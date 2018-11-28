Jessicka Havok Is Ready To Be WOW Women Of Wrestling’s New Monster

Jessicka Havok

Jessicka Havok has been in the pro wrestling business for over a decade. She’s wrestled throughout the independent scenes for promotions from Shimmer to Stardom to CZW and was an Impact Knockouts Champion. She’ll be on TV again soon, billed as Havok, on the new WOW Women of Wrestling series set to premiere on AXS on January 18, 2019.

With Spandex spoke to Havok about the evolution of women’s wrestling, going toe-to-toe with her heroes, her new role on WOW, and more. That conversation is below and has been edited for length and clarity.

With Spandex: So you’ve been wrestling for fifteen years.

Jessicka Havok: I have.

And the industry’s changed a lot over fifteen years.

It’s funny that you bring that up because I was actually just telling somebody just yesterday that when I got into the wrestling business fifteen years ago women’s wrestling was looked at as a joke… When I started to wrestle, I was the only girl that trained at that facility – the rest were guys, there were like 25 other people and they were all guys – and I didn’t find out until later that they were trying – like, I trained four days a week with them for a year, and they were trying to get me to quit for the first few months, and I had no idea, and I just thought “Oh, well, I get my mouth busted open once a week. This is normal; it’s wrestling.” No, it turns out they were trying to bully me out of the picture because they’re like “Women’s wrestling is stupid and it’s a joke and girls are drama,” you know, whatever.

But after they realized that I wasn’t going anywhere and the potential that I had, then they would try to break me down in other ways, saying, you know, like, “You need to change your look. You need to be blonde. You need to lose weight. You need to do this,” and a lot of it went against where I stood for myself, but I was just like “Well, if I want to do this in wrestling then I need to listen to them because obviously my trainer’s been in wrestling for such a long time and, you know, he knows what he’s talking about.”

So I struggled through the first couple years of my career trying to find who I was, and then I just eventually said “Screw it, I’m going back to my roots” and for years now I’ve been building my own brand on the independent scene. I’ve done some television stuff with other companies, but… what I’m most proud of with myself is that I stuck with women’s wrestling even when the era was so different, and I feel like I have witnessed and experienced every era of women’s wrestling since I started. So it’s kind of cool to see where women’s wrestling is now compared to where it was when I first got in.