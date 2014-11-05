Jim Ross Doesn’t See Why We Should Boo Rusev

Being the Filthy Hipster Internet Smarks we are, the gang here at With Spandex is firmly on board the Rusev hype train. Unfortunately, the train’s only destination is a Siberian work camp, but that’s beside the point. Sure, the guy is kind of a jerk to flags, but he’s loyal to his country, he has an awesome friend, and his wrestling style revolves around sheer power. He’s basically the Superman: Red Son version of Hulk Hogan. There was a Lana in that story, too!
The point is that he’s a foreigner, and in the world of wrestling, foreigner equals BOO THIS MAN. Shouldn’t there be some nuance to all this? Designated Voice of Reason Jim Ross certainly thinks so. Here’s an excerpt from his blog yesterday:
It’s interesting as to why WWE apparently feels Rusev should be booed….apparently only because he’s Russian. The powerhouse rarely cheats, is a patriot to his native land, is a beast, isn’t a coward, and has not lost via pin or submission. What is there among those items that I am supposed to dislike? The nationalistic storylines can still work but the “foreigner” still has to have heel tendencies and nuances.
A patriotic beast of high moral fiber… are we sure JR isn’t talking about the Estonian Thunderfrog here? But seriously, he hits the nail on the head. You can’t only play on latent xenophobic tendencies among WWE audiences, you have to find other things that Americans recoil at and roll it all into a big ball of evil. I personally think Rusev should start saying that he’s come to take our guns and cancel our Netflix. THAT would be a heel worth booing.
I get this but am I the only one who hears him(but mostly Lana) bad mouthing America to Americans? I mean provoked or unprovoked that clearly will get you booed.
He could at least mention his intense dislike of all our local sports teams.
Simple solution. Lana’s the heel, he isn’t. Have him turn on Lana. It’s also a way to keep her (awesome) character around and workable in other contexts. Rusev turns on her, she finds a new champion, a REAL RUSSIAN not just some dude who moved there (you could sell say, The Ascension as Russian).
That’s the thing. People are booing her not because she’s bad mouthing Americans. They’re booing her because what she’s saying is right. Big difference.
@Dids Nah you’ve gotta keep Lana with him – Rusev is way too much man for any TV to handle otherwise
I’ve been a fan ever since he appeared in the Rumble earlier this year, only reason I hate him is cause he sleeps with Lana each and every night :'(
He worked the Big Show/HIAC match as a face (in ring). If you view it a tiny foreign guy beating up the bigger American baddie– and Show was a Be A Star candidate for much of the feud– it was a damn fine match. There was even a run-in involving the supposed face’s pal, in Mark Henry, that Rusev was able to overcome.
So Rusev overcame the odds?
I think the WWE is clearly making some really subtle commentary on American jingoism and the pitfalls of nationalism — this is Vince McMahon’s The Wave.
This is clearly all the WWE’s subtle commentary on the pitfalls of American jingoism and the dangers of blind nationalism. This Rusev angle is Vince McMahon’s The Wave.
he’s the heel because he looks down on america and american culture like those damn merica hatin liberals
We hate him ’cause HE TOOK OUR JERBS!!!
Rusev isn’t Mexican. Or, to a larger point, Russian immigrants arent a focal point of the immigration issue. Matt and Trey shame all of you for the misuse of their beautiful joke.
I should probably be paying closer attention to Rusev’s matches; by all accounts they’re perfectly fine. But the weird mixed message of what I see (him being a patriotic character who doesn’t cheat) vs. the WWE approved narrative (look at his crazy passport!) makes it really hard to care. Too much cognitive dissonance.
this was especially apparent when show and henry cornered him a few weeks ago to attack him after a match and for whatever reason the crowd booed. it makes no sense.
There’s a little shading there, in that Rusev is a patriot to his /adopted/ land, being originally from Bulgaria (and, if I recall, having been lured to Moscow by Lana, which I think we can all agree is understandable). You could see that two ways: 1) he forsook his home and chose the oppressive imperialism of Russia (and that choice could conceivably be booed), or 2) he followed the woman he loves and a leader they both admire to a new home that he is proud to call his own, a classic immigrant story that can be cheered.
1) False. Rusev was already alive and would easily remember at the very least, the major end trails of the USSR’s influence in Bulgaria. Considering there are people in Bulgaria and other former USSR satellite states wanting to get back with Russia (and that it’s an increasing number), does hold water. Rusev and his family could be those people. Hell, it’s entirely possible that his family lost when the Commies pissed off in ’89.. .
