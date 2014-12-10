In Case You Were Wondering, Here’s What Happens When You Google ‘Jim Ross Twerking’

#Pro Wrestling #WWE
12.10.14 4 years ago 15 Comments

It seems like Jim Ross highlight calls are dubbed over everything these days. Basically Worldstar Hip-Hop is basically a breeding ground for Jim Ross audio. Naturally, it was only a matter of time before Jim Ross’ voice was used for these Jamaican daggering videos. So when a friend of mine shared it on Facebook I felt the need to pay it forward.

Don’t know what daggering is? Good. You’re in for a twerked out treat. It’s basically guys banging women on the dance floor in creative, disturbing and testicle-crunching ways. So, yeah, this is a thing. It’s probably the end of the rabbit hole of Jim Ross videos, so let’s enjoy this curtain call.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Pro Wrestling#WWE
TAGSJIM ROSSPRO WRESTLINGTWERKINGWWEWWF

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP