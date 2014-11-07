Jim Ross And Chael Sonnen Fantasy Booked WWE, And Here Are The Results

On Wednesday, You’re Welcome with Chael Sonnen dropped episode four, featuring Jim Ross. Chael and JR have some chemistry from their time being amazing on the Battleground ONE PPV, and the show is 90 minutes of fun stuff. What’s that, you don’t have time to listen to an hour and a half and just want some bullet points? Fine, ya jerks!
– Both men agree that the concept of a “moral victory” in sports is dumb and was invented by someone on the losing end of a contest.
– Chael, a former Oregon Duck, cheers against the football team for dropping wrestling in favor of baseball.
– Jim Ross hates parity in sports, while Chael hates the NCAA, calling it the scum of the earth, and that he misses the days when a recruit’s dad would wake up with a new tractor in the garage. Maybe Chael has watched Blue Chips too many times.
– Jim thinks the best person that never got a chance to get into MMA is Danny “Apple Crusher” Hodge. (JR also said Hodge could have been “the great white hope” soooo)
– Jim says the actual, really tough guys are more often than not, the quiet guys, the ones that aren’t always cutting promos. Chael was uncharacteristically silent for this moment.
– Jim would love to do more MMA commentary, and more importantly, he’d love to commentate ANYTHING with Chael. This includes rodeo and also cockfights in South Carolina (nothing to do with the college football team).
– JR says “Fox needs Chael more than Chael needs Fox”. I’m not sure how much money Chael gave Jim to say that.
– Chael gives his brief history of pro wrestling: Early-to-mid 1900s, guys were travelling town to town, trying to pin or submit each other when finally one guy sidles up to another and says, “hey, how about I pretend to pin you here and you can pretend to pin me next week?”
– According to Jim Ross, “the NWA was ran by Caucasian, non-Jewish alpha males”. Has it really changed much in the 50+ years?
– Chael informed JR that the now-defunct Japanese MMA organization Pride Fighting Championships frequently had worked matches on the cards, putting the legitimacy of all the fights into question. He’s broken out the “the promoter went to one corner and paid them off” story before which is really good at riling people up.
– Jim says that unless he felt like being pinned, nobody could have ever beat Andre the Giant. Hulk Hogan even wasn’t sure if Andre would hurt him at WrestleMania III. Maybe that’s why Hogan killed him with a body slam?
– Jim prefers watching Monday Night Raw on DVR just because 15 commercial breaks is too much. He also hates matches in progress that go to commercial and would rather they set up matches with talking points, go to commercial, and then devote the next block of programming to the match in full.
– Chael says he’s good friends with CM Punk and can never tell if Punk is working him or not when it comes to his retirement from wrestling. JR is pretty sure Punk’s done, which he thinks is a shame since Punk versus Brock at WrestleMania 31 is something Ross thinks would be fantastic. That, and a program with Daniel Bryan would also create great matches, but Jim believes Punk’s upset he never got a WrestleMania main event.
– Jim thinks Punk would have been a great booker in the territory days, mostly due to his love of science fiction and comic books. Or for Chikara, I guess.
– JR feels that AJ Lee is the best all around female talent in WWE right now.
– Chael feels that Brock versus Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 31 is the obvious answer, so that means WWE won’t do it.
– JR believes Brock can be the biggest babyface in wrestling with a minor tweak to his character. Jim says “Every 18 – 34 year old guy lives vicariously through Brock Lesnar.” Just “take a camera crew to his house in Minnesota and show him on his farm or shooting deer or playing with his children.”
– JR wants to see Brock versus Rusev because “Stallone made a movie about that, and it made money.”
– Bill Watts once told Ross that the most powerful weapon in wrestling was The Eraser, and Jim thought he was referring to some super-painful proto-Chikara Special that only a select few knew about and not, you know, the thing on the other end of a pencil.
– Chael believes people should firmly attach themselves, remora-like, to Brock Lesnar and Conor McGregor and ride them to success because those two are proven draws and not many others are putting butts in seats.
Uncharacteristically silent Chael Sonnen slayed me. It reminded me of that bit from Arrested Development when Rita pitches a dumb ending to Maeby, which Maeby likes cause not understanding it would mean someone would “look stupid” so no one would say they didn’t like it, and then Rita immediately says she likes it.
The cm punk point hit so hard I was just thinking about that earlier. He could’ve got a WM main event if he didn’t f*cking quit!!! But whatevs I guess.
