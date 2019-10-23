Jim Ross Thinks AEW Has ‘Too Many Flips And Flops’

For better or worse, legendary announcer Jim Ross has become one of the central voices of AEW commentary. He’s in the booth with Exalibur and Tony Schiavone on every episode of Dynamite, and while he’s not doing play-by-play anymore, he’s still offering his color commentary as one of the elder statesmen of pro wrestling. But just because he’s working with All Elite Wrestling doesn’t mean he’s on the same page with everything the company does. On the most recent episode of his podcast, he offered an unvarnished opinion about AEW’s approach to wrestling.