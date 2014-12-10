In Case You Were Wondering, Here’s What Happens When You Google ‘Jim Ross Twerking’

It seems like Jim Ross highlight calls are dubbed over everything these days. Basically Worldstar Hip-Hop is basically a breeding ground for Jim Ross audio. Naturally, it was only a matter of time before Jim Ross’ voice was used for these Jamaican daggering videos. So when a friend of mine shared it on Facebook I felt the need to pay it forward.

Don’t know what daggering is? Good. You’re in for a twerked out treat. It’s basically guys banging women on the dance floor in creative, disturbing and testicle-crunching ways. So, yeah, this is a thing. It’s probably the end of the rabbit hole of Jim Ross videos, so let’s enjoy this curtain call.