No matter how god-awful terrible he is on commentary, nothing can take away from the awesomeness of having the Kaufman feud be one of your first wrestling memories.
Lawler in the ring is money (even post Memphis days), Lawler commentating is whatever the opposite of money is. X-Pac heat?
Lawler is Zan.
JBL is Jayna.
Cole is Gleek.
I’ve seen him cruising down Poplar Ave. in that thing while in Memphis. I love that he actually drives it.
He also does his own comic book art. Interesting guy.
That’s the most Jerry Lawler thing possible. I’d also accept him owning “Pussy Wagon” from the Tarantino mythos.
He would have to fight Tarantino for the Pussy Wagon which would probably be a great feud
[weknowmemes.com]
If Jerry sits still in the Batmobile too long people start mistaking him for a somewhat melted wax figure.
this made me laugh more than it should’ve
So its not THE or even an original used on the TV show. The original sold for almost 5 million last January, I think.
I believe this car is an officially licensed replica made by Mark Racop and Fiberglass Freaks. They go for about $80 grand to $220 grand and they come with depending on which model you order:
• Rocket exhaust flamethrower works
• Show-car quality paint job.
• Car sports Radir wheels with accurately shaped bat spinners.
• Brand new GM 350 crate engine and brand new transmission.
• Center console aluminum trim
• Five light flasher, steering bezel, door sill chevron plates, “chrome-painted seat buckets, and even the very knobs, buttons and T handles are molded from vintage equipment.”
• Five highly-polished aluminum roll top dashboard doors that glide open.
• Red beacon light.
• Batbeam antenna grid raises between the front windshields.
• Detect-a-scope radar screen glows green.
• DVD player that plays on the LCD screen in the dash.
• Hood and trunk raise and lower with actuator switches.
• High-end stereo to play back the original Batman theme or the Prince one.
None of this takes away from the cool factor that Jerry Lawler has a GOD DAMN BATMOBILE though. If you want one… buybatparts.com and bring your GOD DAMN BATCHECKBOOK
What kind of moron carries a chequebook?
[img4.wikia.nocookie.net]
At least Lawler is on the right side of the car this time.
[www.youtube.com]
Yup. I’m jealous.
I couldn’t even get a toy batmobile, from the live action series, as a kid.
“Hey, Joker. I’ll think about it.”
+1, wish you went for The Riddler though
I wonder how many 14 year old girls he has picked up in it.
Why would they get into that thing they have no idea what it is.
What is wrong with going gray when you’re in your 60s? I mean honestly is gray hair the worst thing ever or something because it seems to me the dye ain’t fooling fucking anyone.
I love Jerry Lawler. He looks like my granny.
Jerry should use the Batmobile as his entrance before Raw goes on air.