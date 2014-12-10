In Case You Were Wondering, Here’s What Happens When You Google ‘Jim Ross Twerking’

It seems like Jim Ross highlight calls are dubbed over everything these days. Basically Worldstar Hip-Hop is basically a breeding ground for Jim Ross audio. Naturally, it was only a matter of time before Jim Ross’ voice was used for these Jamaican daggering videos. So when a friend of mine shared it on Facebook I felt the need to pay it forward.
Don’t know what daggering is? Good. You’re in for a twerked out treat. It’s basically guys banging women on the dance floor in creative, disturbing and testicle-crunching ways. So, yeah, this is a thing. It’s probably the end of the rabbit hole of Jim Ross videos, so let’s enjoy this curtain call.
This is not the kind of daggering I’ve been doing to women all these years.
You can’t unsee that shit.
Good times.
Lls yo u sold me on the JR story immediately but JR twerking made me hesitate. Lol good find tho
“HAHA! LOOK MAGGLE, SHE’S TWER…oh…… . .oh, no. ..”
Yoooooo! That was too grewt
And it’s been posted on this site before. . .
The best part was that Tower of Doom spot.
I have a hunch that pretending to be Jamaican is going to fall out of fashion real soon
“Oh god its so old! Take it down already!”
Bah god King, those testicles had a family!
it really is very very old, but I don’t mind reposting it if someone just noticed it for the first time, so that everybody else that didn’t see it would have the chance to do so.
Ferguson is getting out of control
Also maybe hire a proofreader? He exceeded the “basically” speed limit 10 words into that article.
i dont know whats worse that i have never heard of daggering or that i have now heard of it and have seen it