I don’t understand the AJ praise. The few times she’s been in the ring since her return, she’s a total mess. Not that I’m like, “Oh, yeah, this OTHER women’s wrestler in WWE is SO MUCH BETTER,” but what does it say about the state of women’s wrestling in the WWE that the pinnacle is average?
JR said he thinks AJ’s the best all-around female talent in the company. Simply speaking, she has the highest “score”. There are better wrestlers, but few better talkers (just Steph, if we’re being objective), few with better grasp of character (though AJ has had very little to work with recently), and definitely few better actresses. She is, for all intents, her husband’s distaff counterpart.
And yeah, it sucks that AJ at her current level could arguably still be “the best”. That’s why we all hope for that NXT women’s revolution sooner than later.
See, and I think she’s a horrible talker. She just sounds like some weird valley girl with a chip on her shoulder.
I’ll see myself over to the left with the rest of the haters.
Hey, at least there’s plenty of room.
It’s so lonely over here.
Out of curiosity, who do you think is the best all-around female talent?
Come on, Rod, don’t be scared. We’re not gonna make fun of you. (Unless you say Nikki Bella, in which case you’ll be mocked relentlessly)
AJ is just on the receiving end of a bad hand this year from the WWE. AJ is an incredibly important member of the roster to WWE. She sells a ton of merch and a ton of tickets. She is the most, and maybe the only, relatable Diva on the roster. There are a lot of girls watching at home whom adore her. I fear that this has cast her into some rather boring programs and it’s also giving creative a hard time of figuring out the next thing to do with her. A drastic change in her act is scary to WWE right now.
I can’t really pick a best. There’s nobody that I’m like, “Her. She’s AWESOME.” Most of them, I get nervous for when they’re in the ring and on the mic. It’s like waiting for your kid to mess up in the school play. It just makes me wish they would put more faith in their division and let them be something more than crazy, scorned, crazy and scorned. Most of them can go in the ring and would probably eat up a real story, they just don’t.
You’re right. It’s Nikki Bella.
@Rod Stewart
LOL! Nikki Bella’s ability to speak or act like a human being “died in da wo-OOMB!”. (but seriously, I get it. If you don’t really think any diva is a good talker or character, that pretty much leaves in-ring skills and Nikki’s hossiness is enjoyably fresh at the moment)
@Riccipad
I don’t know what you mean by relatable. AJ’s just kinda there at the moment. If you mean her snarkiness on commentary (“sexy elimination by Alicia there”), then yeah, she’s pretty great. But her character isn’t any better than anyone else at this time.
I’m also not sure how much risk there really is in the divas division. Even AJ, as the top star, probably sells less than like 5 or 6 guys (who combined don’t come close to selling what Cena does), so why not try something drastic? The last two times AJ was interesting was when she cut her pipe bomb and when she dropped the title to Paige post-Wrestlemania, drastic changes. The best thing WWE could do, the highest chance of making more money by driving interest, is to send AJ out there with a mic and tell her to go wild.
Oh god, I was being sarcastic. Somewhere a spreadsheet was updated and saved with this info. I’ll never live this down.
What?! I praised Nikki Bella for nothing?! Nooooooooooo!
Mwahahahaha! That was my plan all along! Vince Russo has nothing on me.
I think AJ is secretly one of the most misused talents in WWE this year.
also, I think more people could have as much fun as I’m having now if they buy into the Nikki Bella bandwagon. her faults have been kept to minimum lately and they’re highlighting her strengths heavily. she’s no where near perfect or even in my list of the 30 best female wrestlers in the world I know of, but with the way WWE’s handling her, I’m enjoying her more than most other stuff on the main roster (men or women) today!
I’m pretty sure the only way Punk comes back to WWE any time soon is if Vince/HHH swallow their pride and toss their plans and offer the dude a rematch against Brock to close Mania 31, with Punk going over for the title. Which, I mean, is a great story and it brings Punk back healthy (assuming Brock didn’t injure him in the match), so I’m all for it but it would never happen.
I want to see Lesnar vs Rusev for similar reasons, mainly so Brock can merc him in 5 minutes and laugh off the idea that this chunky dude is being positioned as the next him. Have him punt Rusev’s lifeless body onto Lana having barely broken a sweat.
Reigns v. Brock will happen if they stop with those “Hey it’s drug up Roman” promos. We don’t need to reminded he’s back, just him return and eliminate 18 people at the Rumble. Have him do the stare down with Brock after he wins the Rumble. Not hard.
this.
Brock may not break a sweat, but he will turn purple first.