Ah shit, I just re-read what you wrote. Regardless, #1 isn’t that bad. Only difference between Murrica and Russia is their interests outside their own borders.
@Thanksgiving Chimp: Most countries that were satellite states in 2014 still show traces of the USSR being there despite being 20+ years removed. He may not remember the commies being there, but, he probably remembers growing up with people saying they miss the USSR.
But yeah, I’m giving the WWE way too much credit here.
@Jeans Ambrose : No, you’re right, #1 is a bit of a stretch. I meant more that, for dramatic purposes WWE could play up the angle. Establish Putin as a bad guy, play up the “liberation of former satellites” angle that Americans still pop for after the Cold War and then say “Rusev actively chose Putin and in doing so betrayed his homeland which fought valiantly to be free of the yoke of socialism.” It doesn’t really hold water with the realities of public opinion in the former USSR, but it would probably get traction with an American crowd.
And yes: either way, it is giving WWE way, way too much credit.
Isn’t this where “We. The People!” would dovetail nicely into a feud? I realize he’s already blown past that, but having that around election season would’ve guaranteed a few more eyes.
BTW, has Swagger gone back to Mars again?
“He’s basically the Superman: Red Son version of Hulk Hogan. There was a Lana in that story, too”
Austin, you beautiful internet man! This is such a great idea and now this is where I want this to go. Imagine, Rusev fixes the moral compass of the face/heel dynamic. It’d be beautiful.
At this rate they’ll have to have Rusev at Tribute to the Troops arrive in a tank and fire at the soldiers.
Relevant:
this’ll never get old
@themosayat that’s what the WWE is hoping as well.
oh no…
I hope to God WWE doesn’t take this as “you should make him cower and cheat more, or stop making him a winner all the time. THAT WAY you get people to hate him!” instead of as “Rusev can be MONEY if you get people behind him! JUST LIKE LESNAR, SERIOUSLY, PEOPLE NEVER BOO LESNAR!”
I don’t understand why you “need” to hate the heel. can’t you love both competitors and just prefer someone because he’s better in the ring? I love Rusev. please don’t MAKE ME hate him. make it ok for more people to like him instead! the “he’s a foreigner, so he must hate us and we must hate him!” cliche is the worst. end it.
Don’t worry, themo. This won’t happen until after Cena beats Rusev in 5 minutes
Sorry, themo, the unwashed masses win this one. The idea of treating people independently instead of as one, big stereotype is simply to complex a thought.
They need a situation where he and a bigtime face can admit to having mutual respect and someone to team up against, Dusty Rhodes & Nikita Koloff style.
God dammit he’s Bulgarian
WHEN ARE PEOPLE GOING TO START CALLING HIM ALEXANDER AGAIN?!
@themosayat only in death. In death, you have a name. His name… is Alexander Rusev.
Rusev’s a heel because he declared he was gonna blow up the president of United States with a tank for Putin but he and Lana never told us since it’s their hidden agenda.
I get why JR won’t be satisfied until he’s raking backs and poking eyes but I love the fact that Rusev beats people clean. Lana is the key to the whole thing working, she says America sucks and Russia is superior and Rusev goes out and proves it in the ring. Hates everything you and the audience stand for should be enough to put him in the heel column.
When someone beats him it will be glorious.
Having him fight off two guys at once, and power through the pain in his match against swagger, makes him look like a face. It would have been easy to turn him without changing anything about him really.
Lana asks for Rusev to have a title shot, HHH grants it so long as he fights for them in survivor series. Rusev eliminates john cena but is also eliminated due to a double count out. Steph claims he lost so no championship match. He and lana get mad at being screwed and switch from hating america to hating the authority.
Lana calls them weak, points out that they couldn’t control randy orton, and says they’re the reason CM Punk left. Gets way over with the crowd.
I mean the dude comes down with his girlfriend and straight up insults America. They’re not just saying Russia is awesome, they’re saying Russia is awesome and America sucks. I get a lot of people living here have problems with the country (as do I) but still when someone comes in and keeps telling you your country is awful, how are they not heels? I don’t understand this talking point.
I know, right? A lot of people are saying he’s actually face, but a face doesn’t call the fans “stupid Americans” and hit people with his flag post.
Okay, I get that. But I’ve been hearing people say that we shouldn’t be booing him. Sure, he was brave to take on Show and Henry by himself, but he also insulted me.
Lana does the insulting, Rusev just CRUSHES.
But JR…THEY PUT THE FLAG ON THE COWBOY!!!